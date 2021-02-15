CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand’s coronavirus death toll is now at 82. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported a total of 24,714 Covid-19 infections. There are 1,749 active Covid-19 cases.
A 62 year old Thai man from Ubon Ratchathani died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A 78 year old Thai from Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of asthma and high blood pressure.
The number of active cases in Thailand is on a download slope as health officials have lessened active testing efforts in high risk areas, primarily in Samut Sakhon. The aggressive mass testing campaign had screened thousands, resulting hundreds of cases were reported each day. Most were asymptomatic.
A new Covid-19 cluster is reported in Pathum Thani, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English. Around 200 recent infections are related to open-air fresh markets in the province, he says. Markets linked to the outbreak are closed and vendors are being tested.
Low ceilings and inadequate ventilation contributed to the spread of the virus at the markets, Natapanu says. It would get hot and people would take off their face masks because it was uncomfortable. Natapanu adds that poor ventilation can increase the risk of virus transmission.
SOURCE: CCSA
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thai returnee tests positive for South Africa Covid-19 variant
A Thai national, who is in quarantine after returning from Tanzania, is infected with the South Africa strain of Covid-19, a variant of the virus known to be more contagious and believed to be resistant to some vaccines. The Department of Disease Control director general Opas Karnkawinpong says health officials are closely monitoring the situation and a rapid screening process will be applied to those arriving from areas at high risk of the South Africa variant.
The 41 year old Thai gem trader had travelled to Tanzania for business. He then travelled to Ethiopia and returned to Thailand on January 29. He tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing the mandatory 14 day quarantine for those arriving in Thailand. Opas says the new variant is more infectious, but is less severe. He assures the public that no medical staff have been infected while treating the patient.
“The department is closely monitoring the situation following concerns the South Africa variant may have reached Thailand… Mutations, such as the G variant from England, may make the virus spread faster but they are less severe.”
A preliminary report shows that AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine only provides limited protection against the new South Africa strain of the virus. Following the report, the South African government halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Thai PBS
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Scientists say bats in Thailand could spread other coronaviruses related to Sars-CoV-2, or Covid-19, joining what is thought to be many other bats doing the same thing across Asia. The revelation comes after scientists found bats at a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Thailand to feature a virus that closely matches that of the virus that causes Covid-19.
Infectious diseases such as SARS, MERS, Hendra, Ebola and Nipah, are thought to have emerged from bats, making research into Asian bats all the more necessary.
SOURCE: BBC News
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Thailand
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
Thailand is reporting 126 new cases of Covid-19 today over the last 24 hours with 116 of those cases being locally-transmitted. The death toll remains unchanged at 80 deaths since the pandemic began. Of the 116 locally-transmitted cases, 37 were found by testing at medical facilities and 79 were found by proactive testing.
Most of the cases found through proactive testing were in the original hotspot of the second wave, Samut Sakhon, while others were found in Tak province, the centre of a new cluster of infections. Now, the total number of Covid-19 infections in Thailand sits at 24,405 since the pandemic began. 21,180 have recovered from the virus and 3,145 are currently undergoing treatment.
The second wave of the virus, which began on December 15, has reached 63 out of 77 provinces in the country so far. Samut Sakhon, a province bordering Bangkok, has seen 80% of those cases after a fresh seafood market became the centre of a large breakout.
Between December 18 and today, Samut Sakhon has reported 15,624 confirmed cases. Bangkok was next in terms of the most cases reported at 912, followed by Chonburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Tak and Ang Thong.
Samut Sakhon officials have announced that they are re-opening 22 wet markets from Monday. However, the seafood market where the outbreak began is not one of them, and it is not yet known when that might re-open. The 22 markets have been closed since December 19 as a result of the virus outbreak.
Officials in Samut Sakhon have begun a 3-day clean-up operation across all 22 markets, aimed at boosting public confidence. Meanwhile, tourism operators on the island of Samui are calling for the national vaccine rollout to be accelerated, in a bid to re-start international tourism by the third quarter of 2021. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee from the Tourism Association of Koh Samui says domestic tourism alone cannot support the sector and it won’t recover without a vaccination programme.
SOURCE: Thai Enquirer
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths
Police search for “ninja thief” in Nonthaburi neighbourhood
Thai returnee tests positive for South Africa Covid-19 variant
Thais speak out against police violence after riot officers beat volunteer medic
Ancient artefacts smuggled to the US in the 1960s will be sent back to Thailand
Thailand News Today | Week In Review | February 14
Police raid Bangkok bar, 13 people arrested for allegedly violating Emergency Decree
More than 20 police injured in clash with protesters in Bangkok
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
Phuket says snakes caught in homes will be taken off island
Thai and Chinese officials come together for Chinese New Year
126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
Chulalongkorn University in lockdown following discovery of Covid cluster
Bangkok and Phuket in top 15 list of places people most want to visit when travel re-opens
Huge pyramid scheme and scam uncovered involving 1000s of people | VIDEO
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
Thai Airways lays off hundreds of pilots under debt rehabilitation plan
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
Foreign man and Thai woman injured in motorcycle accident
Thailand News Today | Violence in soap operas and SPM Shopping Mall scam update | February 10
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
200 people file complaints with Pattaya police after losing money from alleged pyramid scheme
Man arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a police officer outside a petrol station
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
3 men arrested for allegedly stealing more than 700,000 baht from an ATM machine
Police raid Chon Buri bar and arrest 28 people for allegedly violating the Emergency Decree
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Thailand News Today | 305 infections, No happy ending for massages, Phuket quarantine mooted | Jan 7
Thailand News Today | 10,000 schools closed, 900 new migrant infections, Gambling crackdown | January 6
Thailand News Today | PM reverses lockdown, Southern P.D.A. crackdown, Covid update | Jan 5
Thailand News Today | Record daily infections, Covid restrictions, British arrivals ‘on hold’ | Jan 4
Thailand News Today | Pattaya restrictions, 2021’s extra holidays, Covid update | December 30
Thailand News Today | Covid update, Bangkok restrictions, Gold rush | December 29
Trending
- Events3 days ago
Thai government steps into the matchmaking game
- Chon Buri2 days ago
12 year old Chon Buri girl finds king cobra in her home
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
QAnon, plandemics and sheeple – making sense of the Covid conspiracy-speak
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Despite lack of vaccine clarity, TAT still aiming for Q3 revival of foreign tourism
- Economy2 days ago
Economy expert says Phuket’s income per capita could soon fall below poverty line
- Bangkok3 days ago
Starbucks Thailand to make drinking and shopping a “thing”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses
- Singapore4 days ago
Singapore begins flying with Covid-19 vaccinated employees