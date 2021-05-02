image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Covid-19 testing increased, CCSA blames household spread

Neill Fronde

Published 

17 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Covid-19 testing expands, targeting spread in the household (via The Daily Vox)

After a month of the worst Covid-19 outbreak ever in Thailand stemming from the nightlife and entertainment venue scene in Bangkok and around Thailand, authorities have set their sight on another treacherous virus spreader: your household. The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration worries that while the number of infections being spread in the community and gathering places seems to be waning, infected people have now brought Covid-19 home with them and are spreading the virus in their household, in Bangkok and throughout the country.

New infections had spent a week falling steadily, though critical cases and deaths are increasing, but yesterday and today saw a jump in new cases again. The fluctuation and instability of statistics concern the CCSA. Over the weekend so far, 20 more patients went on ventilators and 12 had their condition moved to critical. But of the 67,044 recorded cases of Covid-19 through yesterday, a disproportionate majority of them were spread from family members within the household.

The Department of Disease Control met with the CCSA yesterday and set a new strategy to rein in outbreaks. With 44% of new infections occurring in Bangkok and its surrounding provinces, PM Prayut Chan-o-cha is concentrating on the greater Bangkok area to reduce Covid-19 spread. The goal is to reduce daily infections in Bangkok to under 400 per day, an average of 8 cases for each of the 50 districts.

They will also set out to administer more active case-finding tests, with a plan to test 8,200 people this week: 1,800 tomorrow, 1,400 Tuesday, 2,000 Wednesday, 1,600 Thursday, and 1,400 Friday. In April 30,000 tests were conducted by City Hall in Bangkok while the Labour Ministry tested 45,000 workers registered for social security in provinces such as Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Pathum Thani and Nontha Buri in the second half of last month.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *



Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Protests

Activist Penguin transferred to hospital due to hunger strike

Neill Fronde

Published

2 days ago

on

Friday, April 30, 2021

By

PHOTO: Pro-democracy protest leader Parit Chiwarak, aka "Penguin" via Facebook

On the 46th day of his hunger strike in jail, activist student Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak has been checked into Ramathibodi Hospital to treat his weakening body. He was transferred from Bangkok Remand Prison after signs that his body was having trouble recovering from the food deprivation. After dropping 12.5 kilogrammes from 107 to 94.5 kg due to his hunger strike, officials feared his body was not absorbing enough mineral saltwater.

Fearing he could go into shock, doctors removed his saline drip and transferred him to the hospital. When his condition improves, he will be transferred back to his prison sentence.

Rumours circulated yesterday about Penguin and fellow jailed protester Panusaya “Rung” Sithijirawattanakul, also on a hunger strike, and Corrections Department officials dispelled them saying the student activists were not in danger. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights released a statement on Twitter saying prison staff said blood was found in Penguin’s stool, so he will receive parenteral nutrition and an endoscopy in the hospital.

Penguin and Rung have been held with 6 other student protestors for 52 days, and Penguin began the hunger strike that has now landed him in the hospital on March 16th in protest of the prisoners being denied bail. They had requested and been denied bail for a ninth time yesterday. His lawyer has filed a tenth request today, and the court is expected to respond on Thursday.

Penguin’s grief-stricken mother is protesting as well, begging for attention to her son’s plight outside the court. A small gathering of protesters supported her as she called for justice for her son that she said committed no crime. To further call attention to the situation, she shaved her head outside the Criminal Court.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Bangkok

Bangkok sets goal to vaccinate 70% of population by the end of the year

Tanutam Thawan

Published

2 days ago

on

Friday, April 30, 2021

By

Photo via Facebook/ อนุทิน ชาญวีรกูล (Public Health Minister)

With Bangkok as the epicentre of the recent Covid-19 outbreak, infecting over 10,000 people in the capital since April 1, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says they now aim to vaccinate 70% of Bangkok residents by the end of the year.

Since Thailand started its national Covid-19 vaccination plan in late-February, just 1.4 million doses have been inoculated. Priority was initially given to Phuket and Koh Samui, tourist destinations said to be of “economic significance” in an effort to reach herd immunity and reopen the islands to foreign tourists.

In Bangkok, health officials have focused on vaccinated frontline healthcare workers and other people at high risk rather than the general population like Phuket and Koh Samui.

Bangkok has a population of around 10 million people. The administration says those 18 and older will be included in the vaccination plan. Governor Aswin Kwanmuang says 10 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine will be delivered between June and December. People need be injected with 2 doses for the vaccine to be effective. Aswin says that starting in June, they plan to administer 40,000 to 50,000 doses a day.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced that foreigners will be included in the national vaccination plan, but details for expats have not been released yet.

Those in Bangkok seeking a Covid-19 vaccine can register by messaging the @MorPhrom Line account. The vaccines will be administered at public hospitals in Bangkok as well as some department stores, according to Nation Thailand.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow

Tanutam Thawan

Published

2 days ago

on

Friday, April 30, 2021

By

Photo by the Thai Government

Starting midnight Saturday, tightened disease control measures will take effect, including restrictions set nationwide as well as restrictions based on the recent colour-coded zoning by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. The restrictions will be in place for at least 14 days.

Nationwide restrictions

Alcohol sales at restaurants will be prohibited nationwide in an effort to prevent gathering and slow the spread of the virus. Bars, as well as other nightlife and entertainment venues, will be closed. Schools and tutoring centres will also be closed.

Parties and large gatherings are banned, except for household and traditional gatherings and ceremonies like funerals.

Face masks will be required in public places in all provinces, although most provinces have already imposed local measures requiring the masks to be worn.

“Dark red” zones

Under the new zoning, 6 provinces are classified as “dark red” zones under the highest control to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Those provinces include Bangkok, Chon Buri, Chiang Mai, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, and Samut Prakan.

  • Dine-in services at restaurants are prohibited in “dark red” zones. Restaurants and cafes can offer takeaway services until 9pm.
  • Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
  • Gatherings of more than 20 people are prohibited.
  • Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but no spectators are allowed.
  • Indoor fitness centres and gymnasiums must close.

“Red” zones

  • 45 provinces will be classified as “red” zones under maximum control.
  • Restaurants in “red” zones can offer dine-in services until 9pm and takeaway services until 11pm.
  • Convenience stores must be closed from 11pm to 4am.
  • Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
  • Sports fields can stay open until 9pm, but the number of people attending the sports events is limited.

“Orange” zones

  • 26 provinces will be classified as “orange” zones, or “controlled areas.”
  • Restaurants in “orange” zones can offer dine-in services until 11pm.
  • Gatherings of more than 50 people are prohibited.
  • Sports fields can stay open as usual, but the number of people at events is limited.

New Covid-19 zoning with tightened restrictions starts tomorrow | News by Thaiger

 

Trending