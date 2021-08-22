Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New Covid-19 team aims to correct bad information, not censor it.

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: onpolicy.org

A special media team the government created to try to tackle the epidemic of fake news regarding Covid-19 in Thailand has been met with suspicion they will serve a broader censorship role. The team denies the idea that the team will suppress free speech and dissent, claiming that their focus is on getting factual information disseminated about the public health crisis of Covid-19.

In fact, this new team has no legal authority to suppress anyone who spreads fake news or distorts information to the public. They are responsible for addressing rumours and fake news, but not by suppressing it. Rather, they will take the approach of countering bad information with good by reporting accurate information to the public about Covid-19 and the government’s handling of the pandemic.

The team will focus on raising public awareness about media literacy to give people more competency in interpreting the information they see in social media and other places.

Seri Wongmontha, one of the new executive editors for the team, uses the bombardment of news about vaccines as a perfect example, explaining that Covid-19 data evolves, and understanding the updated information can confuse people and make them think they are being fooled or lied to.

Seri is a specialist of the National Committee on Public Relations and says that government communication must be improved as there’s so much confusion amongst the people of Thailand about the pandemic. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha appointed him because his background in marketing will help him essentially market true Covid-19 information and government plans to the public in a way that they can understand.

He says that we are in abnormal times and must use crisis communication instead of regular patterns. Seri calls for a separation between an operations team the handles the logistics in dealing with the Covid-19 crisis and a separate communications team that handles messaging, answers questions, and helps people understand the issues and procedures at hand.

Seri says bad information can stem from distorted media and social media reports, government opponents using old Covid-19 information, but also the government itself failing to clearly respond or explain. This team will address the latter and assembled communication experts along with the Minister of the Office of the Prime Minister Anucha Nakasai who oversees state-run media, and Sansern Kaewkamnerd, director-general of the Public Relations Department.

They are setting their goal on being a clear and reliable source of honest information about Covid-19 and plan on producing easily digestible content for social media and broadcast media. They hope to become the place people go when they hear something they don’t understand or don’t know whether to believe.

Addressing possible problems, they say they are aware that young people view them as dinosaurs and Hope to adopt a strategy to gain their trust. They also vow to stay completely apolitical, though time will tell if they are able to achieve that goal.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)20 seconds ago

New Covid-19 team aims to correct bad information, not censor it.
Thailand34 mins ago

Mass screenings of markets in dark red provinces planned, antigen test kits to be used
Phuket2 hours ago

Phuket sees third consecutive day over 100 Covid-19 infections
Sponsored2 days ago

Traveling abroad? This helpful tool lets you check visa requirements all at once

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 233 deaths, provincial infection numbers, vaccine update
Thailand3 hours ago

Food, medical allowance to be cut for Covid patients that are in isolation
Thailand4 hours ago

Protesters clash with police for over 4 hours in Bangkok, 5 officials injured
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand5 hours ago

Father and daughter drown in Mekong River in Nakhon Phanom, police suspect murder-suicide
Thailand6 hours ago

Thalu Fah presents UN with letter requesting international support
Thailand7 hours ago

650 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine found off Trang’s coast
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Covid UPDATE Sunday: 233 deaths but over 20K released from state care
Vietnam14 hours ago

Vietnam Covid-19 surges, Ho Chi Minh enters lockdown Monday
Politics18 hours ago

MP challenges PM Prayut to kickboxing for prime ministership
Coronavirus (Covid-19)21 hours ago

China eyes booster shots to hit herd immunity by year’s end
Koh Samui22 hours ago

24 arrested at illegal party in Koh Samui luxury villa
Coronavirus (Covid-19)24 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 261 Covid-related deaths, provincial totals
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending