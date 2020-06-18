Covid-19 update: 6 new cases, all detected in quarantine (June 18)

Breaking a 3 day streak of zero new cases, Dr Panprapa Yongtrakul, assistant spokeswoman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration this morning announced 6 new cases of Covid-19 over the previous 24 hour period, all detected in state quarantine. Thailand has now reached 24 days without a domestically transmitted case.

Of the 6 new cases, 5 are male students, aged 23-26, who were asymptomatic and returned recently from Saudi Arabia. A 26 year old female student, who had a fever, returned from India. Meanwhile, 1 more patient returned home after making a full recovery.

As of today, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stands at 3,141 since the beginning of the outbreak: 2,444 domestic cases and 204 found in state quarantine. 86 are still under treatment, 2,997 have recovered and been discharged, making Thailand’s recovery rate around 95.4%. The death toll remains at 58.

Globally, total confirmed cases rose to 8.4 million, increasing by 142,000 in the past 24 hours, with around 451,000 deaths. The US reported over 26,000 new cases yesterday with spikes in Florida, Texas, California and South Carolina causing concern. Thailand has fallen to 91st among countries with the highest number of cases.

The CCSA is concerned by the situations in India and Indonesia, which is currently reporting more than 1,000 new cases per day.

Dr Panprapa says that as people start to live the “new normal life”, they need to remain cautious. She asks people to be careful, wear a mask, and keep their hands clean at all times, especially in crowded places. to prevent spreading the virus.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand