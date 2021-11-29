Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Monday Covid Update: 4,753 new cases; provincial totals
27 coronavirus-related deaths were reported by the CCSA today, raising the pandemic’s death toll in Thailand to 20,734 with 20,640 of those fatalities during the latest wave, which was first recorded on April 1.
In the 24-hour period since the last count, the CCSA recorded 4,753 new Covid-19 cases and 6,165 recoveries. There are now 77,811 people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19.
Out of the new cases recorded today, 57 were found in correctional facilities. More than 80,000 inmates at Thailand’s overcrowded prisons and detention centres have tested positive for Covid-19 over the past several months.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has recorded 2,111,566 confirmed Covid-19 cases. The latest wave has accounted for 2,082,703 of those infections.
Vaccination update
In the Thai government’s mass vaccination drive, which was launched on February 28, a total of 92,360,417 doses have been administered, according to the CCSA. Yesterday, 115,534 people received their first dose of the vaccine, 89,759 received their second dose, and 29,828 people received a third shot to boost their immunity against the coronavirus.
New Covid-19 cases in each province…
* Numbers are reported by the CCSA and are based on positive PCR Covid-19 test results. Provincial health departments may have a more recent update if new infections were found after the daily case count was filed with the CCSA.
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
“Sandbox” stay shortened to 5 days for vaccinated travellers from overseas
Thailand News Today | Quarantine requirements in Thailand relaxed, Vocal expat deported | Nov 29
Renovation of Hua Lamphong may wait another three years: BMA
Siam Seaplane makes getting to your destination so much easier
Monday Covid Update: 4,753 new cases; provincial totals
Thai officials mull over testing methods for arrivals following Omicron emergence
Most visited city in Thailand, Bigger isn’t better, Natty cross-eyed? | Thaiger Bites | Ep.69
Alcohol sales at Bangkok restaurants allowed until 11pm starting Wednesday
UPDATE: What we know about “Omicron,” new travel restrictions to Thailand
Thai man dies by flurry of bullets while going to get 2nd Covid shot
Japan suspends foreign visitors from entering as Omicron variant spreads
Phuket gets approval for all-nighter New Year’s Eve party
Police seize 36,000 fake US$100 bills and printing machines in a series of raids
Bangkok police say restaurateurs could face jail time for serving alcohol after 9pm
Survey reveals most respondents oppose legalising pornography in Thailand
Singapore and Malaysia reopen shared land border today
CCSA admits some hotels are scamming Thailand Pass travellers
Philippines waives quarantine for “Green List” countries
Chiang Mai street vendor goes viral for showing skin to sell sweets
Thailand entry may be simplified by switching to antigen test
UPDATE: Deadline for 60-day “Covid” visa extension being pushed to January 25
Easier entry for foreign tourists: CCSA approves ATK for on-arrival screening
Miss Universe Thailand sued over inappropriate use of national flag in promo photo
Transport Ministry says Thai land bridge will become transit port to rival Hong Kong
Covid-19 infections hit Phuket schools and Bangla Road
Thailand Top Stories | Thailand Pass review today, will bars reopen? Chiang Mai street vendor | Nov 26
How non-native English speakers can teach in Thailand
Sexy street vendor’s sales spike after busty shirt goes viral
Minister confirms all train services at Bangkok’s Hua Lamphong station will end
CCSA clarifies fines for ignoring mask mandate
Still waiting for Moderna? Anutin says give up and get Pfizer from the government
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Press Room4 days ago
CBRE recommends top 5 luxury condominiums in Phuket with fantastic locations
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand entry may be simplified by switching to antigen test
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Easier entry for foreign tourists: CCSA approves ATK for on-arrival screening
- Thailand4 days ago
Transport Ministry says Thai land bridge will become transit port to rival Hong Kong
- Media1 day ago
No sex please, we’re Thai
- Education3 days ago
Thailand’s English proficiency level drops again, as the pandemic widens gap in education disparity
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
CCSA revises zoning: No more “dark red” zones with nightly curfews
- Bangkok3 days ago
Public Health Ministry drafts measures for reopening bars next month in 17 provinces
Recent comments: