UK prime minister moved into intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen | The Thaiger

UK prime minister moved into intensive care as coronavirus symptoms worsen
The UK PM Boris Johnson is now in an intensive care unit after his condition with a bout of coronavirus symptoms “worsened.” A spokesman said he had been moved on the advice of his medical team and was receiving “excellent care”.
The 55 year old prime minister was first admitted to the St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Sunday night, UK time, for what was described as “routine tests.” The report said that Mr. Johnson was in “good spirits” at the time.
But there’s been an apparent change in his health as politicians from all sides voicing their support for his health and recovery. US President Trump has also sent his good wishes.
“Americans are all praying for his recovery.”
President Trump described Mr Johnson as “a very good friend of mine and a friend to our nation” who is “strong” and “doesn’t give up”.
A Downing Street spokesperson says the Mr. Johnson remains conscious and has been moved to the intensive care unit “as a precaution, in case he requires ventilation”.
“Over the course of this afternoon (Monday), the condition of the Prime Minister has worsened and, on the advice of his medical team, he has been moved to the Intensive Care Unit at the hospital.”
Queen Elizabeth is being kept informed about Mr Johnson’s health, according to Buckingham Palace.
A day earlier the news was much less sombre. During his period of self-isolation, Downing Street said that Johnson’s symptoms were “mild,” and on Sunday said his hospitalisation was just a “precautionary step.”
Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who is the First Secretary of State and the most senior Cabinet minister, said Johnson had asked him to deputise for the leader where necessary.
Mr Raab said there was an “incredibly strong team spirit” behind the ailing PM. He chaired yesterday’s regular morning coronavirus briefing and made a televised statement saying that the government will continue in responding to the outbreak.
Mr. Johnson announced on March 27 that he had been infected and was, at the time, suffering mild symptoms including a cough and fever.
The news comes as the number of coronavirus hospital deaths in the UK reached 5,373, an increase of 439 in a day. The UK Department of Health and Social Care said there were now 51,608 confirmed coronavirus cases.
Hungarian tourist dies in Phuket after failing to reveal Bangla Road visits
Dr Chalermpong Sukhonthapol, the director of Phuket’s Vachira Hospital, has revealed details of a Hungarian tourist who recently died of Covid-19, but had earlier withheld details of his visits to the island’s red light district in Bangla Road, Patong.
Bangla Road has been the island’s hotzone for new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus.
The case has resulted in more than 100 medical staff being suspended and placed in quarantine as a precaution. Originally the Hungarian man arrived from Malaysia.
Dr Chalermpong reports that the Hungarian man was involved in a traffic incident on March 25 and was admitted to the Chalong Hospital, then later transferred to Vachira Hospital in Phuket Town.
“The patient had numbness and weakness in all limbs. He could talk, but did not mention his activities had put him at risk of Covid-19 infection though being asked.”
He firstly had an operation on his broken neck and spine. He the regained consciousness and was responding well and talking to attending staff.
Then, on March 29, he had a visit from a friend he’d met whilst visiting Bangla Road in Patong.
After some further scrutiny hospital staff found out that the Hungarian had visited Bangla Road and stayed in the area for two weeks. The hospital conducted tests and found the man was infected with the coronavirus.
The Hungarian tourist developed a high fever and breathing difficulties soon after. He died on Friday morning.
“The death of the Hungarian tourist is a shock because he did not report the Covid-19 infection risk in the first place. One hundred and twelve medical personnel who had done their best to save were put at risk because of their contact with him,” Dr Chalermpong told Bangkok Post.
112 at-risk staff are now confined to quarantine for 14 days, some are in home quarantine. 94 have tested negative for the disease, 18 were awaiting test results.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai Immigration seek visa relief for stranded foreigners
Thailand’s Immigration Chief Pol Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang, is seeking cabinet approval for new measures to help foreigners in Thailand affected by the Covid-19 crisis. The proposal will be submitted to the cabinet for approval this week, he said.
Cabinet meets each Tuesday.
The proposals follow a difficult week for foreigners and immigration officials coping with long queues of panicking visitors trying to sort out their visas in a very non-social distancing environment. Long queues and frustrated tourists have been the norm at immigration offices around Thailand is recent weeks.
The measures will focus on three groups of foreigners…
- Foreigners with resident visas who normally reside in Thailand but cannot return due to the Covid-19 crisis
- Foreign tourists who are unable to depart Thailand due to the crisis
- Visitors from neighbouring countries who hold a temporary border pass and got stuck in Thailand after the borders were shut
Foreigners in the first group are typically required to return to Thailand within a year of their departure, however since they can not fly at this time, immigration will propose extending their compulsory deadline until after the pandemic subsides.
The extension of the return period would not affect any immigration rights and benefits they usually receive when strictly following the one-year return period requirement though they are advised to return to Thailand as soon as possible after the crisis concludes.
Foreigners who have been unable to leave and have reported to immigration authorities for a 30-day extension after their visas expired on March 26 or thereafter; their visas will be automatically renewed every 30 days until the pandemic subsides.
Under the government’s social distancing policy, these tourists will no longer have to visit the immigration bureau if the policy is adopted, which would eliminate the risk of contracting the virus in a crowd, Pol Lt Gen Sompong said.
This proposed measure, however, does not apply to those foreigners who are working and or have family in Thailand. They will still be required to report to immigration authorities regularly.
Foreigners from neighbouring countries will be allowed to stay in Thailand until the borders are re-opened. They will be required to leave Thailand within seven days after the borders reopen.
Other foreigners who are now in Thailand and affected by the Covid-19 crisis, but aren’t covered in the above three categories are advised to adhere to the usual laws.
SOURCE: Chang Rai Times
Tiger in Bronx Zoo tests positive for Coronavirus
Nadia, a four year old female Malayan tiger, has tested positive for Covid-19 according to the Wildlife Conservation Society of the Bronx Zoo in the US. She, her sister Azul, two Amur tigers, and three African lions all developed a dry cough but are expected to recover.
This positive Covid-19 test for the tiger was confirmed by USDA’s National Veterinary Services Laboratory.
“We tested the cat out of an abundance of caution and will ensure any knowledge we gain about Covid-19 will contribute to the world’s continuing understanding of this novel coronavirus.”
“Though the big cats have experienced some decrease in appetite, they are otherwise doing well under veterinary care and are bright, alert, and interactive with their keepers.”
The WCS informed the public it is not known how this disease will develop in big cats since different species can react differently to new infections, but the WCS will continue to monitor them closely and anticipate full recoveries.
The four affected tigers live in the zoo’s Tiger Mountain exhibit. One male Amur tiger that also lives at Tiger Mountain has not exhibited any clinical signs, and a Malayan tiger and two Amur tigers at the zoo’s Wild Asia exhibit have also not exhibited any clinical signs.
None of the zoo’s snow leopards, cheetahs, clouded leopard, Amur leopard, puma or serval are showing any signs of illness.
“Our cats were infected by a person caring for them who was asymptomatically infected with the virus or before that person developed symptoms. Appropriate preventive measures are now in place for all staff who are caring for them, and the other cats in our four WCS zoos, to prevent further exposure.
There is no evidence that animals play a role in the transmission of Covid-19 to people other than the initial event in the Wuhan market, andno evidence that any person has been infected with Covid-19 by animals, including by pet dogs or cats.
SOURCE: Wildlife Conservation Society
Thailand Coronavirus (CoVid-19) Statistics
- Total Cases: 2220
- Active Cases: 1401
- Recovered: 793
- Deaths: 26
- Last Updated: 2020-04-07 at 09:15
