More stranded Burmese workers to be allowed home | The Thaiger

Burmese workers, stranded in Thailand since the start of the outbreak, will be allowed to travel from Bangkok to Thailand’s western Tak province from today up to July 20, to expedite their return to their motherland across the border in Myanmar.

The concession was finalised after the Transport Company met with the deputy permanent secretary of foreign affairs and representatives from Myanamar’s embassy and other relevant agencies.

The buses will leave the Bangkok Bus Terminal at Chatuchak at 10pm and 11pm for the Mae Sot Bus Terminal in Tak. The buses will carry just 210 passengers a day due to social distancing requirements, and returnees will be those who have previously informed the embassy of their intention to return to Myanmar.

The embassy will issue travel certificates to the returnees, which they’ll be required to take to the bus terminal, while permission documents for travelling during curfew hours will be issued by the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters.

The Transport Company says the temperature of all passengers will be checked before they are allowed to board the buses, and all returnees will be required to wear medical masks and maintain a 1 metre distance while travelling.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand