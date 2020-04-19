Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported | The Thaiger

image
image
Thailand's new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported

Greeley Pulitzer

Published 

7 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Al Jazeera
A spokesman for the Thailand Covid-19 Coronavirus Situation Centre announced a total of 32 new cases of Covid-19 at this morning’s daily press briefing, down from yesterday’s 33, bringing the national total to 2765 since the start of the outbreak in January. No new deaths were reported, and the toll remains steady at 47.

The spokesman told reporters that an additional 141 people have recovered from the disease, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 1,928, or nearly 70%.

For the second day in a row and the third in a week, no new infections were reported in the island resort of Phuket. The number of confirmed infections in the province stands at 192, of whom 126 have recovered and been discharged, leaving 65 still under treatment. One of the infected had earlier died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Another day without new infections is encouraging as Phuket is second only to Bangkok in terms of total numbers of infections in the country. People are still instructed to continue to practice social distancing, wear a face mask, refrain from non-essential activities and stay at home.

SOURCES: The Pattaya News | Bangkok Post

"Thailand's Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high"

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 19, 2020

By

PHOTO: Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn - mcot.net

A spokesman for Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health claimed that the country’s mortality rate from Covid-19 is about a quarter of the world average at just 1.7%, while the recovery rate has climbed past 69%. The world average mortality rate is estimated at 6.4%, in the US it’s around 5.3%, Germany 3.1%, Italy 13.1% and the UK 13.5%. The published mortality rates are from government-announced statistics posted every 24 hours around the world.

The director of the ministry’s Division of Communicable Disease, Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, said yesterday that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand is improving as the number of new cases falls, with no new imported cases due a near total ban on incoming flights since early April. Whilst there has been criticism about lack of testing, and suspicion about Thailand’s low case numbers, Thailand’s hospitals have so far coped with the case numbers

“There have been 47 deaths from Covid-19 so far from 2,765 (as of Sunday) accumulated confirmed cases. The mortality rate in Thailand stands at 1.7%, while the average global rate is just over 6%. Of the total cases, 1,689 people have recovered while 964 are still under treatment, which makes the domestic recovery rate 62.5%. This statistic points to the efficiency of treatment by Thai medical communities.”

Sophon says the mortality numbers show male patients have a 4 times higher risk of death from Covid-19. When divided by age group, those over 70 have the highest mortality rate at 12.1%, followed by those aged 50-59 (4%) and 60-69 (3.7%), while the group with lowest risk is 20-29 years old at just 0.2%.

Among the deceased, 41% were diabetic, 36% had high blood pressure, 18% had hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) and 14% had heart disease.

“However, some have died without any chronic diseases. Therefore the best offence against Covid-19 is to take precautions to prevent oneself from getting infected and seek diagnosis as soon as related symptoms are visible.”

SOURCE: The Nation

33 new Covid-19 cases (Saturday), no deaths, as recovery rate passes 65%

Greeley Pulitzer

Published

1 day ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

Health officials today reported 33 new cases of Covid-19 but no deaths, raising total cases in Thailand to 2,733, while the death toll remains at 47 since the outbreak began in January. The first case of human-to-human transmission in Thailand was reported on January 31.

68 of Thailand’s 77 provinces have reported infections. The number of recovered patients is now 1,787, or 65.4% of all cases.

The southern island province of Phuket, which has the highest infection rate per capita nationwide, reported no new cases today, the second time in 3 days. None were reported on Thursday, a single case yesterday, and the number fell back to zero today.

Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

April 18, 2020

By

PHOTO: aljazeera.com

Indonesia is now leading the region with the highest number of Covid-19 cases. 407 new coronavirus cases were announced yesterday, taking the total of reported infections to 5,923, passing the Philippines as the country with the highest number of cases in Southeast Asia. At the start of April Indonesia had only reported 1,677 cases leaving epidemiologists to ponder how the country had been able to keep the numbers so low.

The archipelago nation is now bundled with a group of other Asian countries in the world rankings for the numbers of Covid-19 cases. (Screenshot from the chart at worldometers.info)

Indonesia now leads SE Asia in Covid-19 cases | News by The Thaiger

Achmad Yurianto, an Indonesian health ministry official, says the number of cases could reach 106,000 by July, a prediction well below more pessimistic forecasts from the World Health Organisation. There has been criticism that the country’s low rate of testing is hiding the extent of the spread of the coronavirus.

“42,000 tests had been performed, up about three-fold in two weeks. Transmission is still occurring. This has become a national disaster.”

There has also been 520 deaths attributed to the virus, the highest number of fatalities in east and south east Asia, outside China and South Korea.

Health researchers fear the number of infections could spike after the majority-Muslim country heads home for month of Ramadan, which starts next week. President Joko Widodo has resisted pressure for a total ban on Ramadan-related travel, though the head of the Indonesian Covid-19 task-force said those going would have to undergo a 14 day quarantine.

A Reuters story this week reported researchers at the University of Indonesia predicted there could be one million infections by July on Java alone, the country’s most populous island.

Thailand Covid-19 Stats

  • Total Cases: 2765
  • Active Cases: 790
  • Recovered: 1928
  • Deaths: 47
  • Last Updated: 19-04-2020 at 20:15
