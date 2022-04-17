Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party

The Thai island of Koh Phangan drew 10,000 tourists to its shores for its Full Moon Party yesterday (Saturday), which hadn’t been held since the Covid-19 pandemic first broke out two years ago. Historically, the party was held on the night of, before, or after every full moon.

Ferries departing to the island were fully booked, according to ferry operators, and most of the partiers were foreigners. One Koh Phangan local told the Bangkok Post that the high number of tourists meant the party is still important to many people, even though it’s been put on hold for so long. The local, Manop Sae Tiew, said he believed even more people would be at the next party on May 16.

“Koh Phangan’s beaches are most beautiful on full moon nights. We also have many other attractions which must be preserved”.

The road to the beach had shops selling food and drinks, as well as body-painting and clothing stalls.

Here are the dates for the rest of the parties this year…

Monday 16 May

Tuesday 14 June

Friday 15 July

Saturday 13 August

Saturday 10 September

Tuesday 11 October

Tuesday 8 November

Thursday 8 December

Tickets to the party can be bought upon entry for 100 baht each. You might be asked to show your vaccination history, Thailand Pass, or to take an ATK test if you’re not vaccinated.

Rental accommodations on Koh Phangnan have been fully booked this month. Some partiers stayed on Don Sak or to Koh Samui.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post