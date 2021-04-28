image
Locals threaten to burn hall if converted to field hospital

Neill Fronde

Published 

30 seconds ago

 on 

FILE PHOTO: Locals fear a field hospital will bring Covid-19 to their neighbourhood.

Citing fears of Covid-19 spreading, terrified locals threatened to burn down a Nakhon Si Thammarat conference hall authorities were preparing as a possible field hospital. The hall in the Muang district was one of several locations provincial authorities were readying as potential makeshift medical care facilities if the Covid-19 outbreak worsens. As of now, the governor chose 3 sites at Phra Phrom Hospital, Walailak University and Phor Than Khlai Hospital to be used for field hospitals, so far avoiding this panicked backlash.

Residents hung banners in front of Thung Thalad conference hall with messages of opposition, with one sign saying directly that if the municipality sets up a field hospital, the residents of Na Khian will burn it down. Local leaders explain that the townspeople are terrified that patients will be brought from other areas with their Covid-19 infections and the medical facility would bring an outbreak of Coronavirus in their neighbourhood.

The local residents did offer a concession, however, as an alternative to the hall they threatened to burn if converted to a field hospital. Townspeople said they would allow Ban Khlong Din School to use one building as a quarantine facility only for local people who are at risk of infection. The 3 field hospitals that the provincial communicable disease control panel had already agreed to set up would only be used to treat patients from established hospitals who were experiencing only mild symptoms.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat now, tourist-friendly walking streets and markets are temporarily closed and fresh markets and flea markets would also be closed for 2 days to undergo a thorough cleaning and disinfection. Service establishments and other Covid-19 prone businesses had been closed for 14 days, but that order was extended indefinitely until the outbreak calms. Festivals and other large group gatherings have been cancelled and banned as well. The only exception is for funerals, where Covid-19 safety protocols must be strictly enforced and attendees limited to 50 people.

SOURCE: Phuket News

 

PM Prayut proposes private sector partnerships for vaccinations

Neill Fronde

Published

40 mins ago

on

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

By

PHOTO: If the government can't vaccinate you, maybe Facebook and Big C can.

In an effort to speed up Covid-19 vaccinations, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha plans to work closely with the private sector to vaccinate 50 million people by the end of the year. The Federation of Thai Industries and the Thai Chamber of Commerce will work alongside the government to help import and distribute vaccines after Thailand is off to a particularly slow start to the jab rollout, drawing criticism for inefficiency.

As the third wave of Covid-19 has spread exponentially further and more fatally than previous waves, and the economy continues to suffer from new shutdowns and the threat of full lockdowns, the government needs help vaccinating people. It is estimated this latest outbreak would set economic growth back about 1.2%. The Bank of Thailand projected an economic decline of 6.1% for 2021.

The only thing that will save the economy is to stop the spread of Covid-19 and get the people of Thailand vaccinated as quickly as possible. As of now, only about a third of 1% of people in Thailand have been vaccinated so far, with only 240,000 people receiving 2 jabs already in a country of 69 million.

With the snail’s paced rollout, critics have called for the resignation of Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and PM Prayut responded by taking over the Covid-19 response personally as Thailand’s official Covid-19 Czar. The private sector has proposed companies banding together to create 4 response teams to expedite vaccinations, a move the government endorsed.

Team A would tackle distribution and would tap such national business powerhouses as Central Group, Big C and Tesco. Team B would focus on communication to disseminate information about Covid-19 and vaccinations to the population. Team C would handle IT, calling on Line, Google, Facebook and IBM to help coordinate tech support for the government’s vaccination Line account. Finally, Team D would be in charge of actually buying and importing any approved Covid-19 vaccine to give to employees.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Thailand

National Vaccine Institute head says Thailand never turned down an offer from Pfizer

Thaiger

Published

1 hour ago

on

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

By

Stock photo by Mufid Majnun for Unsplash

After reports claiming that the Thai government turned down an offer from Pfizer for 13 million vaccine doses, the director of the National Vaccine Institute is debunking the claims saying the reports are false and the country is still looking into acquiring doses from the company.

Thailand’s Public Health Ministry is negotiating with several Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to acquire more doses. The country plans to acquire a total of 100 million doses of the vaccine from various companies within this year, according to the director of the institute, Nakorn Premsri. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says the government has set a goal to administer 300,000 doses of the vaccine per day, aiming to fully vaccinate more than half of the population by the end of the year.

Nakorn says some reports have falsely said the Thai government rejected an offer from Pfizer for 13 million vaccine doses on a buy now, pay later deal. Pfizer had submitted a proposal to the company’s headquarters but had not yet approached Thailand with an offer and there is no buy, pay later deal, he says.

Pfizer regularly presents information from continuous research on the vaccine to Thailand’s Department of Disease Control and the National Vaccine Institute. Nakorn says the Thai government has never turned down a meeting with Pfizer’s representatives. The vaccine has been declared safe for children over 12 years old. At the moment, Thailand is only administering the AstraZeneca vaccine to those 18 and older, and the Sinovac vaccine to adults between the ages of 18 to 60 years old.

Health officials from the ministry are now following up with the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca after samples from 2 batches of its Covid-19 vaccine, which were locally produced by Siam Bioscience, recently passed quality tests. Reports say the local production is on track to be ready for public use by June.

SOURCE: National News Bureau of Thailand

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Bangkok places biohazard bins throughout the city for used face masks

Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

Wednesday, April 28, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/กรุงเทพมหานคร โดยสำนักงานประชาสัมพันธ์

To help combat the spread of Covid-19 in Bangkok where cases have soared past 10,000 over the past month, more biohazard garbage bins are being placed throughout the city to dispose of used face masks and other waste that could be contaminated with the virus.

Medical waste in Bangkok has increased to 20 tonnes per day since the start of the recent outbreak, leading city officials to deploy another 1,000 biohazard bins. Residents are told to separate used face masks from other garbage and place the masks in sealed plastic bags before throwing them away in the specified bins. Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says the bright orange bins are for face masks.

“The bins for used face masks will be coloured in orange while the garbage bags for medical waste are red to indicate it needs to be disposed of properly… These bins will be placed at district offices, health service centres, hospitals, city halls, schools, sport centres, youth centres, fire stations, public parks, markets and in front of shopping malls.”

Wearing a face mask is now mandatory in Bangkok, along with more than 60 other provinces. Violators face a fine of up to 20,000 baht.

Since April 1, Bangkok has reported 10,899 Covid-19 infections, including 830 new infections reported today. Hospitals and intensive care units in the city have become overcrowded, leading to some patients with mild symptoms to be sent to field hospitals in neighbouring provinces.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

