Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Gene that doubles risk of severe Covid-19 found by Polish researchers
There may be a new method to determine who is most vulnerable during the pandemic, as a gene has been identified by Polish scientists that more than doubles the risk of serious Covid-19 infection. The scientists behind the discovery hope that being able to identify people who are a great risk might prompt them to get vaccinated if they have not already.
In Central and Eastern Europe especially, vaccine hesitancy has driven high death rates from Covid-19. But if a test can determine that someone is at high risk for serious infection, it may encourage them to get vaccinated, or at the very least allow doctors to be prepared for the most effective treatment should that person become infected.
Scientists around the world have been studying the genetic factors that can influence the severity of a Covid-19 infection. British scientists identified a gene in November that they believe might double the risk of lung failure if someone is infected with Covid-19.
But the gene discovered by the scientist at the Medical University of Bialystok may be one of the biggest factors known in determining the likelihood of severe symptoms suffered by a patient due to a Covid-19 infection. In fact, they believe that this gene is fourth only to age, weight, and gender in influence over the severity of infection.
The Health Minister of Poland has lauded the long-term work of the researchers and the benefit of being able to identify this important factor before someone becomes infected.
“After more than a year and a half of work, it was possible to identify a gene responsible for a predisposition to becoming seriously ill. This means that in the future we will be able to… identify people with a predisposition to suffer seriously from Covid-19.”
Researchers found that the gene was present in about 8 to 9% of the European population, though it was found in a much higher 14% of the people in Poland. In a country like India that suffered severe losses from Covid-19, the gene was found in 27% of those sampled.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
5 criteria set for hospitalising Covid-19 patients in Bangkok
New Ambassador to China discusses cooperation with Thailand
Gene that doubles risk of severe Covid-19 found by Polish researchers
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
Crocodile consumption craze caused by peak pork product prices
Thailand continues pushing for tourism revenue despite Covid-19
NBT Twitter account retweets pornographic dick pic
2022 Calendar Watch: Ring in the summer rains with a blast at this year’s Rocket Festival
Philippines sets “no vaccine, no ride” policy for Manila public transportation
Thailand News Today | Quarantine insurance for tourist to Thailand
UN’s special envoy urges ASEAN to work toward “inclusive dialogue” with Myanmar
Kim Jong-un eyes strategic military “muscle” after North Korea’s “hypersonic” missile test
Missing man emerges from forest after 3 weeks dodging elephants
Malaysia waives quarantine for vaccinated travellers recently infected with Covid-19
Health Minister insists cannabis is not a narcotic, high-inducing THC still illegal
More than 5,000 Singapore students aged 5 to 6 signed up for vaccinations
Khao Yai hotel threatens 3 million baht lawsuit over negative review
Have a Test & Go QR code to enter Thailand? Read this.
6 European tourists found who disappeared after positive Covid-19 test
NEW RULES: Test and Go cut-off dropped, 3 new Sandboxes, 8+18 Blue Zones
More restrictions in Thailand imminent from today | GMT
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
Test and go cut-off dropped & 3 new sandbox locations in Thailand | GMT
6 more Covid-19 infected tourist on the run from Koh Chang
Bangkok and Pattaya left out of the Sandboxes
Thailand Test & Go registration suspended indefinitely, Sandboxes added
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
Thailand News Update | Meeting today about Thailand Pass and local restriction updates
Restaurant alcohol sales, tightening quarantine on CCSA agenda today
France detects new Covid variant “IHU,” believed to be highly transmissible
Bars and nightclubs can reopen on January 16… but as restaurants
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- North East1 day ago
Khao Yai hotel threatening 3 million baht lawsuit for bad review named
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Health ministry says Covid-19 will become endemic in Thailand this year
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Facebook post seeking Thai escort to infect client with Covid-19 goes viral
- 360 Reviews2 days ago
How cross-border payments fintechs like DeeMoney are empowering the gig economy
- Singapore1 day ago
Couple stranded in Singapore for 18 months rescued by New Zealand navy
- Thailand3 days ago
Thailand ranks as the best country in Asia to retire – International Living magazine
- Pattaya3 days ago
Pattaya police raid bars serving alcohol past 9pm, arrest two managers
- Crime3 days ago
50 million baht in ecstasy shipped from Germany seized by Thai Customs
Recent comments: