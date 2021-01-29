Sell your home with FazWaz
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 802 new Covid-19 cases

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

38 mins ago

 on 

CCSA Update: 802 new Covid-19 cases | The Thaiger
SOURCE: Post Today
802 new Covid-19 cases were detected today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand now has 5,551 active cases. The CCSA has reported a total of 17,023 cases and 76 coronavirus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic last year.

Most of the cases were found in active case finding, which was rolled out in Samut Sakhon, the epicentre of the new wave of infections. The majority of cases are asymptomatic. The province has set up various field hospitals to treat the patients and contain the virus.

Out of the 802 cases, 692 cases were detected in proactive testing, 89 were local transmissions and 21 cases were detected in quarantine for those arriving in Thailand from abroad.

CCSA Update: 802 new Covid-19 cases | News by The Thaiger

Active cases in Thailand as of January 28, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: CCSA | National News Bureau of Thailand

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Study claims Covid-19 can negatively impact a man’s sperm, experts are skeptical

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Friday, January 29, 2021

By

Study claims Covid-19 can negatively impact a man&#8217;s sperm, experts are skeptical | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Shutterstock

A Covid-19 infection could negatively impact the quality of a man’s sperm, potentially affecting fertility, according to a study published in the journal Reproduction. But some experts are skeptical and have criticised the study, one saying any virus can temporarily cause a drop in sperm count.

The study claims a coronavirus infection can cause impairments to a man’s semen. German researchers say those with Covid-19 had a change in sperm concentration, shape and mobility as well as inflammation and oxidative stress in the sperm cells. Those with more severe Covid-19 infections had the most changes to their sperm, according to the study.

“This report provides the first direct evidence to date that COVID-19 infection impairs semen quality and male reproductive potential.”

The study by Justus Liebig University Giessen in Germany examined the sperm of 84 fertile men with Covid-19 and 105 fertile men without the virus. Their semen was analysed every 10 days over the course of a 60 day trial. Lead researcher and doctoral student Behzad Hajizadeh Maleki says the more severe the Covid-19 infection, the more changes there were to the sperm.

“These effects on sperm cells are associated with lower sperm quality and reduced fertility potential. Although these effects tended to improve over time, they remained significantly and abnormally higher in the Covid-19 patients, and the magnitude of these changes were also related to disease severity.”

But catching other viruses, like the flu, can also cause a temporary drop in sperm, sometimes for a few months, according to consultant in reproductive endocrinology and andrology at Imperial College London, Channa Jayasena.

“This makes it difficult to work out how much of the reductions observed in this study were specific to Covid-19 rather than just from being ill.”

A professor of andrology at the UK’s University of Sheffield in South Yorkshire, Allan Pacey, told CNN that he has reviewed numerous studies on the subject and says “any measurable effect of coronavirus on male fertility was probably only slight and temporary.”

SOURCE: CNN

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Germany advises AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only be given to adults under 65

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

3 hours ago

on

Friday, January 29, 2021

By

Germany advises AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine only be given to adults under 65 | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Finnomena

German officials advise that the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine should only be administered to people between the ages of 18 and 64. The recommendation follows reports that the AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in partnership with Oxford University, has an efficacy less than 10% in those over 65 years old. The pharmaceutical firm shot down the claims saying the reports are “completely incorrect.”

Germany’s vaccine committee revised its vaccine recommendation, saying it should only be given to adults under 65. The committee said there is a lack of sufficient data regarding the vaccine for older age groups. The European Medicines Agency is set to make a decision on whether to approve the vaccine today.

“There are currently insufficient data available to assess the vaccine efficacy from 65 years of age… The AstraZeneca vaccine, unlike the mRNA vaccines, should only be offered to people aged 18-64 years at each stage.”

In a previous report, AstraZeneca released a statement saying the reports of the low efficacy rate for the elderly are “completely incorrect.”

“In November, we published data in The Lancet demonstrating that older adults showed strong immune responses to the vaccine, with 100% of older adults generating spike-specific antibodies after the second dose.”

Thailand

Thailand has secured 26 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and recently reserved another 35 million doses. The Thai firm Siam Bioscience will produce the vaccine locally.

The first phase of vaccinations is set to start next month. The Thai government has approved the AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use and Thailand is set to receive the first 50,000 doses next month.

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha announced that 19 million people will be injected with the vaccine during the first phase, said to start next month. He says 11 million of those people will be over the age of 60.

SOURCE: Reuters

Thailand

Thai herb studied for alternative Covid-19 treatment

Avatar

Published

19 hours ago

on

Thursday, January 28, 2021

By

Thai herb studied for alternative Covid-19 treatment | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai Herb "Fah Talai Jone"

A study on the efficacy of a Thai herb for treating Covid-19 will move forward after a trial which alternative medicine officials say had promising results. Although, the trial was basic and only involved 6 people.

Initial results show that the herb “andrographis paniculata,” or “fah talai jone” in Thai, can improve patients’ conditions and relieve symptoms without major side effects.

The second phase of the study aims to confirm whether the herb is efficient and safe in treating the patients alongside standard treatment, according to the Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine.

Following the new wave of infections last month, the department teamed up with Samut Prakan Hospital to launch a pilot study, but just on 6 patients. The 6 Covid-19 patients were given 180 grammes of the herb extracts each day. By the third day, their conditions of cough, sore throat, phlegm, runny nose, muscle pain, and headache had gradually improved.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

