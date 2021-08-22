Coronavirus (Covid-19)
New Covid-19 team aims to correct bad information, not censor it.
A special media team the government created to try to tackle the epidemic of fake news regarding Covid-19 in Thailand has been met with suspicion they will serve a broader censorship role. The team denies the idea that the team will suppress free speech and dissent, claiming that their focus is on getting factual information disseminated about the public health crisis of Covid-19.
In fact, this new team has no legal authority to suppress anyone who spreads fake news or distorts information to the public. They are responsible for addressing rumours and fake news, but not by suppressing it. Rather, they will take the approach of countering bad information with good by reporting accurate information to the public about Covid-19 and the government’s handling of the pandemic.
The team will focus on raising public awareness about media literacy to give people more competency in interpreting the information they see in social media and other places.
Seri Wongmontha, one of the new executive editors for the team, uses the bombardment of news about vaccines as a perfect example, explaining that Covid-19 data evolves, and understanding the updated information can confuse people and make them think they are being fooled or lied to.
Seri is a specialist of the National Committee on Public Relations and says that government communication must be improved as there’s so much confusion amongst the people of Thailand about the pandemic. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha appointed him because his background in marketing will help him essentially market true Covid-19 information and government plans to the public in a way that they can understand.
He says that we are in abnormal times and must use crisis communication instead of regular patterns. Seri calls for a separation between an operations team the handles the logistics in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis and a separate communications team that handles messaging, answers questions, and helps people understand the issues and procedures at hand.
Seri says bad information can stem from distorted media and social media reports, government opponents using old Covid-19 information, but also the government itself failing to clearly respond or explain. This team will address the latter and assembled communication experts along with the Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister Anucha Nakasai who oversees state-run media, and Sansern Kaewkamnerd, director-general of the Public Relations Department.
They are setting their goal on being a clear and reliable source of honest information about Covid-19 and plan on producing easily digestible content for social media and broadcast media. They hope to become the place people go when they hear something they don’t understand or don’t know whether to believe.
Addressing possible problems, they say they are aware that young people view them as dinosaurs and Hope to adopt a strategy to gain their trust. They also vow to stay completely apolitical, though time will tell if they are able to achieve that goal.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
New Covid-19 team aims to correct bad information, not censor it.
Mass screenings of markets in dark red provinces planned, antigen test kits to be used
Phuket sees third consecutive day over 100 Covid-19 infections
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Covid UPDATE: 233 deaths, provincial infection numbers, vaccine update
Food, medical allowance to be cut for Covid patients that are in isolation
Protesters clash with police for over 4 hours in Bangkok, 5 officials injured
Father and daughter drown in Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom, police suspect murder-suicide
Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
650 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine found off Trang’s coast
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 233 deaths but over 20K released from state care
Vietnam Covid-19 surges, Ho Chi Minh enters lockdown Monday
MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Tourism operators hopeful after Phuket sandbox mandatory stay reduced to 7 days
Tuesday Covid Update: 20,128 new cases; provincial totals
Macaque monkey sterilisation programme starts in Hua Hin
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
Couple arrested shipping 490 grams of meth to Australia
CCSA approves “7+7” island hop extension to “Phuket Sandbox”
OPINION: Why restaurants are so f**ked
Nida Poll shows half don’t agree with aggressive protests
Chinese market finds Covid on durian packages
CP boss outlines 4 ways government could speed up pandemic recovery
Dengue fever on the rise in Bangkok, Department of Disease Control reports
Woman who stole over 250 million baht from sick mother sentenced to 12 years
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Hong Kong does a U-turn, reverts to 21-day quarantine for high-risk countries
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says restrictions are likely to be eased by early September
- Crime2 days ago
Police arrest 21 people at Pattaya party violating Covid-19 decree
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police arrest man for allegedly robbing Bangkok gold shop, threatening owner with fake gun
- Sponsored2 days ago
Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
CCSA predicts that Covid-19 infections may have peaked
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Covid UPDATE Saturday: 261 Covid-related deaths, news briefs
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago
China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end