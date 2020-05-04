Agricultural robot modified to provide biohazard clean-ups | The Thaiger

‘Nong Nonsi’ robot is the invention of teacher Panya Laanantana from the Department of Electrical Engineering Faculty of Engineering Kasetsart University in Bangkok. He’s re-designed the robot to reduce the potential health risks to agricultural workers being needed for spraying disinfectants and chemicals in livestock pens.

The robot was originally used for spraying medicine, biological products and pesticides. The robot can also be used for watering in plantations and can also install a mop for cleaning the floor.

The Robot consists of 4 arms, 2 arms, left and right used for spraying water or various substances, 3 nozzles were then installed, providing a capacity of 25 litres of the liquid tank. For the other 2 arms, they are located towards the back and is installed with a mop to wipe down the detergent.

All 4 arms operate independently, with control channels via remote. It is driven by 2 large rubber wheels, and is powered by 80 Amp 12 Volt batteries (that can continuously work for 2-3 hours).

The robot is low-maintenance (and doesn’t need to take beer breaks) and all the parts can be easily purchased off-the-shelf in the market.

Nong Nonsi can also be applied to sterilise public areas instead of putting humans in the line of fire during the Covid-19 outbreak. It’s been described as a “a 3 in 1 Robot prototype”.

Contact 08 1927 0098 for more information about Nong Nonsi.

