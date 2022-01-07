More than 100 soldiers test positive for Covid-19 at Isaan camp

More than 100 soldiers at a camp in the Isaan province Khon Kaen have tested positive for Covid-19 after trips during the New Year holiday. A doctor from the provincial public health office says there are now isolation areas set up at the camp to house the infected soldiers.

Reports in Thai media say 124 soldiers at the camp tested positive for Covid-19. Many celebrated with friends to ring in the new year. Some did not take a Covid-19 test or self-isolate before going back to camp.

The doctor says most of the infected soldiers have mild symptoms and will be treated according to their illnesses. He added that the local health office will tighten measures to prevent another Covid cluster like this one.

SOURCE: Channel 7 | Khaosod