Covid-19 update: 17 new cases found in quarantine, deaths unchanged at 58 (August 14) | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 update: 17 new cases found in quarantine, deaths unchanged at 58 (August 14)

Jack Burton

Published 

5 hours ago

 on 

PHOTO: Reuters
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration reported this morning that 17 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in state quarantine over the previous 24 hours. The new patients are all Thai returnees, 15 from India and 1 each from Australia and the United States. The new cases bring Thailand’s total number of cases to 3,376 since the beginning of the outbreak.

Today marks 81 consecutive days without a domestically transmitted case, since May. There were 4 new recoveries in the previous 24 hours making the number of discharged patients 3,173. There were no new fatalities leaving the death toll at 58. Currently, 145 people remain in hospital.

Globally, the total number of confirmed cases surpassed 21 million, of whom 13.9 million have recovered while deaths stood at 757,446. Thailand now ranks at 114th among 215 countries surveyed for number of cases. The US has the highest number (5.41 million), followed by Brazil (3.22 million) and India ( 2.4 million).

SOURCES: Thai Enquirer | Nation Thailand

Jack Burton

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 14, 2020 at 2:29 pm

    Could it be that these new diagnosis of viruses are fraud, and the clinics just want to be paid for treating a none existing illnesses?
    Well, this is Thailand, so it could be.

    Reply

