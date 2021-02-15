image
image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths

Caitlin Ashworth

Published 

9 mins ago

 on 

CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Post Today
143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths were reported today in the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily briefing. Thailand’s coronavirus death toll is now at 82. Since the start of the pandemic last year, Thailand has reported a total of 24,714 Covid-19 infections. There are 1,749 active Covid-19 cases.

A 62 year old Thai man from Ubon Ratchathani died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of diabetes and chronic kidney disease. A 78 year old Thai from Samut Sakhon died after testing positive for Covid-19. He had underlying conditions of asthma and high blood pressure.

The number of active cases in Thailand is on a download slope as health officials have lessened active testing efforts in high risk areas, primarily in Samut Sakhon. The aggressive mass testing campaign had screened thousands, resulting hundreds of cases were reported each day. Most were asymptomatic.

A new Covid-19 cluster is reported in Pathum Thani, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs deputy spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun, who gives the CCSA’s daily report in English. Around 200 recent infections are related to open-air fresh markets in the province, he says. Markets linked to the outbreak are closed and vendors are being tested.

Low ceilings and inadequate ventilation contributed to the spread of the virus at the markets, Natapanu says. It would get hot and people would take off their face masks because it was uncomfortable. Natapanu adds that poor ventilation can increase the risk of virus transmission.

CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | News by The Thaiger

CCSA Update: 143 new Covid-19 cases and 2 deaths | News by The Thaiger

Active Covid-19 cases in Thailand as of February 13, according to Worldometers.

SOURCE: CCSA

Caitlin Ashworth

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai returnee tests positive for South Africa Covid-19 variant

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

Monday, February 15, 2021

By

Thai returnee tests positive for South Africa Covid-19 variant | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Thai PBS

A Thai national, who is in quarantine after returning from Tanzania, is infected with the South Africa strain of Covid-19, a variant of the virus known to be more contagious and believed to be resistant to some vaccines. The Department of Disease Control director general Opas Karnkawinpong says health officials are closely monitoring the situation and a rapid screening process will be applied to those arriving from areas at high risk of the South Africa variant.

The 41 year old Thai gem trader had travelled to Tanzania for business. He then travelled to Ethiopia and returned to Thailand on January 29. He tested positive for Covid-19 while undergoing the mandatory 14 day quarantine for those arriving in Thailand. Opas says the new variant is more infectious, but is less severe. He assures the public that no medical staff have been infected while treating the patient.

“The department is closely monitoring the situation following concerns the South Africa variant may have reached Thailand… Mutations, such as the G variant from England, may make the virus spread faster but they are less severe.”

A preliminary report shows that AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 vaccine only provides limited protection against the new South Africa strain of the virus. Following the report, the South African government halted the rollout of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

SOURCES: Bangkok Post| Thai PBS

Thailand

Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses

Avatar

Published

2 days ago

on

Saturday, February 13, 2021

By

Scientists say Thailand bats could spread similar coronaviruses | The Thaiger

Scientists say bats in Thailand could spread other coronaviruses related to Sars-CoV-2, or Covid-19, joining what is thought to be many other bats doing the same thing across Asia. The revelation comes after scientists found bats at a wildlife sanctuary in eastern Thailand to feature a virus that closely matches that of the virus that causes Covid-19.

The team that discovered the bats featuring the virus in Thailand is led by Lin-Fa Wang of Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore. The virus found is named RacCS203, and is over 91% similar to the Covid-19 virus in terms of genomes.
It is also closely related to another coronavirus, RmYN02, which is found in bats in Yunnan, China as its genomes display a 93.6% match to Covid-19.
“We need to do more surveillance in animals. In order to find the true origin, the surveillance work needs to go beyond the border of China.”
One big concern is the ability of such coronaviruses to move between different mammals as scientists still attribute the outbreak of Covid-19 to the virus being transferred from bats to a secondary host and then to humans. But the bats in Thailand at the wildlife sanctuary are insect-eating, which workers at the sanctuary have told visitors to not be concerned about the flying creatures.
However, insect-eating bats can spread deadly illnesses and according to a New York Times article, a virologist says horseshoe bats, may be to blame for the current Covid-19 virus. Horseshoe bats are, indeed, found in Thailand caves, and are also insect eaters.
The discovery of the possible connection between horseshoe bats and the coronavirus linked to Covid-19 prompted Dr. Supaporn Watcharaprueksadee, the deputy chief of the Center for Emerging Infectious Disease of Thailand and a specialist in bat-borne viruses, to look into whether bats in Thailand, may share a similar virus.

Infectious diseases such as SARS, MERS, Hendra, Ebola and Nipah, are thought to have emerged from bats, making research into Asian bats all the more necessary.

SOURCE: BBC News

Thailand

126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update

Avatar

Published

2 days ago

on

Saturday, February 13, 2021

By

126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update | The Thaiger

Thailand is reporting 126 new cases of Covid-19 today over the last 24 hours with 116 of those cases being locally-transmitted. The death toll remains unchanged at 80 deaths since the pandemic began. Of the 116 locally-transmitted cases, 37 were found by testing at medical facilities and 79 were found by proactive testing.

Most of the cases found through proactive testing were in the original hotspot of the second wave, Samut Sakhon, while others were found in Tak province, the centre of a new cluster of infections. Now, the total number of Covid-19 infections in Thailand sits at 24,405 since the pandemic began. 21,180 have recovered from the virus and 3,145 are currently undergoing treatment.

The second wave of the virus, which began on December 15, has reached 63 out of 77 provinces in the country so far. Samut Sakhon, a province bordering Bangkok, has seen 80% of those cases after a fresh seafood market became the centre of a large breakout.

126 new cases, 116 local transmissions-Covid-19 Update | News by The Thaiger

Between December 18 and today, Samut Sakhon has reported 15,624 confirmed cases. Bangkok was next in terms of the most cases reported at 912, followed by Chonburi, Rayong, Samut Prakan, Chanthaburi, Nonthaburi, Pathumthani, Tak and Ang Thong.

Samut Sakhon officials have announced that they are re-opening 22 wet markets from Monday. However, the seafood market where the outbreak began is not one of them, and it is not yet known when that might re-open. The 22 markets have been closed since December 19 as a result of the virus outbreak.

Officials in Samut Sakhon have begun a 3-day clean-up operation across all 22 markets, aimed at boosting public confidence. Meanwhile, tourism operators on the island of Samui are calling for the national vaccine rollout to be accelerated, in a bid to re-start international tourism by the third quarter of 2021. Ratchaporn Poolsawadee from the Tourism Association of Koh Samui says domestic tourism alone cannot support the sector and it won’t recover without a vaccination programme.

SOURCE: Thai Enquirer

