Fake Pfizer vaccines seized in Mexico and Poland | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Fake Pfizer vaccines seized in Mexico and Poland
A wave of fake Pfizer vaccines have been seized in Mexico and Poland where counterfeiting Covid-19 jabs has become a big business. The US pharmaceutical company confirms that the jabs that have been collected were not authentic and were selling on the black market for up to US $1,000 per vaccine. A Pfizer spokesperson said that they’re aware that anonymous online selling makes it easy to commit fraud and to pedal counterfeit Covid-19 vaccines and that this problem is growing as people are desperate for vaccination and to finally reach an end to the Coronavirus pandemic.
In Mexico, at least 80 people were injected with these fake Covid-19 jabs according to a report in the Wall Street Journal. Mexican officials said that they identified the counterfeit vaccines by checking the fake serial numbers and expiration dates. While the vaccines do not appear to be harmful in any way, they also definitely do not offer any protection against Covid-19. The jabs were found stored in beer coolers and some were identified to contain nothing more than distilled water.
The World Health Organization issued a warning last month that these fake Pfizer vaccines have been found in Mexico and may still be circulating. In Neuvo Leon, a northern Mexican state, Mexican authorities first identified bogus jabs being sold on the black market in February. Pfizer had tested these vaccines and confirmed they were not real Covid-19 jabs.
Mexico is also looking at a recent arrival of 6000 vaccines purportedly of the Russian Sputnik vaccine. This shipment was seized on a private plane en route to Honduras last month.
The shortage of availability of authentic vaccines in many parts of the world has led to a rise in counterfeit production and scams. Last month an army medic was accused of selling fake vaccines to Thai soldiers. As supply and production slowly increase this problem may lessen, but while production is not meeting demand there is a window of opportunity for scammers. Fake vaccines in China had been reportedly circulating since September.
Meanwhile in Poland officials confiscated counterfeit vaccines filled with a substance that’s used in anti-wrinkle cream and beauty products. Polish police seized a box labelled as the Pfizer vaccine from a man’s apartment. Pfizer easily identified the counterfeit product because they use different vials than what the company uses for its Covid-19 jab. In fact, the police also found identical vials from anti-wrinkle treatment products in the man’s apartment. Fortunately, it looked like nobody had received a fake injection yet. The man was arrested and charged with fraud.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World and Wall Street Journal
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
COVID UPDATE: Highest daily case count recorded in Thailand at 2,070
The daily Covid-19 infection count hit a record high at 2,070, the CCSA reported today in its daily briefing. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the number of new cases reported each day has remained under 2,000. It was also reported 4 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of Covid fatalities in Thailand since the start of the pandemic to 121 deaths.
Active cases have reached 19,873 cases, more than double the peak from the last wave of infections which topped at 7,234 active cases. There have been 21,320 cases and 27 Covid-related deaths since the April 1 outbreak where cases spread primarily at entertainment venues and nightlife events. Doctors have pointed to the UK variant (B117) of the virus to the recent spread of infections which is more contagious than the original strain.
“We have a new high number of new confirmed cases at 2,070… Today our new high surpasses 2,000.”
“Out of the 2,070 new cases, 1,902 are local transmissions and 160 cases were detected in active case finding. The other 8 cases were detected in quarantine for those entering Thailand from overseas. 740 of the new cases were reported in Bangkok while 237 cases were in Chiang Mai with a cluster of cases linked to mediation venues. 125 were in Chon Buri, 38 in Surat Thani, and 35 in Rayong.”
Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 50,183 Covid-19 infections. Deputy spokesperson for the Ministery of Foreign Affairs Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA report in English, says that compared to Thailand’s population of around 70 million people, the cumulative number of infections is low, but adds that the risk of infection “remains high.”
Out of the 4 new Covid-related deaths, a 29 year old woman in Bangkok died after testing positive for Covid-19. Natapnau says the woman was obese and did not report any other health conditions. The case is similar to the death reported yesterday of a 24 year old woman in Surat Thani who was also obese and died a few days after testing positive for Covid-19.
The other deaths reported today include a 72 year old man from Bangkok who visited Phuket, a 74 year old man from Songkhla who had pre-existing conditions of high blood pressure and heart problems, and a 83 year old man who had diabetes, high blood pressure, chronic kidney disease and was on a ventilator.
Some nursing homes in Bangkok are testing residents and staff after 3 cases were found to be linked to the nursing homes. Natapanu says the elderly age group is more at risk of Covid-19 infection and the small cluster of cases linked to nursing homes is a “serious situation.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health to give traditional herbal medicine for mild Covid symptoms
Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is giving 600,000 traditional herbal medicine capsules to hospitals to help treat Covid-19 patients exhibiting mild symptoms. Fatalaijone is the medicine being handed out, as it is thought to suppress virus expansion in those patients with mild symptoms. But, according to the Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, it needs to be used along with modern medicines.
“Most patients were getting better and above all, they have shown no side effects after taking this traditional herbal medicine.”
Kiattiphum Wongrajit, permanent secretary of the ministry, agrees with Anutin, saying the fatalaijone extract contains andrographolide, which is the ingredient responsible for eliminating and suppressing virus expansion. Andrographolide or fatalaijone, is extracted from the leaves and stems of the Andrographolide plant. Traditional and alternative medicine practitioners have used this extract which has anti-inflammatory properties to cure infections and boost immunity.
“If a patient takes 180 miligrammes each day, their symptoms are usually better by the third day. There are no side effects and it will save on import costs.”
“It showed it is the best alternative for patients with mild symptoms. Furthermore, it is easy to plant fatalaijone and it costs about 180 baht to treat a patient.”
The DTAM is working with affiliated hospitals, the Department of Medical Sciences and Government Pharmaceutical Organization to assure the efficiency of fatalaijone. Thailand’s daily Covid-19 case count hit a record high at 2,070. The CCSA also reported 4 more coronavirus-related deaths.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Koh Kood closed from today until May 1 after 2 hotel employees contract Covid
Koh Kood, an island in Thailand’s southeastern Trat Province, is closing as of today after 2 hotel workers were found to be infected with Covid-19. The island will close until May 1 as a safety precaution. A hotel bartender was the first to register a positive test for the virus, and, after tests on other employees, another infection was found.
Shuttle boat services that go to and from the Gulf island and the mainland are now only being offered to locals. The island will allow tourists to re-enter on May 1 as long as there are no more infections. Meanwhile, Koh Samui, Thailand’s largest tourist island in the Gulf of Thailand, is reporting 46 new infections as of yesterday. All are being treated at the government hospital on the island.
The island has not been shut down to incoming visitors.
Thailand’s daily Covid-19 case count hit a record high today at 2,070, the CCSA reported today in its daily briefing. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the number of new cases reported each day has remained under 2,000. They also reported 4 more coronavirus-related deaths, raising the total number of Covid fatalities in Thailand since the start of the pandemic to 121 deaths.
Active cases have reached 19,873 cases, more than double the peak from the last wave of infections which topped at 7,234 active cases. There have been 21,320 cases and 27 Covid-related deaths since the April 1 outbreak where cases spread primarily at entertainment venues and nightlife events. Doctors have pointed to the UK variant (B117) of the virus to the recent spread of infections which is more contagious than the original strain.
Just yesterday, Thailand confirmed 1,470 new Covid-19 cases and 7 fatalities. All the new cases were local infections reported in 66 provinces, with the capital of Bangkok leading the case increase with 446 new cases, according to the CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
