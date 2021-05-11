image
image
Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster

Avatar

Published 

7 mins ago

 on 

Stock photo via The Pattaya News

Chon Buri is releasing a Covid-19 timeline of a recent market cluster that is seeing 19 cases of the virus so far. The Chonburi Public Health Office is asking those who visited the places listed below, to notify health authorities and monitor their health for Covid symptoms.

The following is an English version of the timeline, translated by The Pattaya News:

  1. Phra Phrom Market in Nong Kham, Si Racha on May 1 from 9:30am to 11am
  2. Thong Lang Market in Khlong Tamru, Mueang Chonburi on May 1 from 3pm to 8pm
  3. Thong Kung Klong Tom Market in Na Pa, Mueang Chonburi on May 7 from 3pm to 8 pm

Meanwhile, today’s provincial totals from the last 24 hours see a slight increase in infections, at 73, up from 63 yesterday. Today there was 1 Covid-related death reported over the past day, but no details have been released on that case yet. This week will also see wider scale testing at factories and high-risk occupations in the province.

 

Chon Buri releases Covid timeline of recent market cluster | News by Thaiger

Today’s new infections increase the total amount of Covid infections in the province, since early April, to 3,434. 1,485 are listed as still in medical care, and 1,939 have been released, with 94 discharged yesterday alone. The province has seen 10 fatalities from the virus since the same time as well. The last day saw 133 close contacts tested for the virus, and 279 proactively tested. There are no reports of Royal mobile van testing over the past 2 days, according to The Pattaya News.

The new infections by district are as follows:

Mueang Chonburi – 3

Si Racha – 5

Banglamung (including Pattaya) – 49

Phanat Nikhom – 1

Sattahip – 8

Phan Thong -4

Ko Chan – 1

2 patients from other provinces transferred to Chonburi for medical care.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News/The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Avatar

Ann Carter is an award-winning journalist from the United States with over 12 years experience in print and broadcast news. Her work has been featured in America, China and Thailand as she has worked internationally at major news stations as a writer and producer. Carter graduated from the Walter Williams Missouri School of Journalism in the USA.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri sees lowest number of new, daily infections since early April – Monday, 63

Avatar

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, May 10, 2021

By

Stock photo via Flickr

Chon Buri province, including Pattaya, is reporting 63 new, daily Covid-19 infections, and 1 new death. The number is a large drop from yesterday’s totals and is the lowest daily amount reported since early April. The total in the current wave of infections is now 3,361, with 1,507 currently listed as in treatment for the virus, and 9 deaths. 1,845 have been released from treatment of the virus, with 78 being released yesterday alone.

The breakdown of new infections by district are as follows:

The main city are of Chonburi – 20

Si Racha – 16

Bang Lamung (including Pattaya) – 14

Sattahip – 2

Ban Bueng – 3

Phan Thong – 5

3 patients from other provinces transferred to Chonburi for medical care.

485 close contacts were tested through contact-tracing, 660 tested proactively, and 0 recorded as tested through the Royal mobile van testing units. The Pattaya News says the number of tests performed is lower than the previous average of 2,000 per day that has been present in the past several weeks.

Details on the new death have not been released. Chonburi Public Health Department officials stated that almost all of the new have arisen from mostly small, private gatherings, with 2-3 people who are not related, having drinks or food together outside. Thailand today, is reporting 1,630 new, daily infections and 22 deaths over the past 24 hours.

The only 5 imported Covid-19 cases yesterday were from neighbouring countries, Cambodia, Malaysia and Myanmar. Authorities say that patrols will have to be stepped up at this time to control the illegal border crossings. All 5 people caught were Thais who were were trying to cross back into Thailand without going through the border checkpoints. They’ve all been admitted to state hospitals.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Thailand

Fisherman’s body found after 3-day search in Chon Buri

Tanutam Thawan

Published

1 day ago

on

Monday, May 10, 2021

By

Photo via Sattahip News

After a 3-day search, a body of a missing fisherman was found off the coast of Lin Island in Chon Buri’s Sattahip district. A squid boat capsized around 3am on Thursday after a heavy storm. Local police were called after a resident reported a dead body floating in the water.

The 52 year old captain and a 17 year old crew member were rescued that morning. Royal Thai Navy divers found 31 year old Peerayut Sornjai’s body the next day. 60 year old Somsak Sri Teeraprasert’s body was found yesterday around 18 nautical miles away from the Lin Island coast.

The fishing boat captain, Thanathep Mingmechai, says the storm was unexpected and the heavy wind and rain caused the vessel to sink. The young crew member, Thanakorn Pangpali, told Pattaya News that he and the captain used empty fuel tanks and water barrels to keep themselves afloat until they were rescued.

“The boat captain and I held onto empty gallon barrels used for water and oil and floated in the sea for more than two hours in rough conditions before nearby rescue boats saved us. Our fellow crew members vanished under the waves following the boat capsizing after a large wave hit us.”

SOURCE: Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Chon Buri sees slight drop in new, daily infections today – Saturday, 72

Avatar

Published

3 days ago

on

Saturday, May 8, 2021

By

Stock photo via Wikimedia Commons

Chon Buri province, which includes Pattaya, is reporting 72 new, daily infections of Covid-19 this morning and 1 new death, a 19% drop from yesterday’s 89 infections. Today’s reported number of infections is the lowest since April 9. This makes a total of 3,202 cases and 8 deaths in the current wave of infections that begin in early April. 1,520 are still listed as in medical care. 1,674 have been released from medical care and have made a full recovery. 125 were released yesterday alone.

The new infections are broken down by district as follows:

Main city of Chon Buri -14

Si Racha – 9

Banglamung (including Pattaya) – 37

Sattahip – 4

Ban Bueng -4

Bor Thong -1

Ko Chan – 1

2 patients transferred to Chon Buri for medical care from other provinces.

In the past 24 hours, 192 close contacts were tested through contact-tracing, 877 people were tested proactively, and 817 were tested through Royal mobile van testing. All are waiting for results. Authorities have not released any details on the new fatality reported today.

The tally for Covid-related infections and deaths reported over the past 24 hours reports 19 new deaths and 2,419 cases. There have been 52,411 confirmed Covid-19 infections in the recent outbreak with more than 16,000 cases in Bangkok, the epicentre of infections.

Over the past week, new clusters of Covid-19 infections have been detected in crowded Bangkok neighbourhoods, including the Khlong Toey slum. Poor communities in Bangkok have been seen as vulnerable to coronavirus outbreaks as people live in close proximity to each other and many cannot afford to stop working to abide by stay-at-home orders.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

Continue Reading

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism3 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending