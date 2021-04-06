Aviation authority calling for 20,000 vaccine doses for crew, ground staff | Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Aviation authority calling for 20,000 vaccine doses for crew, ground staff
The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand is calling for vaccine doses to protect around 20,000 airline crew and ground staff before the country re-opens to international tourists. The CAAT says it’s vital that those working in the aviation industry are protected and has submitted its request to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration.
According to Suthipong Kongpool from the CAAT, there are around 20,000 airline employees, including crew and ground staff, who will need to be vaccinated. As 2 doses are required, a total of 40,000 doses are needed to fully protect staff. The Bangkok Post reports that the CAAT will meet on Thursday to review the aviation sector’s readiness for when the country re-opens without international arrivals having to quarantine.
Suthipong says they are seeking enough vaccine doses to protect employees of Thai-registered carriers.
“It’s a confidence-building measure for tourists and those providing the services to them.”
From July, the southern island of Phuket will be the first part of the country to waive quarantine for vaccinated international arrivals, subject to 70% of local residents being vaccinated. The “sandbox” project is a pilot programme that will be expanded to other areas if it proves successful. Between October and the end of the year, 5 other provinces – Phang Nga, Surat Thani, Krabi, Chon Buri, and Chiang Mai – are expected to adopt the programme. Officials hope to be able to re-open the country fully from January 2022.
According to the CAAT, the first foreign visitors expected to return to Phuket will be Chinese tourists, given that country’s success in managing the pandemic. Meanwhile, the CAAT says Thailand will see a 7% increase in air traffic this month compared to last, with a total of 36,150 domestic and international flights.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Business
Labour union angry over changes to Thai Airways staff contracts under rehab plan
Union representatives are questioning changes made to the employment terms of Thai Airways staff as part of the national carrier’s debt-restructuring plan. The labour union claims the changes have removed or diluted several staff entitlements and welfare benefits, pointing the finger at acting president, Chansin Treenuchagron, who signed the orders.
The union is calling on the Department of Labour Protection and Welfare to review the changes to check if they align with a debt-restructuring plan submitted to the Central Bankruptcy Court. According to a Bangkok Post report, the union believes the signed orders may go against the terms of the rehab plan currently being reviewed by creditors. They include an order related to the company’s new organisational structure, as well as the screening of workers who will continue to be employed by the carrier during and after the rehab process.
Union representatives accuse the airline of changing the terms and conditions of employee contracts, meaning weaker welfare benefits. They are asking the DLPW to confirm if the changes comply with the 1940 Bankruptcy Act, the 1975 Labour Relations Act, and the 1998 Labour Protection Act. The union says that if the changes are found to violate the acts, Chansin should be ordered to cancel the orders and draw up new employment terms that comply with the airline’s rehab plan and with employment law.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Leader of Thai cryptocurrency exchange warns regulators about tight restrictions
The co-founder of Thailand’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has slammed regulators for plans to set requirements that would limit who can trade cryptocurrency. Following a drastic spike in domestic crypto trading, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission, decided to look into tighter restrictions and say traders will be soon required to have experience, be educated in trading or pass an exam.
Too many regulations will push some Thais away, according to 33 year old Atichanan Pulges, co-founder and CFO of Bitkub. He warns that too many restrictions might drive amateur traders to unregulated international platforms in other countries.
Atichanan told Bloomberg that these restrictions will do little to stem the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies in Thailand. The SEC’s restrictions were proposed in response to an unprecedented surge in crypto trading beginning in November 2020. According to the SEC’s own data, crypto-trading in Thailand jumped six fold from 18 billion baht in November to 124 billion baht in February. Bitkub themselves reported a daily turnover of 4.2 billion baht throughout February, a jump of nearly 40% from the previous month.
Thai authorities continue to struggle with the increasing popularity of cryptocurrencies, as they strive to balance embracing innovation with protecting investors. The SEC recently walked back potential restrictions which would have limited crypto purchases to those with a minimum income of 1 million baht after public backlash. Instead, they’ve proposed a program to educate potential investors of the risks involved in investing in the notoriously volatile crypto market.
Undeterred by any potential regulations, Bitkub – who claim to host around 90% of crypto trading in Thailand – have announced plans to expand over the coming year, aiming to double their current staff to 500 and introduce their own debit card. The company is also aiming to achieve the coveted ‘unicorn’ status (a private valuation of more than $1 billion) at some point in the near future.
SOURCE: Bloomberg
Bangkok
Bangkok’s Chatuchak weekend market opening weekdays
Chatuchak weekend market, known locally as JJ, is scheduled to open 6 days a week from next month in an effort to make up for losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. The iconic market in Bangkok saw a sharp decline in even local Thai customers after the economic slump caused by borders closing during the pandemic.
The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration says that over the past year Chatuchak lost almost half of its Thai customers. Bangkok’s governor has assigned the BMA’s committee that manages markets the project of supporting and promoting the more than 10,000 businesses that sell in the popular market.
The committee decided that the sellers can now run 6 days a week, daily except Mondays.
“Operating with only one day off will allow a necessary weekly cleaning and gutters dredging. The market will run Tuesday to Thursday until 6 pm and Friday, Saturday and Sunday until 10 pm.”
Along with the extended operating hours, Chatuchak market is getting a make-over. All illegally built stalls in the areas along the gutters have already been demolished, with plans to clear out more stalls along the perimeter fences. Each of the 31 zones in the market will nominate a representative for the vendors in that zone to share their suggestions and opinions to the BMA on important issues. Also, after vendors far in the market’s interior complained, events will be held around the Clock Tower, allowing and encouraging customers to walk deeper and see more stalls.
The area is becoming a new hub for transportation in just to the north of the centre of the city, with the soon-to-open BTS link to Don Mueang International Airport about to open, and the MRT and BTS lines intersecting near the market.
Started in 1942, Chatuchak market has grown to be the largest and most diverse weekend market in the world. But the border closures and restrictions hit the market hard, suffering its worst situation in 50 years, and at one point was even accused of being the source of the Coronavirus. In January the BMA cut rents at all 10 markets it operates, including Chatuchak, in hopes of keeping the vendors afloat during the pandemic.
The BMA hopes this renovation and expanded operation hours will revitalise the market and calls for cooperation from all vendors.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
