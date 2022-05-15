Can your Embassy protect you from the local police in Thailand?

https://youtu.be/cx8VyHfKXV4

To what extent can your embassy save you from local authorities in a foreign country? How much power do they have and can you rely on them to protect you? Tim newton sits with Ben hart from Integrity Legal to answer all your questions in Part 2 of the role of embassies in a foreign country.

