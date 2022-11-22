Connect with us

Get fight-ready at these 5 incredible Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui

PHOTO: Unsplash

Muay Thai, or Thai boxing, is Thailand’s martial art that is growing in popularity all over the world. There are many reasons why people love Muay Thai. It’s an excellent workout, it’s a great way to learn self-defence, and it’s a lot of fun. If you’re interested in learning Muay Thai, Koh Samui is the perfect place to do it. Below, we’ve compiled a list of the five best Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui.

Punch It Gym

best muay thai gym koh samui

PHOTO: Punch It Gym

Opening hours: Sunday – Friday, 07:00 – 19:45

Address: Punch it Co., Ltd. 124/666 Moo 3, Maret Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84310

Punch It Gym is the best Muay Thai gym in Koh Samui for many reasons. The world-class facilities, expert trainers, and relaxed atmosphere make it the perfect place to learn Thai martial art and get in shape. The gym offers a wide range of classes for all levels, from beginners to experienced fighters. The trainers are passionate about Muay Thai and are always willing to help students improve their technique. The gym also has separate classes for children. Plus, it has the brand Punch It, which features a range of Muay Thai products that you can shop onsite.

Aside from the gym and the shop, Punch It Gym also offers accommodation and healthy food. Moreover, it’s located in a beautiful part of Koh Samui, surrounded by palm trees and lush greenery. Thus, you can easily relax and unwind after a hard training session.

Yodyut Muaythai Gym

best muay thai gym koh samui

PHOTO: Yodyut Muaythai Gym

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 08:00 – 19:00; Sunday, 09:00 – 12:00

Address: 76/77 Moo 5 Choengmon, Bophut, Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84320

Located 5 minutes away from Choeng Mon Beach and near the airport, Yodyut Muaythai Gym is especially popular among tourists and trainees from all around Thailand. Here, you’ll be trained by highly-qualified trainers who are experienced fighters. Although it’s very famous among beginners, it actually has classes for all kinds of fighters, from total newbies to experienced Muay Thai fighters. You can choose between personal and group training. However, if you’ve never tried Muay Thai before, it’s best to get personal training.

Inside the gym, you’ll find 2 full-sized boxing rings, a huge matted floor area, punching bags, and shower facilities. You can also buy all kinds of Muay Thai essentials from their shop.

Jun Muay Thai

best muay thai gym koh samui

PHOTO: Jun Muay Thai

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 07:30 – 09:30 and 16:30 – 18:30

Address: 164/4 Moo 4,, Maret Lamai Koh Samui, Surat Thani 84310

If you’re looking for the finest Muay Thai training in Koh Samui, Jun Muay Thai is the best place to go. Whether you’re an experienced fighter or you’ve never learned Muay Thai before, this gym offers all kinds of training to suit your skills. The head coach, Jun, used to be a professional fighter. Along with his team of highly experienced trainers, Jun will teach you everything you need to know about Muay Thai. The gym is well equipped with modern equipment that is essential for advanced training. And to ensure that everyone gets the same attention, the classes are kept small.

Due to its popularity of offering authentic Muay Thai classes, you’ll meet students from all around the world here. That’s why learning Muay Thai at Jun Muay Thai Koh Samui will allow you to become part of a supportive community of fellow students and instructors.

Superpro Samui best muay thai gym koh samui

Get fight-ready at these 5 incredible Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: Superpro Samui

Opening hours: Daily, 08:00 – 21:00

Address: 48/10 Moo 3 Bo Put, Surat Thani 84320

Superpro Samui is the best gym in Koh Samui to learn Muay Thai. The gym has the best trainers in the business, who are more than happy to share their knowledge with students. They will help you learn everything there is to know about Muay Thai and improve your technique.

The facilities at Superpro Samui are top-notch. The gym is clean and spacious, and the equipment is well-maintained. Furthermore, the gym offers a variety of classes to suit your needs and schedule. Whether you want to learn Muay Thai for self-defense, to get in shape, or want to be a professional fighter, there’s a class for you. And for those who really want to immerse themselves in the world of Muay Thai or have a specific goal in mind, Superpro Samui offers packages that include accommodation.

LionHeart best muay thai gym koh samui

Get fight-ready at these 5 incredible Muay Thai gyms in Koh Samui | News by Thaiger

PHOTO: LionHeart

Opening hours: Monday – Saturday, 08:00 – 22:00

Address: 32/8, Moo 5, Bantai Mae Nam, Ko Samui District, Surat Thani 84330

Located near the beautiful Ban Tai Beach, LionHeart’s fully equipped gym boasts a serene and stunning setting. The beautiful setting, coupled with the advanced equipment, makes this gym one of the best in Koh Samui. It features a 300 SqM of exercise area where you can find punching bags, kettlebells, dumbbells, Olympic bars, a three-bay Crossfit ring, a 66-pound boxing ring, and a tire sprint field. The gym provides a wide range of programmes for all levels of fighters, from total beginners to experts. They have packages that include accommodation and healthy meals as well. 

The classes are held in groups, making them a great way to meet other like-minded people who are interested in learning Muay Thai. Therefore, training at LionHeart will give you the opportunity to learn from experienced instructors and train with other students who are passionate about martial art.

If you’re serious about learning Muay Thai, you should seriously consider these 5 gyms in Koh Samui!

Want to watch a real Muay Thai fight? Check out these amazing stadiums.

 

