VIP clubs may be spreading Covid-19 from rich to poor | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
VIP clubs may be spreading Covid-19 from rich to poor
A third Covid-19 wave surging through Thailand is spreading through entertainment centres, including high-end VIP clubs rumoured to be popular with elite government officials. 559 Covid-19 infections and 1 death were reported today and the outbreak, which began in bars and clubs in the Thong Lor area of Bangkok among other nightlife hotspots, is surging, reaching 20 provinces throughout Thailand. Outbreaks in Chon Buri, Pattaya, and Phuket have also been linked directly to evening entertainment venues, such as the dance music festival in Phuket last weekend that resulted in 10 infections. Now, evidence is emerging that the wave is spreading through Bangkok’s wealthy elite and government officials.
In Phuket, where 70% vaccination of residents has been a primary focus in order to re-open to desperately needed tourism, the new outbreak has brought bar closures and new restrictions. And it looks like Songkran celebrations across the country will be muted, if not cancelled.
With nightlife and hospitality workers being disproportionately affected by the third wave of Covid-19, many are airing their frustrations with the VIP elite class contributing to the outbreak, including a trending hashtag #CovidThonglor. Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob was one of the first cabinet members to test positive for Covid-19, amid rumours that he had recently attended or been in proximity with someone who attended Krystal Club, an upscale entertainment business. Though he denies being there, the club is allegedly so popular among politicians and officials that it is often referred to by the nickname “Government House 2”. Nearly a third of cabinet ministers are now self-isolating for fear of Covid-19 exposure.
With 200,000 baht minimum spending limits, it’s a high-society hotspot that may be spreading Covid-19 from the rich VIP customers to the poor staff and everyone they come in contact with. Calls for government officials and other elites who attended VIP clubs like this to disclose their potentially embarrassing timelines have so far been mostly unheeded.
In Bangkok, hospitals and private medical facilities have been warning of a shortage of testing kits and Covid-ready hospital beds. Field hospitals have been erected to prepare as the outbreak expands with surging cases. Experts think the new outbreak may be contained in a month or two, but fear in Bangkok it may take much longer to recover.
SOURCE: SCMP
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death. FULL CHART.
559 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Many cases are related to bar hopping and partying and the outbreak, concentrated in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district, has spread to many provinces. There are now 2,645 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand.
There are several clusters of infections throughout Thailand, mostly involving a young adult population who frequent bars and nightclubs, according to deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English.
Additionally there were 16 new cases reported in Phuket today and 148 in Chiang Mai. Both figures will be added to the national total tomorrow.
“Most cases are the younger generation and many cases were found in entertainment venues where people gather in closed and crowded areas without wearing masks. And some of them might have been using the same drinking glass as well.”
Out of the 559 new Covid-19 cases, 268 were detected in Bangkok, 46 in Samut Prakan, 46 in Chon Buri, 30 in Prachuap Khiri Khan, 16 in Sa Kaew, 12 in Pathum Thani and 10 in Nonthaburi.
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 30,869 Covid-19 infections and 96 deaths. The recent death was a 60 year old Thai man in the southern province Narathiwat who also had tuberculosis.
SOURCE: CCSA
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
MP claims 2 Cabinet ministers visited Covid-cluster venue in Thong Lor
With a third of the Thai Cabinet in isolation after coming in close contact with Covid-19, a MP claims 2 Cabinet ministers went to a nightlife venue in Bangkok’s Thong Lor where a cluster of Covid-19 infections have been reported. The chair of the House committee on legal affairs, justice and human rights, Sira Jenjaka, says he has photo evidence of public officials visiting an entertainment venue, but he did not identify the ministers.
Some have been skeptical of Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob’s whereabouts after he tested positive for Covid-19, but he insists he did not visit a bar in Thong Lor. Earlier reports say his staff member, who tested positive for the virus, had visited a nightlife venue in Thong Lor. The Transport Minister’s first travel timeline released to the public had missing information for various dates, sparking criticism from the public, but his timeline has since been revised.
Sira, Palang Pracharath Party MP, is pushing for the politicians to reveal their timelines and confront the government about their travel history, saying it is against emergency orders to withhold the information.
“The law will be equally enforced, regardless of whether they are lawmakers or cabinet ministers.”
A report from Reuters says nearly a third of the Thai Cabinet have self-isolated. More than 60 MPs who attended an anniversary party at Bhumjaithai’s head office earlier this week, before the Transport Minister’s infection was confirmed, have been tested for Covid-19 and asked to self-isolate.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnovirakul sat next to Saksayam at the event, and was photographed not wearing a mask at one point, raising criticism from many Thais, but Anutin has been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Following Saksayam’s positive result for Covid-19, transportation officials were also tested for Covid-19. The State Railway of Thailand governor Nirut Maneephan has tested positive for the virus. Several senior transport officials came in close contact with Saksayam, but have tested negative for the virus.
Other public officials have come in close contact with the virus including another Cabinet member, newly-appointed Education Minister Treenuch Thienthong who decided to self-isolate after coming in contact with a visitor who came by her home and later tested positive for Covid-19.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Reuters
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Around 7,000 people in Bangkok have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19
Only 7,121 residents in Bangkok have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 since the Thai government rolled out its immunisation campaign in late-February, according to a report from Nation Thailand. Bangkok has more than 10 million residents. To reach herd immunity against Covid-19, 70% of the population needs to be vaccinated.
More than 100,000 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine have been administered, but most people have only been injected with the first dose of either the Sinovac or AstraZeneca jab. Both require 2 doses to be effective.
AstraZeneca is said to have a 4 to up to 12 week interval between jabs while the second dose of Sinovac is taken 2 to 4 weeks after the first shot.
In Bangkok, those included in the first phase of inoculations are residents who are at high risk of infection, are over 60 years old or work in the healthcare field. In Phuket and Koh Samui, vaccines are being distributed to the general population in an effort to reach herd immunity by July and reopen the islands to foreign tourists.
Here’s who got the jabbed in Bangkok, according to Nation Thailand:
- 55,126 doses went to public health staff and volunteers
- 18,722 doses went to residents living in high risk areas
- 11,616 doses went to residents over 60 years old
- 10,194 doses went to workers who are in close contact with Covid-19 patients
- 7,625 doses went to those with chronic diseases
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Keep in contact with Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following Thaiger.
VIP clubs may be spreading Covid-19 from rich to poor
Buckingham Palace announces the death of Prince Philip
Private hospitals in Thailand to get 10 million Covid-19 vaccine doses
CCSA Update: 559 new Covid-19 cases, 1 death. FULL CHART.
Phuket student protests and is flunked as “not loyal to the nation”
Thailand News Today | Bars closed for 2 weeks start tonight, monitor lizard in 7-11 | April 9, 2021
Prince Philip dies at the age of 99 – Buckingham Palace
Transport Ministry: refunds to cancel travel for Covid-19
Airlines and hotels try to cope with cancellations for Songkran
MP claims 2 Cabinet ministers visited Covid-cluster venue in Thong Lor
Around 7,000 people in Bangkok have been fully vaccinated against Covid-19
16 more Covid infections reported today in Phuket
Government helps direct refunds for cancelled holiday trips
12 hospitals in Bangkok stop Covid-19 testing due to limited beds for infected patients
Thai fishing industry officials protest controversial ‘Seaspiracy’ documentary
Thailand News Today | Bangkok nightspot Covid clusters, Tesco/CP merger goes to court | April 5
10 rebel groups in Myanmar throw their support behind anti-coup protesters | VIDEO
Firefighters’ bodies retrieved, 100,000 baht to families
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
Reporter hospitalised with mystery illness after being bitten by monkey
Heavy storms to hit many parts of Thailand between today and Tuesday
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
Travelling to Thailand right now (April edition)
Thailand allows entry to 11 groups of travellers, cuts quarantine down for those vaccinated
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
Some Bangkok international schools close following rise of Covid-19 cases in the area
Hong Kong slaps Singapore Airlines with 2 week ban over Covid infractions
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Crime1 day ago
Immigration police arrest Frenchman on drug charges, 3 other foreigners for overstay
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Weekend party event in Phuket reports positive Covid attendee
- Business4 days ago
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
- Bangkok4 days ago
Nightlife shut down in 3 Bangkok districts following rise in Covid numbers
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Leading Thai virologist warns of third wave, says herd immunity will take 2 years at current vaccination rate
- Bangkok1 day ago
Thai Health Minister pictured without mask, sitting next to infected Transport Minister
- Bangkok4 days ago
New infections in Chiang Mai linked to Bangkok nightlife cluster
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok prepares to open field hospital as officials warn of a rapid rise in infections