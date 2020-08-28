Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Debate rages behind closed doors on allowing return of foreign tourists
The debate over allowing foreign tourists back into Thailand is heating up, even as plans are being made for the “Phuket model” and airlines cautiously begin announcing charter flights for long-stay foreign tourists later in the year. Thailand has gone nearly 100 days without a confirmed locally spread case of Covid-19, putting it in a tough spot compared to countries who chose the suppression method over a total elimination policy.
But as PM Prayut Chan-o-cha said this week after touring Rayong and Chonburi provinces, seeing for himself the impact closed borders are having on the economy in places like Pattaya, keeping the borders shut for another 6 months or more until the world has a vaccine simply isn’t feasible.
The head of the Tourism Council of Thailand agrees, saying Thailand’s world famous tourism industry, which welcomed a record-breaking forty million foreign tourists last year, could face total collapse if foreign tourists are not allowed to return during the fourth quarter. He said roughly 4 million people are already completely unemployed and that number could rise to roughly 10 million directly unemployed if this continues, the majority being “informal” workers. He warned that in the long run as many as 14 million people could face loss of their jobs, businesses and careers.
Some prominent Thai doctors vehemently disagree, though, and say the country should learn to be self sufficient and stay closed for at least 6 more months until the situation eases around the world. These doctors are also advisors with the Ministry of Public Health and the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration. They claim that the government has the resources to prop up the hospitality and tourism industries if they choose to, and that people can find other jobs until tourists return.
Dr Thira Woratanarat, a prominent physician at Chulalongkorn University, is no stranger to the media, and his daily warnings say that any plan designed to bring back tourists puts the entire country at risk of draconian lockdowns and shutdowns, which could happen during the New Year holiday period, devastating the entire economy instead of a single sector. He says the tourism situation, while difficult, is nowhere as difficult as another 3-4 month countrywide lockdown like the one in April. Thira also says the government must completely shut down the Myanmar border in the North and take drastic action with the growing Covid-19 issue in that country’s Rakhine State.
Behind closed doors, while many of the current plans are approved in principle, the debate rages on as the fourth quarter approaches. Generally, November-January is the busiest season, with the tourism industry welcoming millions of visitors and sustaining businesses for the entire year. If a solution is not found, business and tourism leaders warn the industry in places like Phuket, Koh Samui and Pattaya may never recover.
Northern Thailand
Border securty tightened as Myanmar virus cases surge
A significant surge in Covid-19 infections in neighbouring Myanmar has prompted authorities in the northern border province of Tak to tighten border security. More than 200 new cases have been confirmed since early last week, compelling Myanmar to shutter schools nationwide. Authorities say all border passes in the Mae Sot district and roads to the central city districts will be strictly screened. Mae Sot is the main gateway to Yangon, with the Moei River separating the 2 countries. The long border in Tak makes it easy for Burmese people to cross the river and illegally enter Thailand seeking jobs. The […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand Travel Advice | Complete Guide (August 2020)
Latest update – August 28. The Thaiger updates information about travelling to and re-entering Thailand. Depending on where you’re coming from, your purpose for visiting Thailand and your country’s own Covid-19 travel restrictions, the situation is changing daily. I had a retirement visa and have lived in Thailand for many years. When can I return? The next batch of returnee categories is now being considered by the CCSA. This time, foreigners with permanent residences who have been stranded overseas for the past 6 months, and long-term foreign residents (retirement visa), will receive priority when the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announces […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA considers another 2 groups of foreigners for return to Thailand
The next batch of returnee categories is now being considered by the CCSA. This time, foreigners with permanent residences who have been stranded overseas for the past 6 months, and long-term foreign residents, will receive priority when the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announces the next date for the next phase of lifting the shutters on Thailand’s borders. The chairman of the CCSA’s panel, who oversea the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, announced that the panel will recommend these two groups of foreigners back into Thailand “as they have high purchasing power”. Two new groups now being considered for re-entry to […]
