Health Minister says Thailand will have over 32 million Pfizer doses by end of the year

Thailand’s Public Health Minister says there will be 32.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine in the country by the end of the year. According to a Nation Thailand report, Anutin Charnvirakul says the government has ordered 20 million doses of the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine and Pfizer has also offered to send an additional 10 million doses this year.

“This, combined with the 2.5 million doses donated by the US – 1.5 million doses of which have already been delivered – will bring the total of Pfizer vaccines up to 32.5 million doses.”

Nation Thailand reports that Anutin has confirmed that the Pfizer doses received so far have been distributed to frontline healthcare workers around the country, with no underhand dealings or smuggling of doses to VIPs. After such rumours began, a prominent medic speaking on behalf of the Thai public called for greater transparency around the distribution of the Pfizer doses. Dr Tossaporn Serirak says frontline workers such as rubbish collectors, rescue volunteers, and undertakers have yet to be vaccinated, with many of them claiming back-office staff have been inoculated before them.

The doctor has also criticised the ministry’s decision to reserve 40,000 of the donated Pfizer doses for foreigners and Thais who need to travel overseas. Tossaporn says the policy violates the terms of the donation, which the US made with the aim of seeing vulnerable groups vaccinated as a priority.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

