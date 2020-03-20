First cases of Covid-19 announced in Phuket | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
First cases of Covid-19 announced in Phuket
News sources in Phuket are widely reporting 5 cases of Covid-19 in Phuket. The ‘confirmation’ has been reported by The Southern News, Phuket People’s Voice, Phuket Andaman News and Newshawk Phuket. Before today the Phuket Governor has not announced any cases on the island.
In a meeting at the Centres of Disease Control in Bangkok (below), officials tried to avoid a full confirmation when asked about the new cases on the southern island. They merely mentioned, without denying the story, that they are awaiting full reports from the local doctors and re-iterated, as they did when another Phuket cases was reported in February, that “they didn’t want to panic people”. They also cited issues of patient privacy as part of their explanation for not disclosing all the details at this stage.
The reports have not confirmed where the patients are currently being treated, or their nationality. Phuket’s Governor is currently addressing the media on the matter. When asked by a reporter if one of the cases was at the Bangkok Hospital Phuket, the Governor would neither confirm or deny the report. He also took the opportunity to take a swipe at the Phuket media pack attacking them for publishing the information without awaiting a formal announcement from the Governor.
The Thaiger will provide more details when they become available.
เครดิต The Southern TH🔴 พบผู้ป่วยโควิด-19 เข้า รพ.วชิระภูเก็ต 1 ราย สธ.ยืนยันเอกสารจริง .จากที่มีเอกสารรายงานสถานการณ์โควิด-19 ของกรมควบคุมโรค เผยแพร่ผ่านทางเว็บไซต์ราชการของกรุงเทพมหานคร ระบุว่ามีผู้ป่วยติดเชื้อยืนยันรายหนึ่ง เป็นชาวจีนอายุ 35 ปี เข้ารักษาที่ รพ.วชิระภูเก็ต ในวันที่ 3 ก.พ..สร้างความสงสัยกับประชาชนว่าเป็นเอกสารจริงหรือไม่ เนื่องจาก จ.ภูเก็ต ยังคงแถลงว่าไม่พบผู้ป่วยติดเชื้อ.ขณะที่ทางประชาสัมพันธ์ จ.ภูเก็ต ตอบข้อสงสัยของผู้สื่อข่าวผ่านทางไลน์กลุ่ม เมื่อวันที่ 3 มี.ค. ว่าเป็นข้อมูลเก่าและต้องให้ส่วนกลาง หรือ กระทรวงสาธารณสุข (สธ.) เป็นผู้แถลง.ล่าสุดวันนี้ (5 มี.ค.) นพ. สุวรรณชัย วัฒนายิ่งเจริญชัย อธิบดีกรมควบคุมโรค กล่าวในงานแถลงข่าวสถานการณ์โควิด-19 ว่าเอกสารดังกล่าวเป็นเอกสารจริง แต่เป็นเอกสารภายในสำหรับบุคลากรทางการแพทย์ ไม่ได้มีเจตนาปกปิด และไม่ต้องการให้ประชาชนตื่นตระหนก.โดยไม่ได้ระบุเพิ่มเติมถึงผู้ป่วยชาวจีนรายนี้ว่ามีอาการอย่างไร แต่ได้ระบุว่าในจำนวนผู้ป่วยยืนยันทั้งหมด รักษาหายแล้ว 31 ราย ยังรักษาตัวอยู่ในโรงพยาบาล 15 ราย และเสียชีวิต 1 รายเป็นชาวไทย.สำหรับปัจจุบันประเทศไทยมีผู้ป่วยเข้าเกณฑ์สะสม 3,895 ราย โดยในจำนวนนี้มีรายงานผู้ป่วยต้องสงสัยเข้าเกณฑ์ (อาจติดเชื้อหรือไม่ก็ได้) ที่ถูกคัดกรองจากสนามบินนานาชาติภูเก็ตจำนวน 8 รายข้อมูลจาก :-กระทรวงสาธารณสุข https://bit.ly/2TCW7Da-กรมควบคุมโรค https://bit.ly/2wsJD98 -บีบีซีไทย https://bbc.in/3avWu9m และ https://bbc.in/2In3j0M
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand confirms 50 new Covid-19 cases, including infant
Thailand today confirmed 50 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, bringing the total to 322 since the virus first arrived in the Kingdom in January. Suwannachai Watthaningcharoenchai, director-general of the Department of Disease Control, made the announcement at today’s press briefing by the Ministry of Public Health. 278 patients remain hospitalised, 43 have returned home, and there has been one death from complications related to the disease.
The 50 new patients include…
• 18 who visited the Lumphini Stadium in Bangkok, including spectators, boxing officials and administrators
• 5 who contracted the virus at bars and entertainment venues
• 12 people, including a 6 month old child, who had contact with previous patients
• 6 who attended religious ceremonies in the southern provinces of Pattani and Songkhla
• 9 patients returning from abroad, including 2 Thais returning from England
The remainder were Burmese who had been working in crowded locations.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Army disinfects Bangkok’s Lumphini Boxing Stadium
Bangkok’s legendary Lumphini Boxing Stadium, which became a local epicentre of many infections of the Covid-19 coronavirus, was sprayed down with disinfectants early this morning. Soldiers from the army’s Chemical Department began spraying overnight at the city’s Central Ramindra Department Store and finished at Lad Pla Khao intersection, focusing on handrails, stairs and bus stops, and any public areas which are at high risk for contagion.
The Ministry of Public Health revealed this week that a boxing event held at the stadium on March 9 was responsible for a sharp rise in the number of infections in Thailand. Among those who contracted the virus there was event host and actor Matthew “Deane” Chanthavanij, who revealed in a short video posted on Instagram that he was infected with Covid-19. His wife Sarunrat Visutthithada, also known as Lydia, also later tested positive for the virus.
ไม่ได้ล้อเล่นครับ เรื่องจริงครับผมใครที่สัมผัสผมในช่วงสามสี่วันที่ผ่านมาเฝ้าดูอาการนะครับ เดี๋ยวจะแจ้งรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมหลังจากนี้ This is NOT a joke, for those that have been in close contact with me the last few days please take precautions I have the Covid -19 virus #covid19
The deputy director of the army’s Chemical Department says that after disinfecting the stadium, the team will move on tomorrow to Lat Phrao district, starting at Central East Ville department store.
“We will also discuss with Lat Phrao District Office to see if any areas need special focus for disinfection.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Returning Thais face being turned away if they can’t show “fit-to-fly” health certificate
As calls mount for the government to place Thailand under lockdown, many Thais abroad, trying to return home, face being locked out if they cannot show a health certificate, which can be difficult to get in many countries. Thailand’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAAT) announced yesterday that travellers from 11 more countries would be required to present health certificates and proof of insurance before boarding flights to Thailand, beginning today. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha made another announcement last night covering foreigners from all countries.
Newest reports say that all foreign nationals coming to Thailand must show verification of their travel history during the previous 14 days, a health certificate certifying they “pose no risk of being infected by the Covid-19 coronavirus,” issued no more than 72 hours prior to travel, and proof of health insurance that covers Covid-19 treatment and shows minimum medical coverage of US$100,000 (about 3.2 million baht) in Thailand.
Thai nationals seeking to fly home must present a “fit-to-fly” health certificate and a certifying letter from a Thai embassy, Thai consulate office or the Thai Foreign Ministry. But while Thais only need the fit-to-fly certificate and not the Covid-19-free certificate to board, many are finding it difficult to meet even that requirement, especially in Europe. The Thai embassy in London’s Facebook page has received over 1200 comments, mostly complaints and pleas for help.
The mother of a 20 year old student in Plymouth, England said her daughter booked a Thai Airways International flight back to Thailand on March 27.
“What are these requirements for? It’s impossible to get only a health certificate. The requirement for the embassy letter is a double burden. The embassy will not issue the letter unless a health certificate is presented first.”
A spokesman for the Foreign Ministry admits that health certificates are unavailable in many European countries and that the issue has been raised at a meeting of state agencies. He says embassies will be in touch to provide help to Thai travellers. It remains unclear what kind of help can be offered, since health services are already overwhelmed.
A Thai diplomat in Europe, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Bangkok Post…
“With measures like this, many Thais will be stranded abroad. In many countries in Europe, medical appointments must be made in advance. For private clinics, also, the patients must be referred by a doctor in a hospital.”
“In this situation, where doctors are busy dealing with Covid-19, nobody will accept appointments for medical check-ups.”
