Hungarian tourist dies in Phuket after failing to reveal Bangla Road visits | The Thaiger

Hungarian tourist dies in Phuket after failing to reveal Bangla Road visits
Dr Chalermpong Sukhonthapol, the director of Phuket’s Vachira Hospital, has revealed details of a Hungarian tourist who recently died of Covid-19, but had earlier withheld details of his visits to the island’s red light district in Bangla Road, Patong.
Bangla Road has been the island’s hotzone for new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The case has resulted in more than 100 medical staff being suspended and placed in quarantine as a precaution. Originally the Hungarian man arrived from Malaysia.
Dr Chalermpong reports that the Hungarian man was involved in a traffic incident on March 25 and was admitted to the Chalong Hospital, then later transferred to Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town.
“The patient had numbness and weakness in all limbs. He could talk, but did not mention his activities had put him at risk of Covid-19 infection though being asked.”
He firstly had an operation on his broken neck and spine. He the regained consciousness and was responding well and talking to attending staff.
Then, on March 29, he had a visit from a friend he’d met whilst visiting Bangla Road in Patong.
After some further scrutiny hospital staff found out that the Hungarian had visited Bangla Road and stayed in the area for two weeks. The hospital conducted tests and found the man was infected with the coronavirus.
The Hungarian tourist developed a high fever and breathing difficulties soon after. He died on Friday morning.
“The death of the Hungarian tourist is a shock because he did not report the Covid-19 infection risk in the first place. One hundred and twelve medical personnel who had done their best to save were put at risk because of their contact with him,” Dr Chalermpong told Bangkok Post.
112 at-risk staff are now confined to quarantine for 14 days, some are in home quarantine. 94 have tested negative for the disease, 18 were awaiting test results.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Quarantined woman escapes back to Ubon Ratchathani
An Ubon Ratchathani woman, who defied quarantine orders in Bangkok and travelled back home, has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Ubon Ratchathani Centre for Covid-19 Situation reports that a 30 year old woman from Khemarat district who left her apartment in Bangkok’s Soi Pattanakarn 43, tested positive for Covid-19 after she entered the province to return home to Thailand’s Isaan region.
“The province’s latest patient lived in an apartment with two roommates in Soi Pattanakarn 43 in Bangkok’s Suan Luang district. She had displayed symptoms similar to pneumonia last Wednesday and went to Vibharam Hospital that Friday to get tested.”
Hospital staff told her to remain in quarantine at home until the lab results came back, but she refused to comply and she and her boyfriend fled back to Ubon Ratchathani.
“On Sunday the hospital notified the centre that her test results came back positive for Covid-19 and suggested we separate the patient from her family members as well as her 28 year old boyfriend,” the official said.
“She was the 15th confirmed case of Covid-19 in Ubon Ratchathani and was the first case in the last four days.”
Ubon Ratchathani Governor Sarit Withoon announced a lockdown in his province since March 18, prohibiting travellers from entering, with the exception local residents returning, and vehicles carrying medical supplies or consumer products. The Governor also closed all borders with neighbour countries that have no screening checkpoints.
SOURCE: The Nation
UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open
New cases announced for Phuket this morning. There are now 123 cases around the island, 4 new patients announced today. 98 people are still awaiting their test results.
(5 hotels allowed to remain open – below)
Patong was locked down on Saturday, with checkpoints at all entry points, restricting travel in and out of the seaside city, except for essential services and travel. People are being urged to stay indoors and health inspectors are moving door-to-door to check on people’s health and welfare. This morning there were also similar lockdowns imposed on Rawai and Karon municipalities to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
Also a declaration from the Phuket Governor pertinent to Patong residents listed below.
Today’s cases…
Case 120: Thai woman, no age provided. She works in Patong and had a history of visiting Bangla Road. Lives in Patong and started too fell sick on March 28. High risk people is 2.
Case 121: 28 year old Thai man. He works at the Phuket International Airport. He has close contact with Case 90. They live in the same house in Cherng Talay.He felt sick on April 2. 22 people at high risk.
Case 122: 57 ear old Thai man. Restaurant owner in Patong Beach. Husband of Case 92. They live in the same house in Kathu. He fell sick on April 3. No knowledge of high risk contacts as of this time.
Case 123: 17 year old Thai woman. High School student. The daughter of case 103. Live in the same house in Wichit. Fell sick on March 30. 9 people at high risk.
Meanwhile, Phuket’s Governor says five hotels on the island may remain open to provide a place to stay for any visitors stranded on the island and in need of accommodation (rates below).
Under a previous order, the Governor said any hotels with guests may remain open until the last guest checks out, but that no hotels were allowed to receive any new guests.
“Due to the order to close hotels, this resulted in some hotels not complying with the prescribed measures by informing tourists to stay before the order came into force, leaving tourists without accommodation and unable to return to their homes.”
The five hotels that can take in new guests are…
- The Dara Hotel, over the road from Central Festival: Room rate 1,000 baht (breakfast included)
- The Throne on Koh Siray: Room rate 1,000 baht (breakfast included)
- The Tide Beachfront Hotel on Koh Siray: Room rate 1,000 baht (breakfast included).
- The Patong Bay Inn: Room rate 650 baht (breakfast included)
- The NaiYang Beach Hotel: Room rate 650 baht per person (including three meals a day). Room tate for 2 people 800 baht (including three meals each a day).
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
British PM running government from hospital – the latest
Boris Johnson, the British PM, has become the first world leader hospitalised by the Covid-19 coronavirus. He was admitted to hospital for tests last night after suffering “persistent symptoms 10 days after testing positive for the virus”. The UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab will chair the Government’s Covid-19 daily meeting after Boris Johnson was hospitalised as a “precautionary step” although Downing Street says Mr. Johnson remains in charge of the government.
The PM, who has been isolating in Downing Street after testing positive last month, has a persistent fever, so his doctors felt he should go into an undisclosed hospital for tests in what the government is calling a “precautionary step.” Johnson is expected to stay overnight.
“On the advice of his doctor, the Prime Minister has tonight been admitted to hospital for tests. This is a precautionary step, as the Prime Minister continues to have persistent symptoms of coronavirus ten days after testing positive. for the virus.”
“He will stay for “as long as needed in the London NHS hospital where he was taken as a ‘precautionary step’ on the advice of his doctor, rather than as an emergency.”
55 year old Mr. Johnson became the first leader of a major power to announce that he had tested positive on March 27. He went into immediate isolation at an apartment in Downing Street and on Friday said he was staying there as he still had a high temperature.
Without any firm guidelines and only contradictory precedents to go by, there is no simple, “enshrined” succession scenario if the British prime minister becomes incapacitated.
SOURCE: Reuters
Thailand Coronavirus (CoVid-19) Statistics
- Total Cases: 2220
- Active Cases: 1401
- Recovered: 793
- Deaths: 26
- Last Updated: 2020-04-07 at 09:15
UK prime minister moved into intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
Tiger in Bronx Zoo tests positive for Coronavirus
UPDATE: Aviation authority extends arrival ban another 12 days
Central bank gives advice on disinfecting cash
All Nakhon Ratchasima hotels ordered closed
UPDATE: Ban on arriving flights lifts at midnight tonight
Interior Ministry: No 24 hour curfew, for now
Chiang Mai vigilantes set up roadblocks and checkpoints
Interior ministry sends new measures to provincial governors to fight coronavirus
51 new virus cases nationwide, infections among health workers rise
Quarantined woman escapes back to Ubon Ratchathani
UPDATE: Phuket announces 4 new cases, 5 hotels allowed to remain open
308 curfew breakers are facing imprisonment and fines up to 40,000 baht
Thai PM says tourists will get automatic visa extensions
Coronavirus UPDATE: Bangkok NOT being locked down, sobering forecast for US
Third stimulus package coming, valued at 500 billion baht
30,000 Thai hotels to lose all revenue during April
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, March 31
8 killed as Medevac plane crashes in Manila – VIDEO
Thailand’s reservoirs and dams reaching critically low levels
Urgent repatriation notice for Swiss and German citizens as immigration rules tighten
Government says they won’t allow Thai Airways to collapse
Stranded. Nearly 21,000 Russians struggling to get home.
No more shutdown announcements in Bangkok, for now
Coronavirus UPDATE: Bad 24 hours in UK and US, Panama comes up with novel prevention
Thai Immigration proposes extending tourist visas until June 30
Immigration: Beware online swindlers claiming they can extend your visa
Pattaya eyes hotel as quarantine area
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
