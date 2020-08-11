Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

A Covid-19 vaccine “within 6 months”

The Thaiger

Published 

3 hours ago

 on 

image
    • follow us in feedly

Countries around the world are battling to be first out with a sustainable, reliable and cheap vaccine for Covid-19. If they are successful it will be the first time a successful vaccine has been developed for a coronavirus. Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that can cause sickness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS). And Covid-19, aka SARS-CoV-2. Here’s the list…

  1. 229E (alpha coronavirus)
  2. NL63 (alpha coronavirus)
  3. OC43 (beta coronavirus)
  4. HKU1 (beta coronavirus)
  5. MERS-CoV (the beta coronavirus that causes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome, or MERS)
  6. SARS-CoV (the beta coronavirus that causes severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS)
  7. SARS-CoV-2 (the novel coronavirus that causes coronavirus disease 2019, or COVID-19)

If there is a breakthrough it will be the first time a vaccine has been developed for a coronavirus.

Answer our survey question below, we’ll publish your responses in a few days.

Now Thailand’s Public Health Ministry has declared that many of the countries, developing and testing a Covid-19 vaccine, will be able to deliver one in 6 months time. Dr Thanarak Plipat, deputy director general from the Department of Disease Control, says that more than 180 vaccines were under clinical trial in different countries. 38 are already being trialled on humans.

He says that in the first phase, a vaccine is tested on no more than 100 volunteers. In the second phase it is tested on volunteers of both sexes, different ages and races to see if the vaccine is widely effective. In the third phase the vaccine and a placebo is used on a large group of people to see if the vaccine really works.

“Of the 38 vaccines being tried on humans, 18 are in the first phase of testing, 12 vaccines are in the second phase, seven in the third phase, and one is being used on the Chinese army even though it has not yet undergone the third phase of testing.”

“Hence, we expect a Covid-19 vaccine to be ready in the next 6 months.”

“The ministry has been supporting research and plans to procure as many vaccines as possible.”

“While we are waiting for a vaccine, we have to prepare our personnel, organisations, and communities to deal with a second wave of infections that may emerge anytime. But most importantly, people must not panic if there is a second Covid-19 wave.”

Most countries say they will provide the vaccine to their health and emergency workers first before distribution begins on the wider populations. The roll out to the broader world community will likely be hampered by more misinformation campaigns from activists like anti-vaxxers who wage ongoing conspiracy wars about the alleged affects of various vaccines on humans.

With much of the world locked up within the borders of their own country, and risk-aversion to opening borders becoming more common, future travel will likely rely on people who have Covid-19 antibodies (meaning they’ve been exposed to the virus), or have been vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a study, published in Science, reports that some immune cells capable of recognising coronaviruses that cause the common cold might respond to SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for Covid-19.

The team, based at La Jolla Institute for Immunology in California, analysed immune cells called “memory T cells” and found that they recognise particular parts of several SARS-CoV-2 proteins. They then identified similar sequences in coronaviruses responsible for the common cold and showed that these sequences could activate the T cells that also respond to SARS-CoV-2.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand | Science

Will you line up for the Covid-19 vaccine?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Find more SE Asian News courtesy of The Thaiger.

Broke? Find employment in Southeast Asia with JobCute Thailand. Rich? Invest in real estate across Asia with FazWaz Property Group. Even book medical procedures worldwide with MyMediTravel, all powered by DB Ventures.

Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Philippine Embassy fires back at xenophobic Thai Rath headline

The Thaiger

Published

10 hours ago

on

August 11, 2020

By

image

Leading Thai daily Thai Rath has incurred the wrath of the Philippines Embassy in Thailand with their tabloid headline reporting about Filipino teaches coming to Thailand. The first 165 arrived a few days ago. Up to 3,000, mostly Filipino, are expected in the next month or so Filipino teachers are a common sight in schools around Thailand teaching English. The Thai Rath headline read… “165 Filipino teachers have just arrived in Thailand from the land of Covid-19.” The Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines was not amused. They posted an open letter addressed to the editor of Thai Rath, […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand’s international borders not re-opening for tourists until 2021 – TAT

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

image

Thailand is unlikely to reopen its borders to international tourists before the end of the year – the prediction from a deputy governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand. Speaking at yet another webinar, this time hosted by Mekong Tourism and TravelMole, the deputy governor for international marketing at TAT, Chattan Kunjara Na Ayudhya, noted that there has been “no talk of a timeline issued for reopening the country to inbound or outbound leisure travel during weekly Covid-19 national meetings”. He spoke of the Thai government’s “very, very cautious” approach to reopening borders and said he doesn’t expect Thailand to […]

Continue Reading

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Repatriation flights suspended after Thai staff contract Covid-19 at foreign embassies

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

August 10, 2020

By

image
PHOTO: Royal Thai Embassy, Saudi Arabia

Thai embassies in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been hit with outbreaks of Covid-19, affecting a number of Thai staff, according to the Foreign Ministry. The Thai embassy in Manama, the capital of Bahrain, said that a foreign employee was suffering “mild symptoms” and tested positive for Covid-19. The official was reportedly receiving medical treatment. The embassy has also suspended arrangements for an upcoming repatriation flights heading back to Bangkok. “For the sake of public safety, the embassy would suspend its consular services until August 22.” In Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, another foreign employee and 1 Thai official have contracted the coronavirus. […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending