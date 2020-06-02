National poll says mental health problems on the rise | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
National poll says mental health problems on the rise
Stress from finances as well as health worries has increased during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Suan Dusit University poll. Researchers from the Bangkok university asked 1,239 people last week what their top concerns were, finding that mental health problems such as stress and anxiety have gotten much worse.
Suicides have also been increasing due to the stress with money and other worries, brought on by the pandemic. Scholars at Chiang Mai University studied suicide cases that took place between late March and mid-April. They found 38 suicide attempts were driven by the lockdown, business closures, job loses and furloughs, the Bangkok Post reports.
The UN has warned about a global mental health crisis brought on my the pandemic last month. Even children kept out of school to protect them from the virus can face stress and anxiety, a World Health Organisation official said.
“Elderly people face stress because they are at high risk of serious infection.”
The poll by the Suan Dusit University found many people are worried about finances, many said they do not have any savings. Many also say they are in debt or their debt has increased since the pandemic.
Some of the findings from the Susan Dusit poll are…
- Around 71% say they are stressed about payments
- 62% are worried about their finances due to decreased income
- 63% are worried about losing their jobs
- 70% are worried about the health of their family members
- 60% say their mental health has declined
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
National Covid-19 figures with 1 additional death (June 2)
Today the Centre of Covid-19 Administration reported 1 new Covi-19 case and 1 addition death in Thailand. This takes the total number of infections to 3,085 and the accumulated death toll to 58.
The additional fatality was an 80 year old Thai man living in Narathiwat and the latest patient was a 32 year old male student who had recently returned from Saudi Arabia.
Dr Taweesilp, the familiar public face of the CCSA, says that “the student returned from Saudi Arabia via Malaysia, he entered the country through the Padang Besar land border checkpoint in Songkhla province on May 25 and was quarantined there.”
“He tested negative for the disease when he arrived but on May 30 he developed a mild fever and runny nose. Then on May 31 he tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to a local hospital.”
“39 people have returned from Saudi Arabia through Malaysia and 8 of them have been confirmed infected. That forms 20.51% or a fifth of the total.”
“As for the fatality, it was a Thai man aged 80 who had asthma, On April 28 he went to a hospital in Sungai Kolok district in Narathiwat for a hip surgery. He was then taken to recuperate in a ward where another patient was later found infected with Covid-19.”
“The elderly man tested positive on May 9, as did his daughter and son-in-law, who visited him at the hospital.”
“The man was placed on a ventilator and received plasma on several occasions. He died of Covid-19-related pneumonia yesterday.”
“Infections in Sungai Kolok (border town on Malaysian border), including an earlier occurrence, resulted in a quarantine of 191 medical staff and relatives. The previous patient recovered and all of the quarantine medical personnel and relatives proved to be uninfected.”
Of the 3,083 accumulated cases, 2,960 have fully recovered. 1 additional patient has been released from hospital overnight, leaving 59 hospitalised. The average age of Covid-19 patients in Thailand has been 37, with the oldest 97 and the youngest a 1 month old baby.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government denies any link between contact-tracing app and spam messages
The spokesman for the Thai government’s Covid-19 task force is urging more people to use its contact-tracing technology, denying there is any connection between it and a recent influx of gambling spam many phone users have complained about. Dr. Taweesilp Wisanuyothin says the app is easy to use and a vital tool in the fight to control any further spread or “second wave” of the Covid-19 virus.
“It will make a trace easier when a new infection is discovered and reduce the amount of people being tested. We ask for cooperation so we will be back to normal life as soon as possible.”
According to a report in Coconuts, Taweesilp says the Thai Chana app has been downloaded by 120,000 people since it launched. (That still leaves a lot of Thai residents and expats who haven’t.) Taweesilp also denies the app has been targeted by hackers, insisting a recent infiltration of spam on users’ mobiles, has nothing to do with the contact-tracing app.
However, he admits the app is still unable to issue notifications but urges more people to use it and more businesses to adopt it as phase 3 of the easing of lock-down restrictions gets underway. Massage shops, bowling alleys and cinemas are among the latest businesses given permission to reopen provided strict hygiene measures are adhered to. Many of them re-opened yesterday.
When questioned as to why massage shops cannot offer facial massage, but health clinics are permitted to carry out facial procedures, Taweesilp pointed out that clinics usually have extra hygiene measures in place. He says the risk of infection through the mouth and nose is high, adding that a significant number of Thai massage therapists repatriated from overseas were found to be infected with the virus.
Pattaya
Pattaya’s beaches have re-opened but no beach chairs yet
After two months of being closed off as part of the Covid-19 lock-down measures, Pattaya’s beaches are once again open for everyone to enjoy. The beaches, in the normally swarmed tourist hotspot, reopened yesterday, with local officials hailing the day as a “success”, albeit a quiet one initially.
The Pattaya News reports that some confusion was caused by signs that had been left up stating the beaches were closed, but it’s understood authorities are removing them all as fast as they can. However, beach chair and umbrella vendors have still not received the necessary approval to resume business, with officials again saying that too is coming this week. All beach vendors will need to comply with agreed hygiene and social distancing arrangements.
While both Pattaya and Jomtien beaches were quiet yesterday morning, they got busier as the afternoon wore on and the heat of the sun was relieved by overcast conditions. Pattaya City Police say most people observed the social distancing requirements, but they cautioned beach-goers against holding any parties or alcohol-based gatherings, adding that the wearing of masks is still obligatory.
Officials will continue to monitor the situation as beach vendors set up shop once more and the (much hoped for) domestic tourists arrive.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
