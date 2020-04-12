﻿31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever | The Thaiger

Coronavirus (Covid-19)
31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever
34 Thai nationals who have been stranded at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus, have now arrived home. They arrived at at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday by Aeroflot Airlines flight SU272 as a special repatriation flight arranged by the Thai government.
Authorities at the airport’s international communicable disease control checkpoint found that 3 of the returnees had a fever, and consequently sent them for further tests at hospital.
Military officers from the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters and Tourist Police took the other returnees to a hotel in Bangkok for 14 days of quarantine to monitor their health.
Russia has been relatively quiet about its Covid-19 numbers, perhaps because only 2 laboratories in Moscow have confirmed that they can test for the virus, using polymerase chain reaction. Now they are discovering more cases every day and reporting regularly to the WHO.
As of today, Russia, a country of some 146 million, has reported 13,500+ cases and 106 deaths, as of today (Sunday).
33 new coronavirus infections confirmed, 3 more deaths (Sunday)
33 new Covid-19 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Thailand today (Sunday), and 3 more deaths. The total number of infections in Thailand since the outbreak began now stands at 2551. There have been 38 deaths.
A spokesman for the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration says the deaths were 2 Thai men, aged 74 and 44, and a 65 year old Thai woman.
Among the new cases were 4 in Phuket. A second case was recorded in the northeastern Nakhon Phanom province.
Of the national total, 1218, or about 48% have recovered and been sent home.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Phuket confirms 4 new Covid-19 cases (Sunday)
Phuket has confirmed 4 new cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus today (Sunday), double yesterday’s 2 cases but still in the low single digits as the numbers are on a downward trend.
Phuket has virtually sealed itself off, with all roads, ports. As of Friday night even the airport officially closed. The governor announced an alcohol ban on Friday night as well, effective until further notice, and travel between the island’s 17 sub-districts will be severely restricted starting tomorrow (Monday).
Here are the details of today’s cases…
Case 173: A 20 year old Thai woman, a student from Bangkok with a history of close contact with another confirmed case in Bangkok. She shows no symptoms at this stage.
Case 174: A 68 year old Thai man, the owner of an aluminum business in Bangtao who has a history of close contact with confirmed case 94.
Case 175: A 40 year old thai woman, a worker in a entertainment venue in Patong sub-district, who had close contact with confirmed case 164.
Case 176: A 55 year old Thai man, a freelance driver with a history of close contact with confirmed case 123.
Phuket has reported no deaths related to the virus in the past 24 hours.
Ranong province still Covid-19 free
Dr Sathit Timkham explained five Ranong residence displayed symptoms similar to Covid-19 including fever, cough and sore throat have been placed in isolation and will continue to be monitored though initial fluid tests have not tested positive for Covid-19. The patients consist of four Thai nationals and one Burmese citizen.
Ranong is the only region among the 14 southern provinces that is yet to report a confirmed case of Covid-19. Just south of Ranong, Phuket has the highest rate of infection in the country with two additional cases confirmed yesterday, a big drop from recent weeks and the daily tallies.
The Public Health Ministry says Kamphaeng Phet, Trat, Chai Nat, Nan, Beung Kan, Phichit, Ranong, Sing Buri and Ang Thong, are yet to report a confirmed case, the only remaining Covid-19-free provinces in Thailand.
Dr Sathit credits the aggressive steps the government has taken and an effective PR campaign with slowing the spread into the provinces.
“We have dispatched officials to educate community leaders on how to prevent contracting the virus. This measure coupled with the government’s social distancing policy and curfew order has resulted in fewer numbers of patients under investigation in Ranong.”
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
