107 new coronavirus cases confirmed, total now 934 (Wednesday) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
107 new coronavirus cases confirmed, total now 934 (Wednesday)
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and the Department of Disease Control announced 107 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus in their daily press briefing this morning. This makes the total number of cases found in Thailand since the outbreak began in January 934, with 4 total deaths. Yesterday 106 confirmed cases were announced. 52 patients have so far recovered.
The vast majority of new cases in recent days have been from Bangkok, however, since the closure of entertainment and now nonessential businesses in the city, tens of thousands of people have returned to their home provinces which is why officials believe so many new cases are being identified in the countryside. The single biggest cause of the cases in Thailand is believed to be an individual attending a boxing event at Lumphini Boxing Stadium in Bangkok earlier this month. This cluster appears to be the a primary cause of many of the recent statistics.
Yesterday Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced an emergency decree, giving the government sweeping additional powers to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak. It will come into effect tomorrow. The precise conditions of the decree will be decided by a special committee on a daily basis, and will be first announced tomorrow (March 26).
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket reports 9 new coronavirus cases (Tuesday)
Local media outlet Newshawk Phuket today reported 9 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus on the southern resort island of Phuket, bringing the total to 26, up from 17 yesterday.
• Case 18 is a 33 year old Thai woman, a waitress at Soi Bangla in Patong district. She fell sick on March 16.
• Case 19 is a 56 yeaar old Frenchman who arrived in Phuket Mach 15 and fell ill on march 18
• Case 20 is a 25 year old Swedish air hostess who arrived in Phuket on Friday.
• Case 21 is a Thai woman, aged 35, who “had contact with foreigners.” She became ill on March 20th
• Case 22 is 26 year old Thai woman, also believed to have caught the disease at Soi Bangla Bangla, and also became sick on March 20.
• Case 23 is 27 year old Thai dancer at Soi Bangla Bangla. She fell sick on March 22.
• Case 24 is a 28 year old Thai man, a bouncer in Soi Bangla, who became sick on March 19.
• Case 25 is a Thai woman, aged 62, who recently traveled to Switzerland and got sick abroad. She returned to Thailand to seek treatment.
• Case 26 is a Frenchman, aged 62, a golf teacher who recently traveled to Germany and Spain.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Phuket confirms 4 new coronavirus cases, some businesses closed
4 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Phuket, southern Thailand, today. This brings the total on the resort island to 17. 26 more are in hospital awaiting test results. Provincial officials are inspecting a variety of sites for a potential “field hospital” to be set up, in case the number infections in Phuket continues to rise.
The director of Vachira Phuket Hospital has been tasked with considering available options, and alternatives, including the Phuket Provincial Hospital (aka the “OrBorJor Hospital”). There’s also the chronically incomplete ‘new’ Provincial Hall sitting empty on the south side of Phuket Town. Vachira Hospital is now prohibiting visits to patients to help prevent the spread of the disease.
Meanwhile, Phuket officials on Friday ordered all cockfighting and fishfighting venues, as well as water parks, closed until further notice. (Yes, we’re Googling ‘fishfighting’ as well…)
The order also covers six types of venues and shops to be closed until at least March 31. Spas, massage shops, fitness centres, gyms, Thai boxing and martial arts schools, indoor and outdoor kids’ playgrounds, markets and weekend markets, gaming and internet cafés… all close until at least the end of the month.
Loch Palm Golf Course has closed temporarily to help prevent the spread of the virus. The closure follows Bangkok officials ordering all golf courses in its area of jurisdiction closed on Saturday.
Thailand announced 122 new confirmed cases of the virus nationwide today (Monday), taking the national total to 721 since the virus was first identified in January.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
13 cases in Phuket, official
13 cases of Covid-19 coronavirus have now been confirmed in the southern Thai island of Phuket. 6 new cases have been announced in the past 24 hours. On Friday the Phuket Governor admitted to five cases on the island – 2 Chinese visitors in early February and 3 current cases involving a Danish family.
188 new cases have been announced for Thailand today (Sunday).
Figures published by local Phuket news sources are posting banners declaring that the Ministry of Public Health have confirmed the latest toll of 13 patients (below). Five of the patients are Thais.
Phuket now has the third highest number of cases – Bangkok – 284 patients, Samut Prakan – 18 and now Phuket – 13.

