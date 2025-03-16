Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 16, 2025
455 1 minute read
Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A significant arrest was made involving a major distributor of electronic cigarettes who distributed products to various branches. The 56 year old suspect previously served over 11 years in prison but claimed to be only a coordinator rather than the owner.

Today, March 16, Police Lieutenant General Siam Boonsom, Metropolitan Police Commissioner, along with other senior officials from the Metropolitan Police Bureau, conducted an operation to apprehend Nopthanarong.

The arrest was carried out based on a warrant issued by the Nonthaburi Provincial Court on March 7, charging him with violating consumer protection orders by selling prohibited goods, specifically electronic cigarettes and refills. The charges also include concealing and distributing items known to be banned from import into the kingdom.

The operation stemmed from a prior raid on March 7, when city police and Region 1 Provincial Police searched a warehouse in Nonthaburi.

Related Articles

Two suspects were arrested, and approximately 30,000 electronic cigarettes and refills were seized. Subsequent investigations linked Nopthanarong to these items, leading to the issuance of the arrest warrant.

Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

On March 14, around noon, the Metropolitan Police tracked and arrested Nopthanarong. He had a prior conviction related to drugs, having served approximately 11 years for an offence involving crystal methamphetamine.

During the arrest, Nopthanarong confessed to the charges, stating he was not the true owner of the business. His role was merely to coordinate between financiers and branch employees, collecting money from stores to deliver to the actual owner, a Chinese associate.

The police are continuing their investigation to gather more evidence and identify the actual masterminds behind the operation. A Mercedes-Benz was seized for examination and handed over to the Mueang Nonthaburi police, while the suspect was sent to the Bang Si Mueang police to face charges, reported KhaoSod.

Police have issued a warning to young people about the legal implications of possessing electronic cigarettes.

Violations can result in charges under various laws, such as Section 246 of the Customs Act, and selling these products also breaches the Ministry of Commerce’s ban.

Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Chiang Mai air quality ranks worst globally due to regional fires Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai air quality ranks worst globally due to regional fires

8 hours ago
Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy Thailand News

Boat fire near Koh Tao triggers evacuation by Royal Thai Navy

8 hours ago
Thailand seeks private investment for Phuket expressway project Phuket News

Thailand seeks private investment for Phuket expressway project

9 hours ago
Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown Crime News

Major e-cigarette distributor arrested in Thailand crackdown

10 hours ago
Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people Bangkok News

Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people

10 hours ago
Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack Crime News

Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack

11 hours ago
South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation Pattaya News

South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation

11 hours ago
Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade Thailand News

Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade

11 hours ago
South Korean tourist found dead in Phuket luxury spa sauna Phuket News

South Korean tourist found dead in Phuket luxury spa sauna

11 hours ago
Regulatory loophole enables illegal land sales in eastern regions Thailand News

Regulatory loophole enables illegal land sales in eastern regions

11 hours ago
Fifteen Thai nationals charged for online gambling in Cambodia Crime News

Fifteen Thai nationals charged for online gambling in Cambodia

12 hours ago
Major drug bust in Songkhla uncovers drugs worth 117 million baht Crime News

Major drug bust in Songkhla uncovers drugs worth 117 million baht

12 hours ago
Nigerian man arrested for motorcycle theft in Chumphon disturbance Crime News

Nigerian man arrested for motorcycle theft in Chumphon disturbance

12 hours ago
Three missing found after Rama 2 overpass collapse tragedy Bangkok News

Three missing found after Rama 2 overpass collapse tragedy

12 hours ago
Thai weather warning: 49 provinces to face severe storms Thailand Weather Updates

Thai weather warning: 49 provinces to face severe storms

13 hours ago
Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads Phuket News

Thailand tourism surges with visa-free policy, Phuket leads

1 day ago
Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat Thailand News

Rubber plantation worker shot dead in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 day ago
Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck Thailand News

Uthai Thani locals flock to ancient tree for lottery luck

1 day ago
Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Pha Ngan party Thailand News

Indian tourists held over alleged assault at Koh Pha Ngan party

1 day ago
Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal Thailand News

Thai man drowns on shellfish trip in Samut Songkhram canal

1 day ago
Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers Thailand News

Ayutthaya hermitage draws crowds for blessings, lucky numbers

1 day ago
Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy Pattaya News

Pattaya shooting range noise reduced, but residents uneasy

1 day ago
Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion Phuket News

Ex-finance minister exposes Phuket police extortion

1 day ago
PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn prepares for Bhutan visit to boost trade

1 day ago
Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht Thailand News

Songkran to boost Thailand’s tourism by 26.5 billion baht

1 day ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee10 hours agoLast Updated: Sunday, March 16, 2025
455 1 minute read
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people

Police raid illegal gambling den in Suthisan, arrest 19 people

10 hours ago
Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack

Drug-influenced man kills one, injures another in Chaiyaphum attack

11 hours ago
South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation

South Korean man injured in Pattaya condo altercation

11 hours ago
Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade

Tragic accident in Bang Pa Han: Man killed by lawnmower blade

11 hours ago