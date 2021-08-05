Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Trouble is deepening for Dr Boon Vanasin, the President of Thonburi Healthcare Group, who has been accused of a large stock purchase before lying about his company procuring Pfizer vaccines that caused the stock to soar. The Chairman of the Crime Victims’ Assistance Club has filed a complaint with the CyberCrime Investigation Bureau against Boon for sharing that fake news of a Pfizer deal.
The chairman believes there was never any negotiations as Pfizer was only authorised to work with one of 5 government agencies, none of which reported any dealings with THG. He believes the announcement and the low price stated of 1,300 baht per dose was fake news crafted solely to drive up stock prices.
The Securities and Exchange Commission ordered clarification within 7 days about certain details regarding the Pfizer deal. They want information from Boon on why the alleged Pfizer deal failed to materialize. Investors are being warned by financial experts that the THG stock is a risky investment with the volatility of prices dues to scandals surrounding the Pfizer deal and the possibilities of formal investigations by regulators.
The warnings cause a drop of over 8% in the stock, with 200 million baht trading hands. The SEC and the Stock Exchange of Thailand are warning investors of the unpredictability of THG stocks because of this web of confusing and contradictory information, with the SEC issuing 2 letters to Boon requesting clarification.
Boon’s drama started brewing in mid-July after, apparently frustrated by the slow process of importing vaccines for private hospitals, he spoke out accusing the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation of profiting off the import process. The GPO, who are required to act as a middleman as Thai law allows only government organisations to import vaccines, took umbrage to the allegations and sued Boon.
At the same time, Boon had announced that Thonburi Healthcare Group had struck a deal to import 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, a declaration that caused stock prices in his company to soar. The same day as news broke of the GPO lawsuit, BioNTech put out a statement saying that they were not in any negotiations with THG and the reports were false.
Three days later, news broke that Boon’s wife had purchased 950,000 shares of THG stock in the 10 or so days leading up to the false announcement about the Pfizer deal, purchases that would equate to about 3.5 million baht of profit. The SET opened an investigation into the scandal.
Then on August 3, Boon seemingly doubled down on his Pfizer procurement claims when he announced once again that THG is negotiating a deal to import 20 million Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, working together with the Ministry of Defence to seal the deal within the week. But a Ministry spokesperson once again refuted the statement, saying they had no agreements with any private agencies.
Boon claims losses of between 500 and 600 million baht due to breach of contract, but there is still no evidence of a contract.
SOURCE: The Phuket News and The Pattaya News
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Moderna effectiveness drops just 1% in 6 months
Body found in Phuket of Swiss woman presumed murdered
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Monarchy supporters claim protesters weaponizing Covid-19
5.7% of foreign residents in Thailand have received a dose of the Covid-19 vaccine
Top 5 Diving Schools in Koh Samui
Best Places for Golf in Koh Samui
Child pornography group run by Suphan Buri couple busted
Thailand News Today | Bangkok restrictions extended, record high infections | August 5
Drugs found inside monk’s pillow at Suvarnabhumi Airport
Fairy Sweet Village in Pattaya catches on fire, again
Thursday Covid Update: 20,920 new cases; provincial totals
Phuket’s BigGym allegedly closes 2 branches for good, doesn’t reimburse members
Phuket’s 5 most stunning villas for rent
Prayut says he will not resign, warns politicians to behave
Foreigners able to register on vaccine site despite data leaks, glitches
Phuket reservations slow down for August
Bangkok volunteer group “Sai Mai Will Survive” overwhelmed with calls
Vaccine hesitancy testing the patience of fully inoculated Americans
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Thai candidate selected as ASEAN envoy to Myanmar
Koh Samui unaccustomed to Covid-19, many act in dismay
Covid UPDATE Sunday: 18,027 infections, expat vaccine registration
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
August flight plans: Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion
Bangkok Train market to possibly close for good
Police nab 600kg heroin drug bust, year’s biggest in Northeast
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Thailand4 days ago
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
- Bangkok4 days ago
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
- Cambodia3 days ago
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
- Bangkok3 days ago
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
- Crime4 days ago
Teenagers arrested for allegedly running underage prostitution racket
- Business4 days ago
Thai AirAsia suspends flights, cuts salaries as financial woes continue
Recent comments: