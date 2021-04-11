Investigations of Covid-19 infected elite rule-breakers demanded | Thaiger

Investigations are being demanded by a corruption watchdog group into politicians infected with Covid-19 after being in the Thong Lor entertainment venues that became ground zero for the Coronavirus third wave. The Anti-Corruption Organisation of Thailand accused corrupt law defiance brought about the latest Covid-19 outbreak, reminding readers of their Facebook post that the second wave was also linked to illegal activities, with spreading through illegal migrants in illegal gambling dens. This wave has angered many who see the wealthy elite and powerful politicians frequenting high-end bars and not following Covid-19 safety protocol, then spreading the virus to others.

Mana Nimitmongkol, secretary-general of ACT argues that the ministers visiting these clubs did not behave ethically, and it’s part of a larger problem. He is pushing for legal action against not only club owners, but against police, public health officials, and even the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration for failing to enforce laws to protect against Covid-19. Investigations into whether the code of ethics had been violated were requested to be carried out by the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Ombudsman and the committee on ethical standards.

As entertainment venues close for 2 weeks, Mana proposes that along with restrictions, a hotline to report rule-breakers should be set up, and all people should be held to the same standard without exception. Public officials should act as role models and follow the laws. The president of the Rural Doctors Society agreed, saying that especially important is the need for Covid-19 infected public officials to disclose their personal timelines to reassure the public and assist in contract tracing. It is feared that little or no action will be taken to investigate and punish powerful rulebreakers.

One controversial infection was that of Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob, rumoured to be infected from Thong Lor nightclubs, but later proven to be in another province at the time. The entertainment venue outbreak was not completely innocent though, as details emerged that the minister’s infection was in fact passed to him via an aide who had frequented clubs in Thong Lor.

Chuvit Kamolvisit, a former massage parlour owner turned activist, has been outspoken on the issue, calling for investigations into high-society VIP clubs like Krystal Club and Emerald Club, who allegedly flaunted restrictions and ended up with dozens of Covid-19 infected staff members. The Metropolitan Police Bureau chief had said that legal action was pending against these clubs for the virus spreading.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

