CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | The Thaiger

143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand’s coronavirus death toll is now at 82. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported a total of 24,714 Covid-19 infections. There are 1,749 active Covid-19 cases.

A 62 year old Thai man from Ubon Ratchathani died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A 78 year old Thai from Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of asthma and high blood pressure.

The number of active cases in Thailand is on a download slope as health officials have lessened active testing efforts in high risk areas, primarily in Samut Sakhon. The aggressive mass testing campaign had screened thousands, resulting hundreds of cases were reported each day. Most were asymptomatic.

A new Covid-19 cluster is reported in Pathum Thani, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English. Around 200 recent infections are related to open-air fresh markets in the province, he says. Markets linked to the outbreak are closed and vendors are being tested.

Low ceilings and inadequate ventilation contributed to the spread of the virus at the markets, Natapanu says. It would get hot and people would take off their face masks because it was uncomfortable. Natapanu adds that poor ventilation can increase the risk of virus transmission.

SOURCE: CCSA

