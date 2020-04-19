“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high” | The Thaiger

Coronavirus Thailand
“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”
A spokesman for Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health claimed that the country’s mortality rate from Covid-19 is about a quarter of the world average at just 1.7%, while the recovery rate has climbed past 69%. The world average mortality rate is estimated at 6.4%, in the US it’s around 5.3%, Germany 3.1%, Italy 13.1% and the UK 13.5%. The published mortality rates are from government-announced statistics posted every 24 hours around the world.
The director of the ministry’s Division of Communicable Disease, Dr Sophon Iamsirithaworn, said yesterday that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand is improving as the number of new cases falls, with no new imported cases due a near total ban on incoming flights since early April. Whilst there has been criticism about lack of testing, and suspicion about Thailand’s low case numbers, Thailand’s hospitals have so far coped with the case numbers
“There have been 47 deaths from Covid-19 so far from 2,765 (as of Sunday) accumulated confirmed cases. The mortality rate in Thailand stands at 1.7%, while the average global rate is just over 6%. Of the total cases, 1,689 people have recovered while 964 are still under treatment, which makes the domestic recovery rate 62.5%. This statistic points to the efficiency of treatment by Thai medical communities.”
Sophon says the mortality numbers show male patients have a 4 times higher risk of death from Covid-19. When divided by age group, those over 70 have the highest mortality rate at 12.1%, followed by those aged 50-59 (4%) and 60-69 (3.7%), while the group with lowest risk is 20-29 years old at just 0.2%.
Among the deceased, 41% were diabetic, 36% had high blood pressure, 18% had hyperlipidemia (high cholesterol) and 14% had heart disease.
“However, some have died without any chronic diseases. Therefore the best offence against Covid-19 is to take precautions to prevent oneself from getting infected and seek diagnosis as soon as related symptoms are visible.”
SOURCE: The NationKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus Cure
China moves to second phase of successful vaccine trials
An adenovirus vector vaccine clinical trial in China has successfully concluded its first phase, and a more intensive second phase studying hundred of patients in now taking place. It is the first Covid 19 vaccine that has entered phase two of clinical trials, according to the WHO.
Dr Chen Wei, whose team developed the vaccine says that taking the modified defective adenovirus as the vector, the vaccine carries the gene of the coronavirus spike protein, the major surface protein used by the virus to bind to a receptor to invade cells so that the subject’s body will produce the immunological memory of the protein.
“When the real coronavirus attacks, the body will identify its spike protein and stop its invasion.”
The 108 volunteers who completed phase one of the clinical trial last month have completed their medical observation period and are currently good condition.
Phase two seeks to recruit 500 total volunteers and introduce placebo controlled groups to further evaluate the immunogenicity and safety of the vaccine. As of 5pm Monday evening, 273 volunteers had been vaccinated.
SOURCE: The Nation Thailand
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
111 new Thai coronavirus cases. 3 more deaths, all foreigners
Thailand’s National Covid-19 Coronavirus Disease Management Centre has announced 111 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus today. Total cases now stand at 2,369 nationwide. 3 foreign men died, pushing the total death toll up to 30. 42 of today’s new cases were all returnees from a religious festival in Indonesia.
The new fatalities include a 48 year old Russian man in Pattaya, a 69 year old Indian man, and a 69 year old American man. Spokesperson Taweesin Visanuyothin says that we have to connect the virus to travellers from overseas.
“I was just happy yesterday… Now we see that the numbers went back up to 3 digits.”
Taweesin was referring to yesterday’s findings, which recorded a dip to only 38 new infections, the lowest in weeks. Of the 111 cases announced today, 69 got the virus from contact with the infected, while 42 were those returning from a religious festival in Indonesia.
Phuket is the province with the highest percentage of active Covid-19 cases, nearly 40 people per 100,000 population, while Bangkok has a rate of 21.6 people per 100,000. Satun province has been added to the list of provinces with Covide-19, mainly due to Thais returning from Indonesia.
A total of 889 people have recovered from the virus in Thailand.
“The solution will be the same: social distancing and wearing masks.”
SOURCE: Khaosod EnglishKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
UK suffers largest one day increase in Covid-19
The United Kingdom has recorded 708 new deaths from coronavirus today, the largest one day rise since the outbreak began. Figures released yesterday by the Department of Health and Social Care, suggest a total of 4,313 people have now died in the UK.
In a press briefing yesterday, UK cabinet minister Michael Gove opened by saying “Our thoughts today are with the family of the five year old child with underlying health conditions who tragically died” now the youngest UK death related to complications involving Covid-19.
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK is now 41,903, an increase of 3,735 from the previous day’s figures. Gove said that seven healthcare workers had so far died from the virus.
CNN reports that people in the UK are turning to mail-order coronavirus tests as the government scrambles to offer mass public testing and get a hold on the virus’ spread across Britain. The UK health secretary Matt Hancock, back to work after testing positive for Covid-19, said this week that the UK would aim to test 100,000 Britons a day by the end of April. But critics of the government’s U-turn on testing suggest it may have been spurred by about 8% of National Health Service staff being off work because of Covid-19-related issues.
But the newly rolled out government-funded tests by hospitals are unavailable to most people and are still being reserved for those with severe symptoms and frontline health care workers.
Back to business – time for Thailand’s tourist industry to get ready
Air pollution in Bangkok falls to lowest level in 2020
4 pro golfers, 131 students allowed to return to Thailand
“Thailand’s Covid-19 death rate is a quarter of the world average, recovery rate is high”
Thailand’s new Covid-19 infections drop to 32 today, 0 deaths reported
15 curfew breakers arrested in Chon Buri for drinking, gambling and playing snooker – VIDEO
Monk defrocked and arrested after allegedly shooting man in the testicles
Sa Kaeo becomes Thailand’s 10th virus-free province
Navy delays sub purchases as it slashes budget by a third
Yangon applies curfew despite low reported case
13 foreigners among those arrested at Pattaya pool party
Bangkok temple ordered to stop handouts due to huge queues
Deputy PM tries to clarify the PM’s letters to Thailand’s richest citizens
Thailand imports chemicals from China to commence local production of antivirals
PM asks public to cool down on selling their gold
UPDATE: Thai Returnee from Indonesia commits suicide on last day of quarantine
Chon Buri police raid late night ‘ladyboy’ cam show, arrest dozens – VIDEO
660,000 people in Thailand under watch as potential “high-risk” Covid-19 infections
Thai Covid 19 “Super Spreader” song goes… VIRAL
4 teenagers violate the order not to celebrate Songkran outside
Up to 10 million Thais out of work in next three months – CCSA
Computer says no. Finance ministry refuses two-thirds of stimulus applicants.
Fortress Phuket: The island ‘on hold’ as it contains Covid-19
300 more “little ghosts” returning from South Korea
A golden moment for Thailand’s gold sellers
Drunken man incinerates ATM after running out of alcohol
Bodies of two teen girls found in Kwae Noy river, Kanchanaburi
Singapore hit by a second wave of coronavirus cases
South Asia risks becoming the next epicentre for Covid-19 pandemic
New Phuket governor announced, old Governor shunted off to Petchaburi
ผู้ติดเชื้อ COVID 19 จะแสดงอาการอย่างไรในแต่ละวัน
Covid-19 กำลังทดสอบประเทศของเราและสังคมของเรา ชีวิตสุขภาพและงานถูกคุกคาม
ส้มตำปลาร้า อีสานอินดี้
Thailand News Today – March 6, 2020
คนถนัดซ้ายและขวา ต่างกันยังไง
เกมหนอน slither io เล่นกับเพื่อน
รีวิวมาม่าที่แพงที่สุดใน 7-11
Thailand News Today, February 28, 2020. Daily TV news update.
หัดตีกอล์ฟครั้งแรกในชีวิต คิดว่าตีโดนมั้ย
สื่อนอกตีข่าว ช่อ อภิปรายรัฐบาลพลเอกประยุทธ์ เอี่ยวคดี #1MDB
เกมแรกก็เอาเลย ! คลิป: มุ้ย ธีรศิลป์ ซัดให้ ชิมิสุ เอส-พัลส์ ออกนำ เอฟซี โตเกียว 1-0
Samsung S10 lite สเปคแรง เล่นเกมส์ดี จริงมั้ย??
แปลภาษา ด้วยฟีเจอร์กล้องใน Google Translate
7 สัญญาณ บ่งบอกว่า เขาชอบคุณ
10 อันดับ พิธีกรรมสุดแปลกจากทั่วโลก
Trending
- Politics3 days ago
Thai Health Minister demands apology for inflammatory comments
- Crime3 days ago
Pattaya man allegedly confesses to stabbing murder of ex-wife
- Bangkok3 days ago
Police arrest 3 as they crack down on fake mask and gel network
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
When will Thailand’s booze bans end?
- Environment2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket Zoo animals left abandoned and starving – VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Can air-con spread Covid-19?
- Coronavirus Thailand3 days ago
Travel and tourism in the Land of Smiles – 12 predictions
- Chiang Mai4 days ago
Food queues run 2 kilometres around Chiang Mai moat