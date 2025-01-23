Finding the perfect souvenir in Thailand is closer than you think

Marita Bester
Photo taken from Amazon UK website

What’s the best thing to bring home from Thailand? For me, it’s always been about finding keepsakes that characterise the soul of the place. One of my favourite souvenirs is a small glass elephant I found at a market in Chiang Mai and people say that elephants are symbols of good luck – so why not have one around? Now, it sits proudly on my coffee table.

But elephants aside, my best finds have come from more unexpected places: the shelves and local supermarkets and even the iconic 7-Elevens that dot the country.

With that in mind, here are my tips and advice for finding that special souvenir to bring home.

What souvenirs can you bring home from Thailand?

Practical souvenirs you can find in Thailand

Hong Thai Inhaler
Image taken from ToFu Skincare Facebook page

Local supermarkets are absolute goldmines for small, practical souvenirs that offer a real taste of the local culture. Over the years, I’ve picked up sachets of curry pastes, teas, spices, dried noodles and even durian-flavoured candy. These items make for thoughtful and handy gifts – and easy to fit into a suitcase. The packaged or bottled green curry pastes, in particular, have become my go-to gift for birthdays or Christmas. Beyond foodstuffs, there are numerous health and wellness items, like Yadom inhalers, tiger balm, herbal mosquito repellents and coconut oil.

Souvenirs that tell stories

Lost book shop
Books found at Lost Book Shop, a used Bookstore in Chiang Mai | Image taken from The Lost Book Shop Facebook page

There’s something timeless about having a book tied to a place – it’s like carrying a little piece of the culture and history home with you. While books can add weight to your luggage, it’s always worth squeezing in at least one. And Thailand has plenty to offer book lovers! Asia Books, which you’ll find in most malls across the country, carries a fantastic selection of English-language books about the region – everything from travel guides and novels to beautifully illustrated coffee table books.

If you’re heading to Chiang Mai, take some time to explore the city’s wonderful independent bookstores. Gecko Books, with its several locations around the Old City and near Tha Pae Gate, is a favourite among travellers for its extensive collection of secondhand books, including novels, travel guides, and Thai-related reads.

Another great option is the charming Lost Book Shop, on Moon Muang Soi 9. It’s a cosy space with a carefully curated selection of English titles. Browsing these shops is an experience in itself and the books you find here make for truly special memories about Thailand.

Souvenirs that you can wear

elephant pants bodega hostels Souvenir Thailand
Image taken from Bodega Hostels website

Of course, no trip to Thailand would be complete without some wearable mementoes. Those “I ❤️ Bangkok” or “I ❤️ Phuket T-shirts are perfect for pairing with your favourite shorts. And then there are the famous elephant pants – you’ll spot them everywhere in Thailand, and for good reason. Comfortable and affordable, they’ve become classic souvenirs and over the years, I’ve bought more pairs than I can count, not just for myself but as gifts for friends and family.

Now, let’s be honest – elephant pants are a bit polarising. Some people think they’re the ultimate travel cringe, while others embrace their charm. But love them or hate them, they’re undeniably Thai.

They don’t pretend to be a fashion statement as they are what they are – bright, bold and unapologetically relaxed. Honestly, they deserve an award for comfort alone and if elephant pants could talk, they’d probably say, “We’re not here to impress, we’re here to chill” – which sums up Thailand perfectly.

Souvenirs that you can get at the supermarket

7 Eleven snacks souvenir Thailand
Some snacks at a 7-Eleven that you can take back home. Most supermarkets will have a section full of snacks that you see here too | Image taken by Thaiger’s Alessio Fedeli

Shopping for souvenirs at local supermarkets in Thailand is like getting a window into the soul of a destination. It’s free from the pressure of must-see tourist spots, and you get a glimpse into the everyday lives of locals -what they eat, how they take care of their skin, and even the quirky snacks they love. Be it exotic toothpaste or a local coffee blend, each item holds a little piece of the culture that you can bring back with you.

On a practical level, supermarkets are also convenient and they’re everywhere, from Bangkok to Phuket to Chiang Mai. They’re less crowded than tourist markets, have longer opening hours, and offer clear, fixed prices – no need to haggle or worry about being overcharged.

To make the most of your supermarket souvenir hunt, look for items that you can bring back with you to another country such as green curry paste, coconut oil, and tins of Thai tea. Many of these items come in charming, old-fashioned packaging that feels authentic and unique and has a deeper connection to Thailand than a kitschy fridge magnet ever could.

Practical souvenirs
All of these together can contribute to a memorable Thai experience that does not require too much cost

All in all, the perfect souvenir does not need to be expensive or be something that you find at a souvenir store in a mall or at the street markets. The perfect and unique souvenir can be something that reminds you of Thailand or that you can use (like the Yadom).

So, the next time you’re unsure about what souvenirs to buy, try popping into a local supermarket. You might be surprised by what you discover right there on the grocery store shelf, just waiting for you.

Marita Bester

Marita Bester

Marita Bester is a freelance writer based in Bangkok. With a knack for uncovering the quirky, the cultural, and the profoundly human, she writes captivating stories about Thailand and Southeast Asia. From thought-provoking human-interest pieces to humorous and offbeat tales, her work brings the region's rich history and culture to life. When she's not at her keyboard, she pursues her other loves, like running, paddle boarding, travelling, reading and savouring a perfectly brewed cup of coffee.

