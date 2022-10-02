Connect with us

Face masks still required on public transport, in cinemas

PHOTO: Face masks are still required on public transportation in Thailand. (via Today)

Thailand recently celebrated lifting all remaining Covid-19 restrictions and fully reopening its borders to international travellers. But, while tourists can enter without proof of vaccination or negative tests, face masks are still mandatory on public transportation throughout the country.

A deputy director of the Department of Health has explained that some Covid safety and prevention measures remain in place. In cinemas and on all public transportation like buses and trains, face masks are still required for all attendees or riders. People are also still strongly encouraged to practice social distancing to reduce unnecessary risk.

Other sanitary and safety measures will still be followed to prevent the spread of Covid infections including screening employees as well as customers, and frequent, thorough cleaning of all surfaces and contact points in businesses that are at higher risk for transmission of coronavirus.

Thailand has relaxed its entry restrictions as of yesterday and has downgraded the status of the pandemic. While Covid was previously considered a dangerous communicable disease in the country, it has been reduced to being labelled as a communicable disease under surveillance.

With this downgrade, things like proof of vaccinations and negative testing have been done away with. And while social distancing and face masks are still mandatory on public transportation, they are no longer required in schools. Students can now learn in person, without masks, and without desks spread to allow for distancing. Group activities are also no longer prohibited, so students can work together in groups of any size.

SOURCE: Hua Hin Today

Trending