﻿31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever | The Thaiger

31 Thai returnees from Russia quarantined, 3 hospitalised with fever

PHOTOS: The Nation
34 Thai nationals who have been stranded at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo International Airport, due to travel restrictions caused by the Covid-19 coronavirus, have now arrived home. They arrived at at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport yesterday by Aeroflot Airlines flight SU272 as a special repatriation flight arranged by the Thai government.

Authorities at the airport’s international communicable disease control checkpoint found that 3 of the returnees had a fever, and consequently sent them for further tests at hospital.

Military officers from the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters and Tourist Police took the other returnees to a hotel in Bangkok for 14 days of quarantine to monitor their health.

Russia has been relatively quiet about its Covid-19 numbers, perhaps because only 2 laboratories in Moscow have confirmed that they can test for the virus, using polymerase chain reaction. Now they are discovering more cases every day and reporting regularly to the WHO.

As of today, Russia, a country of some 146 million, has reported 13,500+ cases and 106 deaths, as of today (Sunday).

SOURCE: The Nation

