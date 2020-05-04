image
Coronavirus News & Updates

Thailand national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 4

Thailand national figures for Covid-19 patients – May 4 | The Thaiger
Today Dr. Taweesilp Visanuyothin, the spokesperson for the Centre for Covid-19 Administration has revealed the number of Covid-19 infections in the past 24 hours in Thailand. There were 18 new cases of Covid-19 patients, bringing the total to 2,987 patients.

Of the 18 cases, (17 are female and 1 male) all came from the Songkhla Quarantine Centre and all cases were reported as being imported, not local infections.

• 1 additional patient discharged from hospital

• Total number of recovered patients is 2,740 cases

• 193 patients are still in hospital receiving medical care.

• No additional deaths today, total remains at 54 deaths

But there is a possibility that the Songkhla cases could be removed from the tally. Initial test results from the testing lab in Songkhla were positive, but a second round tests turned out to be negative.

Dr. Taweesilp says the samples are being sent to the main testing labs in Bangkok to check for accuracy. The results are expected within days.

The highest number of infections are in Bangkok and Nonthaburi, totalling to 1,697 people, with an average age of between 20-29 years (763 cases).

There were no new cases announced in Phuket today.

Coronavirus News & Updates

2 more Covid-19 patients discharged from hospital in Banglamung, Chon Buri

Banglamung district has reported that they have had no new cases of Covid-19 since April 19. Pattaya (which is in Banglamung district) will reach a 3 week milestone tomorrow without any new cases. Today 2 patients were discharged from hospital, leaving 5 patients remaining in hospital for treatment relating to Covid-19.

A total of 87 cases have been reported in Chonburi since the start of the outbreak of Covid-19. Only 9 cases remain in hospitals in the entire province and 76 cases have been officially discharged.

Checkpoints restricting access in and out of the main city area is scheduled to end by tomorrow.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Number of Covid-19 cases passes 3.5 million worldwide

The number of Covid-19 cases around the world yesterday passed the 3.5 million mark, with a worldometers.com tally confirming 84,004 new cases in the last 24 hours. However, the growth in new cases is finally starting to slow down – flattening the curve.

Nearly a quarter of a million people have now died from the virus, with Europe and the US currently accounting for most new cases. The US alone has had 1,188,122 cases and a very sobering 68,598 deaths. Russia, Africa and Latin America are now experiencing a rise in numbers, but the overall trend globally is a slow flattening of the famous curve.

Number of Covid-19 cases passes 3.5 million worldwide | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: www.worldometers.info/coronavirus

Even though experts agree there are likely to be far more cases than those officially confirmed, the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic, devastating as it has been, is nowhere near the 500 million cases of Spanish flu which broke out in 1918. Still, in pandemic terms, it’s still early days in the Covid-19 story with second and third waves of infections expected, especially after the northern hemisphere’s summer.

The first official recorded death from Covid-19 was reported in Wuhan, China on January 10. Since then, the virus has gone on to claim 248,285 lives around the world (as of 10am Thai time). In the past week, new cases globally have decreased to a daily rate of 2 – 3%, a significant drop from 13% in the middle of March.

Several countries are now embarking on a gradual easing of lockdown measures, opening up businesses and attempting to jump-start their devastated economies. There is little agreement on the right or wrong way to do this, with most epidemiologists fearing a “second wave” of the virus. This is almost inevitable once restrictions start being eased. The question is how big that second wave will be and how best to keep it under control.

At this stage most international airline travel is still heavily restricted. The surge in popularity of international and budget airline travel provided the new coronavirus an easy means of spreading quickly around the globe.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World | worldometers.com

Coronavirus Thailand

40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province

A second set of swabs from 40 asymptomatic in-patients at a hospital in Yala, southern Thailand, were sent to a laboratory in neighbouring Songkhla for analysis. Now the health office has confirmed the 40 new Covid-19 cases in Yala. The huge spike in local cases has sent health officials scurrying to trace those who had been in contact with the contaminants.

Although today is a public holiday in Thailand, the spike in southern cases is sure to be the main topic at today’s CSSA daily Covid-19 briefing.

New infections in Yaha district jumped by about 30% after initial tests on 78 people showed 24 of them were infected with Covid-19. 4 new cases were found in the main city district, 24 in Yaha district, 7 in Bannang Satar district and 5 in Raman districts.

Doctors admit that the infection rate in the Yaha district is unusually high, compared to Active Case Tests on more than 3,000 people, conducted between April 18-24 in Yala province, where only 20 tested positive for the virus.

Those 20 cases, confirmed by the results of the tests performed on more than 3,000 returnees from pilgrimages to Malaysia, Pakistan and Indonesia, residents returning from Bangkok and other provinces, and people in high-risk communities, have already been reported to the CCSA, according to Thai PBS World.

A full investigation into the sources of the infections has been launched by local health officials.

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said yesterday that reports of new infections needed to be verified as some areas posted an unusually high percentage of positive test results.

“Accuracy must come first.”

Yala is one of three southern border provinces hardest hit by Covid-19 infections, with 126 confirmed cases.

40 confirmed Covid-19 cases surface in southern Yala province | News by The Thaiger

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2987
  • Active Cases: 193
  • Recovered: 2740
  • Deaths: 54
  • Last Updated: 04-05-2020 at 13:30

