Connect with us

Tourism

Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists

Jack Burton

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

Heavyweight doctors oppose Phuket plan to admit tourists | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Dr. Woratanarat - Thai Post
    • follow us in feedly

A number of prominent physicians, some advisors to the Ministry of Public Health and the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, have posted on social media this weekend that they strongly oppose opening Thailand to tourists in any way, shape or form. Their concerns follow the government’s announcement yesterday of its plan to cautiously reopen the southern resort island of Phuket to a limited number of foreign tourists beginning October 1. The plan is approved in principle, but needs final approval from the CCSA and Ministry of Public Health, which largely comprise doctors.

Dr Thira Woratanarat, an advisor to the Ministry of Public Health, has previously called for borders to be closed for at least 6 months. Dr Prasit Watanapa, the dean of the faculty of medicine at Siriraj Hospital, has also repeatedly warned about reopening borders and allowing tourists in, saying the kingdom should wait for the virus to subside worldwide.

Both doctors are prolific Facebook users, posting daily advice, videos and warnings to their many followers, while advising the government.

Their most recent words of warning mainly concern the Ministry of Tourism searching for a way to bring back foreign tourists for the fourth quarter of 2020, high season for Thailand’s tourist areas and critical to the tourism industry. Especially in hard-hit Pattaya, Phuket and Samui, the peak months of December and January are critical to some business surviving the year.

Woratanarat posted that the government should delay all plans for at least 6 months and focus on self-sufficiency versus being reliant on foreign tourism. He’s consistently warned of the need for vigilance, while pointing to the examples of New Zealand, Australia and Hong Kong, among others, who initially controlled the virus then had second outbreaks, leading to restrictive lockdowns and more economic pain. He’s firmly against the Phuket plan.

SOURCE: Pattaya News

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Koh Samui. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Jack Burton

Jack Burton is an American writer, broadcaster, linguist and journalist who has lived in Asia since 1987. A native of the state of Georgia, he attended the The University of Georgia's Henry Grady School of Journalism, which hands out journalism's prestigious Peabody Awards. His works have appeared in The China Post, The South China Morning Post, The International Herald Tribune and many magazines throughout Asia and the world. He is fluent in Mandarin and has appeared on television and radio for decades in Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Economy

Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs

Jack Burton

Published

3 days ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

Panel announces plans to boost tourism, create 1 million jobs | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

The new panel established by PM Prayut Chan-ocha to steer the economy through the Covid-19 crisis got off to a blazing start yesterday, announcing measures to boost tourism and create a million jobs. Created after the Cabinet reshuffle earlier this month, the panel’s first meeting was chaired by the PM and attended by economics ministers and experts. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Minister Supattanapong Punmeechaow said they had agreed to increase subsidies for local tourists and make jobs available for 400,000 recent graduates. The committee plans to boost local tourism by expanding its 40% subsidy for accommodation […]

Continue Reading

Economy

NSC extends Emergency Decree through September

Jack Burton

Published

3 days ago

on

August 20, 2020

By

NSC extends Emergency Decree through September | The Thaiger
PHOTO: NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita - Nation Thailand

The National Security Council has officially approved the fourth extension of the national state of emergency, for another month, as a revision of the Communicable Diseases Act is yet to be completed, but the NSC confirmed it will not enforce the Emergency Decree on political rallies. NSC secretary-general Somsak Rungsita said today that the state of emergency will be effective until the end of September. As to the student-led political rallies sweeping the nation, he said there is no problem if the protests nationwide are held in accordance with the law, confirming that the office will not enforce the decree […]

Continue Reading

News

Hashtag urges netizens to boycott media company’s sponsors

The Thaiger

Published

4 days ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Hashtag urges netizens to boycott media company&#8217;s sponsors | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO

There’s a new hashtag trending on Twitter today: #แบนสปอนเซอร์เนชั่น (ban Nation’s sponsors), as netizens vow to boycott all of the local digital news outlet Nation Thailand’s sponsors for alleged “frequent errors and pro-government editorials”. The social trend was partly brought about by the revelation that a Nation Thailand and Nation TV reporter allegedly lied to protesters last Sunday, claiming to be from another news agency in order to curry favour with demonstrators to get interviews and quotes. There was a major rally, attracting up to 10,000 people, at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument on Sunday afternoon. The reported incident has sparked anger […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending