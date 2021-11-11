Connect with us

Coronavirus Vaccines

Half a million vaccine doses set aside for return of migrant workers

Maya Taylor

Published

 on 

PHOTO: CCSA
image
image

The Thai government has set aside up to half a million Covid-19 vaccine doses as it prepares for the return of much-needed migrant workers. The move comes following confirmation from Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin that Thailand will sign MoUs with neighbouring countries to allow workers to enter through legal channels. Officials have vowed to crack down on people smugglers and illegal job brokers in a bid to reduce the number of migrants crossing into the kingdom illegally.

The Bangkok Post reports that businesses in Thailand are experiencing problems with labour shortages, particularly in construction, food, and rubber manufacturing. The government has responded by resuming MoUs with Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos, paving the way for workers to return from next month. Suchart says that migrant workers will be subject to Covid-19 testing and mandatory 14-day quarantine, during which they will be vaccinated.

“We have prepared 400,000 to 500,000 doses to inoculate migrant workers.”

According to the labour ministry, Thailand has an immediate need for around 420,000 workers. By working with the governments of neighbouring countries, Suchart is confident of putting a significant dent in people smuggling operations. The Bangkok Post reports that last month, nearly 11,000 people were arrested for their involvement in people trafficking, compared to just 1,456 during the same period last year. The arrests follow Thailand’s re-opening to international tourism, which has prompted migrant workers to seek employment in the kingdom.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forum
🔔 Subscribe to our daily newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
image
Cabra
2021-11-11 13:11
This is probably one of the more intelligent decisions Thailand has made with respect to ensuring a safer reopening of the economy...of course the devil is in the implementation details...which seems to always trip up the best intentions. Hopefully, the…
image
Bob20
2021-11-11 13:43
Unless they are vaccinated with the Johnson vaccine, they will not be "vaccinated" in their 14 day quarantine, but will receive their first dose, and won't be protected yet. If the first jab is Sinovac, that won't protect them at…
Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Weather20 mins ago

Flooding in Chon Buri from rising sea level
Tourism30 mins ago

National park visits rising as tourists brave the cold weather
Southeast Asia32 mins ago

Thailand to face Timor in first round of Suzuki Cup
Sponsored4 hours ago

Breathtaking Luxury Villas in Phuket for Sale by CBRE

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Events2 hours ago

Pattaya Loy Krathong festival is a go, despite cancellation rumours
Coronavirus Vaccines2 hours ago

Half a million vaccine doses set aside for return of migrant workers
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand Top Stories | PM to host unity dinner, MP fights to keep seat on panel | November 11
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths3 hours ago

Road safety campaign aimed at Thailand’s motorbike riders
Thailand3 hours ago

Government defends lèse majesté law against UN criticism
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

Thursday Covid Update: 7,496 new cases and 57 deaths
Good Morning Thailand3 hours ago

Thailand Pass FAQ, Constitutional court ruling, Online shopping | Good Morning Thailand LIVE| Ep.129
Business4 hours ago

Air Asia boss: Recovery in 3 months if countries ditch quarantine, testing
China5 hours ago

Zero chance of zero Covid: Chinese virologist slams government strategy
Protests15 hours ago

Court: activists’ speeches illegally advocated government overthrow
Tourism18 hours ago

Thailand focuses tourism on first-time visitors and India
Thailand20 hours ago

Thailand News Today | US offers more vaccines, Largest hydro-solar farm in Thailand | Nov. 10
Thailand2 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism8 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket8 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism9 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand9 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism9 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand10 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending