107 new coronavirus cases confirmed, total now 934 (Wednesday) | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health and the Department of Disease Control announced 107 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 Coronavirus in their daily press briefing this morning. This makes the total number of cases found in Thailand since the outbreak began in January 934, with 4 total deaths. Yesterday 106 confirmed cases were announced. 52 patients have so far recovered.

The vast majority of new cases in recent days have been from Bangkok, however, since the closure of entertainment and now nonessential businesses in the city, tens of thousands of people have returned to their home provinces which is why officials believe so many new cases are being identified in the countryside. The single biggest cause of the cases in Thailand is believed to be an individual attending a boxing event at Lumphini Boxing Stadium in Bangkok earlier this month. This cluster appears to be the a primary cause of many of the recent statistics.

Yesterday Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced an emergency decree, giving the government sweeping additional powers to cope with the Covid-19 outbreak. It will come into effect tomorrow. The precise conditions of the decree will be decided by a special committee on a daily basis, and will be first announced tomorrow (March 26).

SOURCE: The Pattaya News