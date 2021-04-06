Has the full moon set on Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party? | Thaiger

Tourism
Has the full moon set on Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party?
A full moon used to mean a full beach of party-goers along the Haad Rin strip on Thailand’s Koh Pha Ngan. But it hasn’t been like that for a year now as the Gulf of Thailand island waits out the restrictions and border closures caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
The crowds of backpackers and revellers aren’t flocking to the monthly event and the shops, bars and cheap accommodation along the tourist strip are shuttered and locked – some of the shop owners and staff will never return.
What started as a back-packer and hippy off-the-beaten-track adventure in the 1980s, in recent years attracted a broader clientele. It’s still a difficult place to get to – either flying in to Koh Samui on the monopolised flights of Bangkok Airways and catching a ferry, or catching a ferry from the mainland of Surat Thani. Koh Pha Ngan now has a lot more to offer than just it’s monthly party of bass-thumping beats and buckets full of…. well we don’t really know what’s in them (neither did the people who drank them).
The sound system was loud, but not very good, security is almost non-existent, good DJs are patchy and there’s a general “it will be OK” attitude that pervades the organisation of the Full Moon Party. There have been different proposals put to the organisers over the years to bring the event up to international standard beach parties, but they’ve fallen by the wayside as the organisers argue “it it ain’t broke, don’t fix it”. Koh Pha Ngan’s monthly beach rave had its own special attraction despite any perceived or real quality lapses.
The south-east corner of the island actually has 2 Haad Rin beaches, one facing east for sunrises and the more famous, and longer, beach that hosts the monthly beach party.
There’s still a hippy vibe on the island with its numerous yoga and spa retreats but the businesses that remain are barely hanging on without the feature act that would book out most of the accommodation for the BIG night. The Full Moon Party attracted more than 50% of the one million visitors that headed to Koh Pha Ngan every year.
The party has also attracted plenty of bad publicity, as any huge beach party would – illicit drugs, alcohol abuse, sex crimes, the garbage left after each event. And even some cases of violence. But the vast majority of visitors to Thailand’s Full Moon Party just had a damn good time!
A year-long break has allowed some reflection after nearly 4 decades of growth and popularity of the party. Locals and local businesspeople are wondering if there could be a Koh Pha Ngan without the Full Moon Party. Has the island outgrown the one-trick-pony that WAS the monthly beach rave? Could a more sustainable economy be built around wellness, spas and diving?
The island is part of a trio off the coast of Surat Thani. Koh Samui is the largest and most popular. But Koh Tao and Kho Pha Ngan have had their own share of publicity. Koh Tao with its diving and, latterly, some bad world publicity surrounding a high profile murder case and other mysterious misadventures to tourists. Koh Pha Ngan had its big party, and in the last decade or so, some excellent retreats concentrating on wellness, yoga and relaxation.
But the three islands all suffer the same core problem – an airline monopoly that makes trips to the archipelago expensive. Sure, there are ferry services but they are not 100% reliable and can take day out of your itinerary with delays, blah blah. The 3 islands have thrived despite the tyranny of distance and inconvenience. But they could have become much more mainstream if there was an open skies policy for flights to the island or the ferry infrastructure was improved. Perhaps one of the allures of the 3 islands is that they ARE hard to get to?
MAP: Google Maps
But despite the retrospection from townsfolk and businesspeople on Koh Pha Ngan, the needs of the many outweigh the needs of the few – the island simply cannot survive without the monthly tourist invasion, despite the challenges. Cutting off 20-30,000 monthly visitors, who usually stay for a few more days either side of the party, would be a fatal blow to the island’s economy in the long term.
But the 12 month’s rest for Haad Rin and the organisers will certainly bring some changes to the event. In the short term there will be mask-wearing and social distancing guidelines, a challenge for any alcohol-fuelled social gathering. And the problems of getting there will remain. But Koh Pha Nganians are sure that the event will not only survive but thrive once the tourists start coming again.
The locals are also sure there will be a greater appreciation for the island’s natural beauty and the other tourist assets that need the same amount of investment and attention as the monthly beach party. Cutting off the island’s main economic lifeline proved that Koh Pha Ngan needed to diversify its economy.
For now they’re not sure when the tourists will start flowing back and the party resume, maybe later this year or 2022, but the beach will still be there.
And the full moon will again set in the Gulf of Thailand as the partygoers glance westwards.
PHOTO: Koh Samui Travel
Koh Samui
Foreigners charged with DUI teach English to Koh Samui probation staff
Foreigners on Koh Samui who have been caught driving while intoxicated are now teaching English to probation officers as part of their community service.
Those with a drink driving charge are ordered by the court to complete 24 hours of community service. The foreigners have been teaching probation staff basic greetings and conversational English as well as grammar and legal terms.
A 70 year old German expat with a DUI charge says he was excited to teach English for his community service hours. The staff at the probation office also say the foreigners have been enthusiastic about teaching.
Teaching English to staff at the island’s Department of Probation is a useful community service plan and also fun, probation chief Witthawan Sunthornkhajit says.
“สนง.คุมประพฤติ เกาะสมุย” ดึงเมาแล้วขับต่างชาติ ช่วยงานสังคม-สอนภาษา เสริมทักษะเจ้าหน้าที่
Posted by กรมคุมประพฤติ Department of Probation on Friday, April 2, 2021
SOURCE: Thai Visa
Thailand
1,000 foreign tourists expected to travel to Koh Samui in July
Koh Samui may have 1,000 foreign visitors arrive on the island in July. As part of the “sandbox” tourism scheme, also set to launch in Phuket on July 1, allows tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel to specific destinations in Thailand that have reached herd immunity.
Thailand just launched its vaccination campaign a month ago. Now, both Koh Samui and Phuket are aiming to vaccinate 70% of their populations within the next few months to prepare for the reopening under the sandbox model.
Around 1,000 foreign tourists are expected to arrive on Koh Samui within the first week of July, according to president of the Tourism Association of Koh Samui, Ratchaporn Poolsawadee. Tourists are required to book a stay at an alternative local state quarantine hotel or resort. So far, 10 certified quarantine hotels and resorts are prepared for the first foreign arrivals.
Koh Samui is calling their reopening campaign “Wonder Island.” Flights to the island from Singapore, the United States, Europe and Australia will be offered under the Koh Samui travel campaign by the Bangkok Airways, which has monopolised the flight route to Koh Samui.
Tourists will be transported to a certified quarantine hotel of their choice. They will be tested for Covid-19 on the second day of their stay. If the results are negative, the next day, they will be able to travel and do activities in designated “sealed routes” on the island. This will most likely be with a tour guide.
Activities in the sealed routes, which are away from other tourists and residents, include sunset viewing, dinner cruises, yoga and spa treatments.
After a week, the tourists will be allowed to travel throughout Koh Samui as well as to neighbouring Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao. On the fifteenth day, tourists would be tested for Covid-19. If they are negative, they will be allowed to travel throughout Thailand.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Thailand
Can Koh Pha Ngan’s Full Moon Party recover from Covid-19 hiatus?
After a year long hiatus, can Thailand’s world-famous Full Moon Party recover, or will it evolve in the post-Covid-19 era? Before April last year, Haad Rin Beach on Koh Pha Ngan was invaded each full moon by backpackers and partygoers. The beach hummed to the thump, thump of the music and the buckets of exotic cocktails (and plenty of other substances) flowed freely.
The event draws up to 30,000 partiers every month now, after simple beginnings as a hippy beach gathering in the 1980s. But due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the event has been on hold and some fear it may be the end of the line for the iconic party.
While the party has been a cash cow, attracting more than half of million-plus visitors to the island of Koh Pha Ngan each year, critics have become increasingly vocal about the downside of an event so large and so wild. Drugs, alcohol abuse, petty theft and more bad behaviour, along with the ecological damage, have received increasing scrutiny and bad press.
But the event supports thousands of small businesses, vendors and jobs for local people, bringing tens of thousands of customers to bars, restaurants, food stalls, hotels, hostels, taxi drivers, and even migrant workers who help clean the event and resell the gathered and scrubbed buckets from the beach back to bars. P Noi, the owner of Full Moon mainstay Tommy Resort, believes the event is crucial for the island economy but concedes there is room for improvement.
“We accept constructive criticism, but there’s no reason why the Full Moon Party cannot come back when tourism opens up again.”
Calls have increased for a more sustainable and more organised and contained event, or even the permanent closure of the Full Moon Party. Organisers see the need for Covid-19 measures like masks and social distancing for the near future, but also look ahead to a slow evolution of the party. Attracting higher-quality businesses and better regulation could control the wild atmosphere enough to be sustainable and reduce criticism.
The island already boasts a vibrant counterculture seen with parties like Eden and Lost Paradise raging even if Full Moon Party is on hold. Fancy pool villas with stunning ocean views have increased on the island to cater to high-end tourists and families, and Koh Pha Ngan has become a destination for digital nomads avoiding city life, as co-working spaces have cropped up. The north of the islandhas a massive yoga and wellness community in the Sri Thanu area that’s been very profitable, even during the pandemic.
Still, with the amount of tourism supported by the monthly event, a permanent close down of the Full Moon Party is unlikely. Locals are eager to see the party, along with the customers it brings, returning to Haad Rin. Other full moon events have been tried around the world, but nothing has yet to compare to the magic of the massive all-night beach party. Many hope this year hiatus allows for improvements to create a party to evolve and sustain for years to come.
SOURCE: CNN
Trending
