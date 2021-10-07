https://youtu.be/i0WOz1H9YVM

Phuket Vegetarian Festival kicks off, ASEAN talks on barring Myanmar from summit | Thailand Top Stories | October 7 | Caitlin gives us a quick update on the national Covid-19 situation as well as the top headlines in Thailand and Southeast Asia: 45th anniversary of the 1976 massacre at Thammasat University, Phuket Vegetarian Festival kicks off, ASEAN discusses barring Myanmar from summit, AirAsia Malaysia to only allow fully vaccinated passengers.

