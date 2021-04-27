Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Covid-19 task force to resume central role in handling of crisis
The government is placing the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration back at the centre of its handling of the pandemic, after the CCSA delegated some authority to government ministries. Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri says the Covid-19 task force will resume its central role as the government ramps up the national vaccine rollout. Officials aim to vaccinate around 30 million people over the coming 3 months, and 50 million by the end of the year.
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has also held talks with advisers at Government House aimed at increasing the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines, now considered a top priority in the war on the virus. In a post on his Facebook page, the PM says the government will do all it can to obtain more doses for the national rollout. He says the target is to purchase 10 – 15 million doses a month from various manufacturers. To date, only 3 vaccines have been approved for use in Thailand: Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson jab. The government recently confirmed that US manufacturer Pfizer has agreed to provide 5 – 10 million doses of its vaccine. Russian leader Vladimir Putin has also pledged to send doses of the Sputnik V vaccine.
The PM says officials will also improve how state and private bodies work together in order to have a wider distribution of vaccines. Vaccination centres will be opened across the country, using locations such as sports centres, meeting halls, and hotels, in order to ease overcrowding in hospitals, whose priority remains Covid-19 patients.
Danucha Pichayanan from the National Economic and Social Development Council has confirmed the PM’s plan to ramp up vaccine procurement.
“The prime minister instructed all agencies involved to step up their efforts to procure more than 100 million vaccine doses by the end of this year. The vaccination drive will operate under a single command to ensure effective distribution.”
Meanwhile, the PM will meet with representatives from the private sector tomorrow to discuss how businesses and industries can purchase vaccines for their own workers.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thai PM fined 6,000 baht for not wearing face mask during Cabinet meeting
You know what it’s like when you’re rushing out the door in the morning with too many things on your mind. You’re being slammed for your handling of a pandemic, berated for your failure to procure sufficient vaccines and generally, having a bit of a rough ride. There’s a lot to distract you as you gather your belongings. Keys, check. Wallet, check. Medals, check. Into the car you get and off you go to serve the people who elected… oops, no scratch that bit. Only on arrival at your place of work do you realise that with all you’ve had to worry about, you forgot to bring a face mask – doh!
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has had to cough up 6,000 baht after the Bangkok governor fined him for not wearing a face mask while attending a meeting at Government House yesterday. Thai PBS World reports that a photo of the PM sitting at a meeting table without a face mask was posted on his own Facebook page after the meeting. The photo was later removed, but by then, it had already been shared by eagle-eyed netizens.
Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang visited Government House later that day, accompanied by the chief of the Metropolitan Police Bureau and an officer from Dusit police station. The governor informed the PM that he had violated the law that mandates the wearing of face masks in public and was therefore being fined 6,000 baht. The maximum fine for the offence is 20,000 baht, usually less for a first time offence.
Speaking to the media later, the governor said that, prior to his visit to Government House, the PM had asked him if he’d broken the law by going mask-less. He says he confirmed he had and that the PM was happy to pay the fine for his slip-up. Truly, an example to us all.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Thailand’s “problem foreigners” who don’t wear masks. Really?! | VIDEO
UPDATE: Even the Thai PM has been fined for not wearing a mask at a meeting at Government House yesterday.
Phuket’s vice governor has stirred the pot by singling out, what he described as, “problem foreigners” who weren’t wearing their mask in public. Over the past week there has been renewed attention to the wearing of masks at all times even though it’s actually been part of Thailand’s emergency decree since April last year. And while there has been wide use of masks over the last year there may have been a dropping off of serious mask wearing at all times in recent months.
But, I have to say, the VAST majority of all people in Thailand have been wearing their masks whilst in public over the past year.
There are a few problem foreigners. There are also plenty of problem Thais who have occasionally erred in the mask-wearing department. The intentional, and malicious non wearing of masks, has been very rare in Thailand. But, really, we’re talking about a tiny percentage. I haven’t seen too many foreign Karen’s or the male equivalent in my travels.
If you want to talk about the non-wearing of masks, just look at the pub and club scene over the past few months. In just about all the photos of parties and club events the battle is to find anyone actually wearing a mask.
Bangkok
Entertainment venues linked to majority of Covid-19 cases in Bangkok
Bars and nightclubs are linked to the majority of Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok over the past month. Data from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration show that nearly two-thirds of the recent wave of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok traced back to entertainment venues.
In late February, Bangkok was reclassified from a “red” zone to an “orange” zone, allowing alcohol to be served again and bars to reopen, as long as they closed by 11pm each night, although some venues stayed open past 11pm. Nightlife in Bangkok was nearly back to normal last month, with some nightclubs and bars operating until 2am. In late March, new Covid-19 clusters were reported in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district and many of the patients had hopped from venue to venue.
2,227 Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are linked to entertainment venues followed by 278 linked to family clusters and 203 linked to workplace clusters, according to the CCSA. 199 cases in Bangkok are linked to other provinces and 89 cases are linked to quarantine facilities.
Other cases in Bangkok include…
- 78 cases linked to banquets and ceremonies
- 77 cases linked to hospitals
- 74 cases linked to markets
- 74 cases linked to restaurants
- 55 cases linked to stores
- 32 cases linked to gyms and sports venues
- 22 cases linked to the police station
- 17 cases linked to educational institutions
- 11 cases linked to prisons
- 10 cases linked to religious places
- 9 cases linked to condominiums
- 9 cases linked beauty salons, massage shops and spas
- 6 cases linked to public transportation
