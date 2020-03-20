First cases of Covid-19 announced in Phuket | The Thaiger

News sources in Phuket are widely reporting 5 cases of Covid-19 in Phuket. The ‘confirmation’ has been reported by The Southern News, Phuket People’s Voice, Phuket Andaman News and Newshawk Phuket. Before today the Phuket Governor has not announced any cases on the island.

In a meeting at the Centres of Disease Control in Bangkok (below), officials tried to avoid a full confirmation when asked about the new cases on the southern island. They merely mentioned, without denying the story, that they are awaiting full reports from the local doctors and re-iterated, as they did when another Phuket cases was reported in February, that “they didn’t want to panic people”. They also cited issues of patient privacy as part of their explanation for not disclosing all the details at this stage.

The reports have not confirmed where the patients are currently being treated, or their nationality. Phuket’s Governor is currently addressing the media on the matter. When asked by a reporter if one of the cases was at the Bangkok Hospital Phuket, the Governor would neither confirm or deny the report. He also took the opportunity to take a swipe at the Phuket media pack attacking them for publishing the information without awaiting a formal announcement from the Governor.

The Thaiger will provide more details when they become available.

