Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown

A significant arrest was made involving a major distributor of electronic cigarettes who distributed products to various branches. The 56 year old suspect previously served over 11 years in prison but claimed to be only a coordinator rather than the owner.

Today, March 16, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, along with other senior officials from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, conducted an operation to apprehend Nopthanarong.

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court on March 7, charging him with violating consumer protection orders by selling prohibited goods, specifically electronic cigarettes and refills. The charges also include concealing and distributing items known to be banned from import into the kingdom.

The operation stemmed from a prior raid on March 7, when city police and Region 1 Provincial Police searched a warehouse in Nonthaburi.

Two suspects were arrested, and approximately 30,000 electronic cigarettes and refills were seized. Subsequent investigations linked Nopthanarong to these items, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

On March 14, around noon, the Metropolitan Police tracked and arrested Nopthanarong. He had a prior conviction related to drugs, having served approximately 11 years for an offence involving crystal methamphetamine.

During the arrest, Nopthanarong confessed to the charges, stating he was not the true owner of the business. His role was merely to coordinate between financiers and branch employees, collecting money from stores to deliver to the actual owner, a Chinese associate.

The police are continuing their investigation to gather more evidence and identify the actual masterminds behind the operation. A Mercedes-Benz was seized for examination and handed over to the Mueang Nonthaburi police, while the suspect was sent to the Bang Si Mueang police to face charges, reported KhaoSod.

Police have issued a warning to young people about the legal implications of possessing electronic cigarettes.

Violations can result in charges under various laws, such as Section 246 of the Customs Act, and selling these products also breaches the Ministry of Commerce’s ban.