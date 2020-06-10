Deputy army chief proposes 15 day trial of lifting curfew | The Thaiger

image
Deputy army chief proposes 15 day trial of lifting curfew

PHOTO: Thai PBS World
Deputy army chief Nathapol Nakpanit, who is also the deputy of the government’s administrative committee on Covid-19, told the Associated Press this morning the committee has proposed lifting the 11pm-3am curfew for a 15 day trial period. He didn’t give a specific date and spoke in advance of meetings to discuss the anticipated Phase 4 of lifting of restrictions. He stressed that the trial period would be used to see how the situation progressed and monitor the overall state of affairs.

Nathapol says that venues that will be proposed for reopening will need final approval from the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, who will make final announcements and decisions this Friday.

The ban on gatherings, including political gatherings, was also proposed to be removed, so opponents of the Emergency Decree could see that the decree was not political.

He says that decisions on the decree overall will take place next week but stressed that the decree allows for the direct management of the virus situation at a national level, especially important in case of a second wave of cases as more venues reopen. The decree also streamlines the process for quarantine which current laws, like the Communicable Disease Control Act, cannot.

Nathapol indicated that the lifting of the curfew is just a proposal and not yet official. More information is likely today but final announcements are scheduled for Friday.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

