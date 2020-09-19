Myanmar reports 15 new Covid-related deaths in the past 24 hours | The Thaiger

Myanmar has reported 15 new covid-related deaths over the past 24 hours prompting the Burmese government to re-impose restrictions on domestic travel and transportation quotas across the Thailand-Myanmar border. The current death toll in the nation sits at 75 as of today which includes those with other underlying diseases succumbing to the Covid-19 virus.

The Myanmar health department also added that the country has seen 424 more people testing positive for Covid-19 in yesterday alone-making it the highest amount of daily cases detected since March. The total number of cases so far is now almost 4,300. In response to the influx of new cases, the government has ordered domestic airlines to suspend services until the end of September while only allowing 6 goods transportation trucks to enter Myanmar from Thailand per day. Such a drastic decrease in cross-border quotas has caused a stack up of trucks along the Thai-Myanmar border, forcing some to sell their produce roadside over fears of it going bad.

The latest spike in cases kicked off a month ago and has caused the Thai government to run additional patrols along the long western Thai/Myanmar border in recent weeks.

Global Covid-19 cases rose by 315,130 in the past 24 hours to 30,702,376. The death toll went up to 955,735. The US had the most cases, at 6,925,941, up by 51,345 with the daily cases on the rise again, and the most deaths at 203,171, up by 958 in the past 24 hours, according to worldometer.info

SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times