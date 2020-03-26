5 new coronavirus cases reported in Phuket, first in Koh Samui | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
5 new coronavirus cases reported in Phuket, first in Koh Samui
Phuket Newshawk reports 5 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases on the southern island of Phuket. The details of the new cases are…
- A 64 year old Swiss businessman
- A British man, aged 20, who is a caretaker of yachts
- A 43 year old Thai woman, a masseuse in Patong
- A 41 year old Thai man, concierge in a Patong hotel
- A Thai policeman 21 years old, came into contact with foreigners in Patong’s Soi Bangla
It’s unclear whether these 5 are included in the 111 new cases confirmed to the media today. The official number of infections in Thailand, at 1pm Thai time, was 1,045.
Meanwhile, over in the Gulf of Thailand, on Koh Samui, the first official case was announced today, a 49 year old French expat. He had returned from France on March 17. He quarantined himself until March 24 but started feeling sick and reported to a local hospital, then moved to Samui Public Hospital.
The Health Ministry warns that there is likely to be an exponential rise in new infections across Thailand in the near future.
SOURCE: Newshawk Phuket
Blue Flag grocery vehicles deployed in greater Bangkok to encourage staying home
With the state of emergency requiring people to stay home as much as possible and keeping their ‘social distance’ in public to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus, the Ministry of Commerce has launched a fleet of Blue Flag vehicles to sell and deliver groceries and other consumer goods at affordable prices, right to people’s homes.
Starting yesterday, mobile grocery trucks are delivering products from major fresh markets to various communities in and around Bangkok. The markets include Minburi Market, Si Mum Mueang Market, Bang Yai Market and Samrong Market. The trucks are selling fresh food and other goods as part of the Blue Flag value scheme, such as eggs at 90 baht per pack of 30, instant noodles at 5 baht per packet, palm oil at 40 baht per bottle, canned fish at 11 baht per tin, two kilograms of rice for 55 baht and 30 milligrams of hand sanitiser at 25 baht.
The Blue Flag scheme is part of the government’s aid package for low-income earners who are issued with smart cards allowing them to get monthly subsidies to buy cheap consumer products from designated shops.
Deputy PM and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit, says that 200 trucks are involved initially, which travel to communities in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. Their sales will be assessed daily, and more vehicles will be added if there is high demand. The Blue Flag trucks will ensure that the market situation remains stable. Many vendors, including supermarkets are already selling their products online and offering delivery.
Jurin said he’d hold a meeting with operators of traditional and online supermarkets, delivery companies such as Line Man, La La Move, Food Panda and Grab, as well as owners of community shops and Smart groceries today. They’ll discuss the problems and challenges that need government help, as more stringent measures are expected following the invocation of the Emergency Decree.
Thailand’s chicken egg exports banned for 7 days
“The 7 day ban is a trial period, if the situation does not improve by next week, we may consider extending the ban.”
Deputy PMr and Minister of Commerce Jurin Laksanawisit says…
“Currently domestic production capacity averages 40 million eggs per day, while Thailand’s daily consumption is 39 million, and 2 million were exported. To deal with the problem, the Ministry of Commerce is temporarily banning the exportsof chicken eggs for 7 days from today in a bid to boost supply at home. The 7 day ban is a trial period, if the situation does not improve by next week, we may consider extending the ban”.“
“When eggs are in oversupply, the government supports farmers by paying 40 satang each for exports to neighbouring countries, however, due to the Covid-19 situation, domestic demand has risen by 2-3 times, causing shortages in some areas.”
“The Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives and Department of Livestock Development have been informed of the situation and will not issue export permits for chicken eggs throughout the period.”
Furthermore, the Ministry of Commerce will monitor and keep egg prices in the range of 3.3 – 3.5 Baht each and perform random price check frequently. Any price gougers will be sentenced to a maximum of 7 years or a 140,000 Baht fine, or both.
“If you witness price gouging of eggs or other control products, please contact Commerce Office in your area or call our hotline 1569.”
‘Boxing Stadium Cluster’ investigation over banned March 6 event
The head of the Royal Thai Army, General Apirat Kongsompong today ordered the creation of a committee to track down those responsible for holding a competition in Lumphini Boxing Stadium on March 6, days after it was ordered closed.
The stadium, which is under the management of the army, has been a major hotzone for the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus around Bangkok, prompting demands by netizens to hold the army accountable.
The Ministry of Public Health has traced at least 143 of the 1045 people infected so far to the actual boxing match on March 6. The patients are a mix of attendees, staff, and those who came in close contact with them. The match was held despite a March 3 order by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha requiring large gatherings to be cancelled or postponed.
The holding of the match could be deemed a violation of a government diktat, after PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, ordered all public gatherings such as sports stadiums to be closed.
A similar order was issued by the Sports Authority of Thailand to the stadium’s management the next day on March 4. They asked the stadium’s president to “consider postponing the match per the PM’s instruction.”
The authority’s registrar later said that the order only applied to boxing matches in the provinces, not the matches held at “standardised” arenas in Bangkok. The stadium’s president told reporters on March 5 he would not cancel the match.
The fight attracted an audience of at least 5,000.
“I was not at the stadium on that day. I don’t know,” the stadium’s director of public relations Colonel Somkiat Thanomkhum said by phone. He referred all inquiries to Colonel Somsakun Vijitparb, the stadium’s secretary-general, who said he was “not available for comment.”
