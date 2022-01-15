Thailand Tourist Sandbox and Test & Go Experiences | Vox Pop Ep. 4 | Thaiger

https://youtu.be/iQ9t6YiPEqA

We go around Patong in Phuket to ask the tourists what their experience has been with the Test and Go entry scheme into Thailand. We let the people tell us about the moods and vibes of the place and what the situation is really like on the island as well as details of the quarantine experience in the hotels. Watch our latest video of Ask the People and find out what is the most frustrating thing about Thailand according to tourists.

Subscribe or Join our YouTube channel today and become a Thaiger Legend or a Thaiger Cub for behind the scenes footage and other member-only perks.