“Healthy stickers” to be required of all Buriram residents starting May 1 | The Thaiger

Buriram, one of Thailand’s major provinces in the lower northeastern region know as Issan, will soon require residents to carry a “healthy sticker” whenever they go outside. The provincial governor made the announcement yesterday and said the measure will come into effect on May 1. The sticker, to be attached to residents’ ID cards, will be required as a proof of health before entering shops, markets and public venues.

Those who have not travelled outside the province and patients who have recovered from Covid-19 infections are eligible for the stickers. Anyone returning to or entering the province will face quarantine for 14 days before they can receive the blue sticker. They will lose the sticker if they travel outside Buriram.

“As for those traveling outside Buriram province, police and disease-control officials will immediately remove the sticker. and those re-entering Buriram province will have to enter the process of quarantine.”

According to the governor, the province has had 13 coronavirus patients. 10 have recovered from disease and 1 has died so far. With two in hospital, the province is also monitoring 39 people for possible infections.

SOURCE: Khaosod English