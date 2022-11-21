After APEC, Hong Kong leader John Lee tests positive for Covid-19

Attendees of the APEC summit were sent home with seven souvenirs, including a photo with the Royal Family. But one leader got an unexpected eighth souvenir that wasn’t particularly welcomed. The leader of Hong Kong, Chief Executive John Lee, came home from the APEC summit in Bangkok and tested positive for Covid-19.

The highest political office holder tested positive for Covid upon returning to Hong Kong after a four-day trip to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Thailand. The Hong Kong government made the announcement early this morning.

Health authorities are worried because Hong Kong’s leader mixed and mingled with many people during the trip, including other high-profile leaders. Lee had a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during his time at the APEC summit. There’s no word yet if the Chinese president has been tested after meeting with Lee.

The Chief Executive returned home from Bangkok last night and received a polymerase chain reaction test immediately upon arrival at the airport. The test results came back positive, and Lee is now in quarantine.

The chief executive’s office stated that Lee had taken multiple rapid antigen tests for the Coronavirus throughout the time that he stayed in Thailand. All of them had come back negative according to the Hong Kong Free Press.

Other members of Chief Executive Lee’s staff have been tested since their leader was confirmed infected. So far there are no other positive test results. Health authorities are still assessing the risk for those who were considered in close contact. They will work from home until the situation has been fully evaluated.