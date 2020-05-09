Government panel predicts 12-18 more months of pandemic-related pain | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Government panel predicts 12-18 more months of pandemic-related pain
Thailand faces up to a year and a half of serious impacts from Covid-19 pandemic, according to a government advisory panel investigating the pandemic’s consequences on the Kingdom. The panel was set up on the Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s orders on April 30.
After analysing data from the Ministry of Public Health, the advisory committee on the social and economic impacts of the pandemic agreed the pandemic will have serious long-term consequences for public health, the economy and Thai society as a whole.
“Because of this, a plan is needed to handle the impacts of Covid-19 up through December 2021.” This from the committee chief Dr Jaras Suwanwayla when addressing the National Economic and Social Development Board, the government’s official thinktank.
Jaras says aside from government measures, help and cooperation from both the private and civil sectors is required to overcome the effects of the crisis.
His committee is currently gathering data to draw up a plan, which will be proposed to the government as a priority within 3 months. The panel will hear from the Public Health Ministry on Monday.
Dr Jaras also admits he’s concerned about the scheduled reopening of malls and other outlets on May 17 as part of gradual easing of the state of emergency. He says the reopening is inevitable but must be done with extreme caution to avoid sparking a second outbreak that could overwhelm the health system with a new wave of cases. He noted examples in many countries where the Covid-19 mortality rate has been as high as 10-20%, based on reported figures.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Samui singled out for community donation efforts
Koh Samui was highlighted by the Centre for the national Covid-19 Situation Administration for its “community effort” to feed those on the island in need of food. Samui is the second largest island in Thailand, after Phuket.
Natapanu Nopakun, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, applauded the concerted fight made by many including the German and Swiss food donors on the island of Koh Samui during the daily briefing on April 7. He also emphasised the need for unity by all residing in Thailand, reiterating that “Covid-19 knows no boundaries and affects everyone worldwide regardless of race or nationality”.
Additionally, he reaffirmed the need for social distancing on public transportation and in public areas with the second rollout of the lockdown commencement scheduled for May 17.
Islands such as Koh Samui are heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality industry, and many Thais and non-Thai residents of the island want to help provide for those in need. There has been a great outpouring of volunteers and groups in an ongoing effort made up of food providers and those helping to fund purchases along with and volunteers that organise, transport and facilitate distribution.
With over 1.5 million+ jobs lost so far in Thailand, and islands such as Koh Samui heavily reliant on the tourism and hospitality industry, many people on Samui have come together to help provide for those in need.
There are a lot of good people on Koh Samui willing to lead a helping hand and an example is ‘Sisters on Samui’, collecting food donations and providing Food Banks to the people of Koh Samui so nobody is left hungry.
The animals on Samui are not forgotten and volunteers are raising funds and feeding stray dogs living on deserted beaches and jungle outposts. Elephants in sanctuaries that no longer have tourist volunteers providing for them are now receiving help from islanders and others, daily supplying the animals with the enormous amount of food needed to survive.
With visiting boats notified of the nation and island lockdown, Asia Pacific Superyachts co-owner based on Koh Samui, Captain Charlie Dwyer, said, “Our remote island, our seas and beaches remain among the most beautiful in the world and Thai people the warmest and most hospitable. We all look forward to seeing our yachting friends at the back end of this crisis”.
SOURCE: asia-pacific-superyachts.com
SOURCE: asia-pacific-superyachts.com

PHOTO: Natapanu Nopakun, the Deputy Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs
710 people caught violating curfew in one night, most in Phuket
The Royal Thai Police Operations Centre has revealed that there were 710 arrests made on Thursday night for violators of the national curfew. Officials searched 27,011 individuals and 20,568 vehicles with a final arrest number of 710, on last Thursday night alone.
The arrests consisted of…
- 612 suspects left their homes during the curfew with no valid reasoning, out of this number
- 104 were out for a nighttime drive
- 137 were on their way back home
- 208 were out to run an errand
- 234 had “other reasons”
- 98 suspects were arrested for group gatherings, out of this number…
- 41 were drinking
- 35 were taking illicit drugs
- 6 were gambling
- 16 were out for “other reasons”
Phuket had the highest number of arrests set at 57, followed by Pathumthani with 50 arrests, Bangkok was third with 28 arrests. All curfew violators without a clear excuse or evidence could face 2 years jail, or a penalty up to 40,000 baht, or both, according to the emergency decree.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Actor and singer Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, recovered from Covid-19, donates plasma
Actor, singer and Muay Thai aficionado Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, who fell ill with Covid-19 in March and has now fully recovered, has donated blood plasma to help other patients. Deane appeared in a Facebook post by Dr Yong Poovorawan, a virologist at Bangkok’s Chulalongkorn University yesterday.
“Today we have a hero come in to donate plasma for Covid-19 patients.”
Australian-born Deane was accompanied by his wife, Sarunrat ‘Lydia’ Visutthithada.
Yong pointed out that blood plasma from recovered patients will have immunity, in the form of antibodies, against the virus and can be used in treating other Covid-19 patients.
“Plasma from recovered patients can be stored for one year. A recovered patient can donate up to six times before the antibody gradually reduces after 6 months since the symptoms appeared.”
Deane informed the public over social media on March 13 that he was infected with the Covid-19 virus. It was later confirmed that he was one of over 100 cluster cases who attended a boxing event that he hosted at Lumphini Boxing Stadium on March 6. His wife was also infected but the couple are now fully recovered and healthy.
SOURCE:Nation Thailand
SOURCE:Nation Thailand
ขอบคุณหมอยง และทีมงานศูนย์บริการโลหิตแห่งชาติ สภากาชาดไทย ที่ให้โอกาศผมบริจาคพลาสมา เพื่อช่วยเหลือเพื่อนที่ป่วยเป็น COVID-19 ด้วยกันครับ 🔴พลาสมาจากผู้ป่วย COVID-19 ที่หายแล้ว มีค่า สามารถนำไปใช้รักษาผู้ป่วย COVID-19 ได้ . ขอเชิญผู้ป่วย COVID -19 ที่หายแล้ว ลงทะบียนออนไลน์ บริจาคพลาสมา คลิก—> https://bit.ly/2K6cIL6 (ข้อมูลการลงทะเบียนของท่านจะเก็บเป็นความลับอย่างปลอดภัย) . การคัดกรองสุขภาพเบื้องต้น 🔴 เป็นผู้ป่วยโรค COVID-19 ที่รักษาหายไม่มีอาการแล้ว พำนักอยู่ในกรุงเทพฯ และปริมณฑล เพื่อหลีกเลี่ยงการเดินทางข้ามจังหวัด ตามประกาศ พ.ร.ก ฉุกเฉิน 🔴 ออกจากโรงพยาบาลและกักตัวครบ 14 วัน แล้ว 🔴 อายุ 17 ปีบริบูรณ์ – 60 ปี น้ำหนักตัวไม่ต่ำกว่า 50 กิโลกรัม 🔴 มีสุขภาพร่างกายแข็งแรงดีแล้ว ไม่มีโรคประจำตัว เช่น โรคความดัน โรคเบาหวาน โรคหัวใจ เป็นต้น ขั้นตอนกระบวนการบริจาค 1. คุณสมบัติเดียวกับการบริจาคโลหิต 2. ตรวจความเข้มโลหิต ต้องอยู่ในเกณฑ์ ผู้ชาย 13.00 กรัม/เดซิลิตร ผู้หญิง 12.5 กรัม/เดซิลิต 3. มีเส้นเลือดที่ใหญ่พอสมควร 4. บริจาคพลาสมา ใช้เวลา 45 นาที 5. ถ้าตรวจหลังบริจาคแล้ว ภูมิต้านทานยังสูง จะนัดครั้งต่อไปอีก 14 วัน ☎️สอบถามรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติม โทร. 0 2256 4300 #covid19 #thairedcross
