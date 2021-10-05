Thailand News Today | Joe Ferrari confiscated 400 luxury cars, Arrest over sex trafficking | Oct 5

In today’s report, Police say former cop and murder suspect Joe Ferrari was also involved in the confiscation of over 400 luxury cars. Meanwhile, a massage parlour boss has been arrested on charges of sex trafficking and child prostitution, and the Thailand is joining the queue to get its hands on a new Covid-19 treatment in pill form.

