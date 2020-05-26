Dozens of plastic containers per person in state quarantine | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Dozens of plastic containers per person in state quarantine
…and the rest of us haven’t been helping the plastic problem either.
Thailand started the year eco-friendly by banning single-use plastic bags. All good, but with “stay at home” orders and mandated quarantines, plastic waste has been increasing. One Thai artist, who stayed in a state quarantine facility, added up all the plastic containers and bottles he used during his isolation. He had more than 100.
“I thought of this trash being multiplied by the thousands of people that had to go in state quarantine,” Henry Tan told Khaosod English.
“Just my flight alone resulted in 200 people in quarantine.”
If all 200 used just as much waste as Tan, that’s more than 20,000 pieces of plastic waste.
Tan had to be quarantined after arriving back to Thailand from Japan. He stayed at the Palazzo Bangkok hotel. Meals were left outside his door 3 times a day, usually in a plastic box with plastic cutlery and condiments in plastic. Han took photos of the plastic containers and bottles laid out on the floor, as well as many of his meals served in plastic containers, and posted the photos on Facebook.
Plastic waste has been increasing since the pandemic, with a surge in delivery and takeaway orders. The director of Thailand Environment Institute said last month that the amount of plastic pollution has increased to 6,300 tonnes per day, Coconuts Bangkok reported last month that it was 1,500 tonnes per day before the pandemic.
SOURCES: Khaosod English | Coconuts Bangkok
คนบ้ากักตัว 14 วัน
Posted by Henryandpartners on Sunday, 24 May 2020
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 quarantined returnees confirmed with Covid-19 in Thailand (May 26)
Today, in the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily press conference, Dr. Taweesilp confirmed 3 new cases of coronavirus in Thailand, of which all were recorded as quarantined overseas repatriates. This brings Thailand ‘s total of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 3,045. The death toll remains at 57 fatalities with no additional deaths reported today.
Dr. Taweesilp says from the new cases all 3 patients either had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic. They are all in quarantine and under supervision.
“The first case is a 51 year old Thai masseuse, who had previously returned from Russia on May 12 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. She had no symptoms but tested positive for the disease yesterday.”
“The two others are Thai men who returned from Kuwait on May 24 after a business trip and were quarantined in Samut Prakan province. They were coughing and tested positive yesterday.”
Of the total accumulated cases, 2,929 have recovered, including 1 patient who was released in the past 24 hours and 59 patients remain in hospitals.
Dr Taweesilp said that, in the past 4 weeks, in most of the country (65 provinces), no new Covid-19 cases have been recorded.
“The situation is improving thanks to public cooperation. Now we are heading towards the third stage of easing business and activity that were closed during lockdowns. It is likely to cover some higher-risk businesses and activities. They may resume with strict disease control measures.”
Chonburi, where Pattaya is located, has had no new confirmed cases in over a month. Phuket has also reported 0 new cases today but with 9 patients still receiving medical care.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News| Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Bangkok
Bangkok woman dies of salmonella poisoning after eating ‘death dumplings’
Following the death of a Bangkok woman who fell ill after eating dumplings, lab tests have come back proving there were detected traces of salmonella bacteria in the snack. Prakit Wongprasert from the Samut Prakan provincial health office confirms that several members of the woman’s family also fell ill after eating the dumplings, which were purchased from a local vendor.
Around 2 dozen people got sick and 1 person died sometime after they ate dumplings sold by a street vendor in Samut Prakan, a province south of Bangkok. Bacteria was found in the dumplings, or kanom jeeb, after a lab test, but health officials say they’re still not sure if the bacteria caused the food poisoning. They’re still investigating before they point fingers and lay charges. Read the rest of the original story HERE.
The woman has been named as 66 year old Thanu Changpoopanga-ngam, who reportedly suffered severe diarrhea and had to be hospitalised after eating the dumplings. She died a few days later, leading some media outlets to label the dish as “death dumplings”, according to a report in Coconuts.
It’s understood police are now questioning the dumpling seller, but no charges have been filed while the investigation continues.
SOURCE: CoconutsKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Crime
Evidence mounts against “bleach mum”
Officers of the Crime Suppression Division say text messages on the popular Line application show that a woman accused of forcing her two year old “son” to swallow bleach isn’t the boy’s biological mother. This evidence, together with DNA test results expected next week, may lead to human trafficking charges being pressed against the woman as well.
A Line chat history between 29 year old Nittha Wongwan and the biological mother of a 4 year old girl adopted by Nittha (before she fell ill and died with similar symptoms to the boy’s) disproves her claim, according to police.
The boy was rescued and placed in a shelter for children in Pathum Thani, just north of Bangkok, after he was treated at Thammasat University Hospital, where doctors alerted police to the suspected child abuse. Authorities say Nittha, who was arrested last week, revealed in the chat that she is not the boy’s biological mother. Nittha has admitted to online fraud but denied a charge of attempted murder.
Nittha stands accused of deliberately making the boy ill to swindle donations from sympathetic viewers of her online videos. A check of her financial history found more than 20 million baht in several bank accounts, contradicting her claim of financial difficulties and an impoverished lifestyle. Investigators are tracking where the money came from and how it was spent.
‘Munchausen syndrome by proxy’ is a mental health problem in which a caregiver makes up or causes an illness or injury in a person under his or her care, such as a child, an elderly adult, or a person who has a disability. Because vulnerable people are the victims, MSBP is a form of child or elder abuse – Wikipedia.
Police are also checking whether she obtained life insurance policies for the children, which could be treated as a motive. They have already questioned the real mother of the 4 year old girl.
In 2018 Nittha was sentenced to 3 years in prison in a fraud case involving online product sales.
Police are now searching for evidence to prove how the chemical found by doctors actually got into the boy’s body, and a similar probe is being conducted into the case of the dead girl.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
3 quarantined returnees confirmed with Covid-19 in Thailand (May 26)
Critics say new security laws will infringe on Hong Kong’s autonomy
Bangkok woman dies of salmonella poisoning after eating ‘death dumplings’
Dozens of plastic containers per person in state quarantine
No role for Transport Ministry in Thai Airways rehab plan
Number of curfew arrests drops
Evidence mounts against “bleach mum”
Deputy PM says politics not involved in Emergency Decree extension
Government warns Thai residents over fake contact-tracing sites
Thailand’s economic forecast among Asia’s worst: central bank governor to step down
Thai police deny using emergency decree as political tool
Millions of baht worth of cigarettes seized after smuggled over Burmese border
Two brothers shot dead after fight over pickup truck
12 curfew violators arrested in Pattaya after breaking through a checkpoint – VIDEO
Thailand News Today – Monday, May 25
Criticism over bad English lesson in Thai online class
Thai massage shops may reopen soon, from the waist down only
Most of Thailand placed on storm alert
Phase 4 of relaxations may come sooner according to CCSA
Ex high ranking Buddhist officials convicted of embezzling millions
Bars, nightlife venues may reopen early to mid-June if virus remains in check
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
Thais on repatriation flight from London were reported with ‘fevers’
Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
Pattaya massage shops petition government to be allowed to reopen
More trouble for ailing Thai Airways as Airbus calls in its debts
Thailand scores highest for mask-wearing in survey of ASEAN nations
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 19
Man arrested for growing 1,200 cannabis plants
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Economy1 day ago
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
- Bangkok3 days ago
Car bursts into flames on the way home from dealer – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phase 3 of lockdown relaxations could begin June 1: CCSA
- Business2 days ago
Thai Fruit Golden Month festivals to be held in 8 Chinese cities
- Bangkok3 days ago
Gas explosion in Pathum Thani destroys garage, 10 cars
- Crime3 days ago
Foreigner handing out cash in Pattaya robbed of more than 10,000 baht – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Misery as arrival ban keeps families apart
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya police re-arrest ex-US marine with PTSD