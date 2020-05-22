More stranded Burmese workers to be allowed home | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
More stranded Burmese workers to be allowed home
Burmese workers, stranded in Thailand since the start of the outbreak, will be allowed to travel from Bangkok to Thailand’s western Tak province from today up to July 20, to expedite their return to their motherland across the border in Myanmar.
The concession was finalised after the Transport Company met with the deputy permanent secretary of foreign affairs and representatives from Myanamar’s embassy and other relevant agencies.
The buses will leave the Bangkok Bus Terminal at Chatuchak at 10pm and 11pm for the Mae Sot Bus Terminal in Tak. The buses will carry just 210 passengers a day due to social distancing requirements, and returnees will be those who have previously informed the embassy of their intention to return to Myanmar.
The embassy will issue travel certificates to the returnees, which they’ll be required to take to the bus terminal, while permission documents for travelling during curfew hours will be issued by the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.
The Transport Company says the temperature of all passengers will be checked before they are allowed to board the buses, and all returnees will be required to wear medical masks and maintain a 1 metre distance while travelling.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Survey finds Bangkok’s public transport lacking when it comes to safety measures
A survey carried out by the Thai Health Promotion Foundation shows that some users of public transport in the capital are not confident new health guidelines are being adhered to. The biggest concern appears to be a lack of social distancing, blamed on a shortage of vehicles during peak times.
A report in Nation Thailand says those considered “high risk” categories, such as the disabled or the elderly, are using public transport less, citing safety concerns. Thai Health director Poranee Phuprasert says the survey, which was carried out in early May, sought the views of 437 people, while monitoring 10 bus stops in Bangkok.
PHOTO: Nation Thailand
“We found that people in vulnerable groups are commuting less compared to last year. Around 65% have to commute mainly to work, while the secondary reason is for buying food and necessary items.”
The respondents said that the most common problem that they faced was inadequate vehicles during rush hours, as the social distancing policies announced by the government had significantly limited the number of passengers each vehicle could carry, leading to longer waits for commuters.
The other problems are some vehicle operators do not maintain the social distancing practice properly, especially the vans and buses operated by private companies who usually pick up passengers to nearly the full seating limit.
Users also question the cleanliness of some vehicles and voiced concern about a lack of hand sanitiser available. A lot of the same complaints were levelled at Bangkok’s canal boat service, both on the boats or while waiting at piers.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
2 people are in custody and 19 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine or “ya ice” has been seized after it was discovered in their bags on an express train from Bangkok to the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat last night. 22 year old Ekkapong Kaewsa, of Bangkok, and his female companion 23 year old Methanee Suparb from Si Sa Ket, were arrested by railway police as the train was approaching Hua Hin station about 6pm.
The railway police commander said the arrests followed a tip that couriers would be carrying illicit drugs on special express train 9085 from Bang Sue station in Bangkok to Nakhon Si Thammarat. Railway police were assigned to all carriages. As the train approached Hua Hin, officers noticed 2 passengers acting suspiciously. They approached and demanded to search the couple’s bags. Inside, they police found 19 plastic wrapped packages, each of which was found to contain a kilogram of crystal meth. The drugs are estimated to have a street value of about 10 million baht, according to police.
Ekkapong reportedly confessed to having smuggled drugs by train on several occasions. He said he had asked Methanee, a waitress, to accompany him on the trip to deliver the drugs to Nakhon Si Thammarat. He says he was paid 100,000 baht to make the delivery.
Police are expanding the investigation to find others involved and the source of the drugs.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
‘New normal’ seen in shopping malls across Bangkok
Part of the ‘new normal’, in times of Covid-19 in Thailand, involves redesigning traditional ways of doing things and changing daily life to stay safe and virus free. Today The Standard has revealed a few things that you might see in the near future.
To minimise the risk of the spread of Covid-19 in elevators, engineers have created a new, innovative concept of using foot pedals to choose your floor instead of using your hands to press designated buttons.
The concept has been introduced in Bangkok’s Seacon Square Srinakarin Department Store. It began as a prototype, but now all 8 elevators in Seacon Square use the pedals. All 4 elevators in Seacon Square Department Store in Bang Khae will also likely be changed in the coming week.
Moving on to another innovative measure for preventing the spread of the virus, a new technology called ‘Face Bot’ has been introduced to replace human screening points. Face Bot machines will scan, take temperatures, and detect pedestrians’ faces. Anyone with a temperature higher than 37.5 degrees Celsius, or who is not wearing a face mask, will be denied entry.
The Seacon Square mall has ordered 10 of the devices at a price of 50,000 baht per device and is awaiting delivery. At present, 4 face bot machines have been installed in Seacon Square Department Store Srinakarin Road.
1. At the entrance of Bangkok Bank, Ground Floor
2. At the entrance of the flyover on the 2nd floor connecting to the Lotus
3. At the main entrance on the Ground Floor
4. At the entrance of the parking lot (new building) G floor
“We are ready to expand to every entrance and exit of the mall,” says a mall spokesman.
In a related story, Central Group has asked all stores within their shopping centres to create ‘counter shields’ at the customer service counters as well as on dining tables.
A mandatory 1.5 metre social distance at each table has also come in to play as we all begin to see more such measures at mass gathering places.
SOURCE: The Stranded | Nation TV | Central Group
