Deputy army chief proposes 15 day trial of lifting curfew | The Thaiger

Deputy army chief proposes 15 day trial of lifting curfew
Deputy army chief Nathapol Nakpanit, who is also the deputy of the government’s administrative committee on Covid-19, told the Associated Press this morning the committee has proposed lifting the 11pm-3am curfew for a 15 day trial period. He didn’t give a specific date and spoke in advance of meetings to discuss the anticipated Phase 4 of lifting of restrictions. He stressed that the trial period would be used to see how the situation progressed and monitor the overall state of affairs.
Nathapol says that venues that will be proposed for reopening will need final approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, who will make final announcements and decisions this Friday.
The ban on gatherings, including political gatherings, was also proposed to be removed, so opponents of the Emergency Decree could see that the decree was not political.
He says that decisions on the decree overall will take place next week but stressed that the decree allows for the direct management of the virus situation at a national level, especially important in case of a second wave of cases as more venues reopen. The decree also streamlines the process for quarantine which current laws, like the Communicable Disease Control Act, cannot.
Nathapol indicated that the lifting of the curfew is just a proposal and not yet official. More information is likely today but final announcements are scheduled for Friday.
Thai Airways petitions overseas creditors not to confiscate its aircraft
Thailand’s beloved but beleaguered national carrier is appealing to creditors in Switzerland, Japan and Germany not to seize its aircraft, while a similar request is being prepared for US creditors. If each country’s court approves the petition, Thai Airways assets will be protected against seizure when they fly into their jurisdictions. In particular, the airline will not risk having its aircraft confiscated overseas.
Last month, the ailing carrier filed for bankruptcy protection, with the request scheduled to be reviewed by Thailand’s Central Bankruptcy Court on August 18. If approved, implementation of a restructuring plan agreed by five members of the Thai Airways board can go ahead.
Government spokeswoman Narumon Pinyosinwat says talks are set to take place with creditors before then as it’s vital they do not raise objections to the plan. She says any such opposition would complicate the plan’s implementation and must be avoided.
Thai Airways accumulated up to 12 billion baht in arrears last year, bringing its total unsettled debt to 244 billion baht. The airline has postponed the resumption of its international schedule from July to August, at the earliest. The government and Civil Aviation Authority have not yet announced an opening of the borders, how it will work, who they will allow in, or the restrictions they could impose.
Prison skill centres proposed to help former inmates find jobs
Finding a job can be difficult for someone who has just been released from prison. The Thai government wants to change that. They plan to build skill development centres for inmates and provide tax breaks for companies hiring ex-convicts.
Minister of Justice Somsak Thepsutin spoke of the skill centre plans at a meeting over the weekend. The proposed centres are part of an initiative to reduce the unemployment of former prisoners. Since February, those who hire ex-convicts get double tax deductions for 2 years. The Bangkok Post did not elaborate on exactly what skills inmates will learn, but says the skills should help with them find jobs after release and fill jobs that are in demand.
A prison in Chiang Mai gained international attention for providing massage services from inmates. Training the prisoners in massage is aimed to help them reintegrate into society after their release. There’s even business in Chiang Mai called “Women’s Massage Centre by Ex-Prisoners.”
Thepsutin says if new prisons are built, they will be so-called “soft” prisons which will house centres to help train inmates in certain skill sets. Bangkok Post says he also urged other ministries with large land holdings to surrender some of their property to use for the skill development centres.
Beer delivery company hit with 50,000 baht fine for violating Alcohol Control Act
A craft beer delivery company says it’s been fined 50,000 baht for allegedly violating Thailand’s Alcohol Beverage Control Act. Posting on its Facebook page, Beervana says it wants to warn other companies and is also petitioning for the law to be abolished, claiming it’s hurting businesses that are already struggling during the Covid-19 crisis.
Under the act, suppliers are forbidden from promoting particular brands of alcohol, posting branded bottles or glasses, giving alcohol away for free, issuing invitations to try a particular alcoholic product or using celebrities to endorse alcohol brands. The act has been around since 2008 but rarely enforced to any significant degree.
However, the Thai Alcohol Prevention Network has responded to Beervana’s Facebook post, with spokesman Chuwit Chantaras issuing a press statement to explain the reasoning behind the fine. He refutes some of Beervana’s claims, saying the company doesn’t understand the importance of the act.
Chantaras points out that alcohol is responsible for nearly 50,000 deaths a year in Thailand. With bars currently shut and restaurants only permitted to sell alcohol for take away, he claims many businesses are resorting to illegal ways of selling alcohol. These methods include promotions and special deals on particular brands, which violate the act and could make it easier for underage drinkers to get their hands on alcohol.
Chantaras refutes Beervana’s claim that even showing an unbranded bottle or using the word “beer” is illegal under the act, pointing out that it’s only the promotion of particular brands or the use of celebrities to market alcohol that is forbidden.
Pubs and clubs have been shuttered since the end of March but are looking towards being re-opened in the next few weeks in Phase Four of the lifting of restrictions around Thailand. Alcohol is currently able to be purchased and taken home, but restaurants are still not permitted to sell alcohol at their premises.
