Tourism

Over 10,000 partiers at Thai island’s Full Moon Party

Tara Abhasakun

Published

 on 

Photo via ฟูลมูนปาร์ตี้ เกาะพะงัน Full Moon Party Koh Phangan

The Thai island of Koh Phangan drew 10,000 tourists to its shores for its Full Moon Party yesterday (Saturday), which hadn’t been held since the Covid-19 pandemic first broke out two years ago. Historically, the party was held on the night of, before, or after every full moon.

Ferries departing to the island were fully booked, according to ferry operators, and most of the partiers were foreigners. One Koh Phangan local told the Bangkok Post that the high number of tourists meant the party is still important to many people, even though it’s been put on hold for so long. The local, Manop Sae Tiew, said he believed even more people would be at the next party on May 16.

“Koh Phangan’s beaches are most beautiful on full moon nights. We also have many other attractions which must be preserved”.

The road to the beach had shops selling food and drinks, as well as body-painting and clothing stalls.

Here are the dates for the rest of the parties this year…

  • Monday 16 May
  • Tuesday 14 June
  • Friday 15 July
  • Saturday 13 August
  • Saturday 10 September
  • Tuesday 11 October
  • Tuesday 8 November
  • Thursday 8 December

Tickets to the party can be bought upon entry for 100 baht each. You might be asked to show your vaccination history, Thailand Pass, or to take an ATK test if you’re not vaccinated.

Rental accommodations on Koh Phangnan have been fully booked this month. Some partiers stayed on Don Sak or to Koh Samui.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

    Recent comments:
    image
    CamPat
    2022-04-17 14:00
    Add drug tests before and after visiting Ko Phangan.
    image
    HolyCowCm
    2022-04-17 14:26
    That is a potentially hug covid spreader. 10,000 x 100 = 10 million baht. Hope they can account for every last satang.
    Tara Abhasakun

    A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

      Trending